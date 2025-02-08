Tucked In A Scenic Mountain Valley Is An Odd, Free-To-Visit Montana Attraction Of Ringing Rocks

The Ringing Rocks are about 18 miles east of Butte, Montana. The easiest way to get there is to fly into Bert Mooney Airport in Butte, then drive east on Interstate 90. From there, you'll take an exit leading to a rough, 4-mile-long gravel road. While the distance is short, the terrain is uneven and rutted, so a high-clearance vehicle is recommended. If your car isn't up for the challenge, there are pull-off points where you can park and hike part of the way. Before heading out, you might want to stop in town for a bite at Butte's Pekin Noodle Parlor, the longest-running Chinese restaurant in America.

For those looking for a more adrenaline-fueled approach, Pipestone is a prime spot for off-roading. The rugged terrain is ideal for motorbikes, ATVs, and mountain bikes, and outfitters like Ridgeline Rentals and Adventures offer vehicle rentals. After visiting the Ringing Rocks, you can continue riding through Pipestone's maze of trails, which weave through striking rock formations and open plains. If you're staying overnight, Pipestone Village and Hotsprings offers unique lodging options, from luxury cabins to glamping domes, all equipped with private hot tubs filled with natural spring water.

The Ringing Rocks site is completely free and open year-round. Hammers are provided at the site, so you can experiment with striking different rocks to discover which ones produce the clearest tones. Only about a third of the rocks ring, so testing them out becomes an interactive challenge. Just be sure to leave the rocks where they are — removing or breaking one can disrupt the entire formation's ability to resonate.