America's Oldest Continuously Operated Chinese Restaurant Is An Iconic And Beloved Montana Staple
In popular towns like Los Angeles and New York, there are "must-eat" locations, such as the iconic 24-hour celebrity-friendly Canter's Deli in LA or the homegrown meal of grandmothers' prized recipes at Enoteca Maria's in NYC. However, in the less bustling state of Montana, you'll find an epic Asian eatery that has stood the test of time. Pekin Noodle Parlor has been operating for over 110 years, making ordering Chinese takeout in Big Sky Country a staple treat. It's the oldest-operating family-owned Chinese restaurant in the U.S., passed down from generation to generation since it was founded in 1911.
The restaurant is in Butte, just over an hour's drive from Bozeman, Montana. It is in the Mai Wah building on Main Street, one of the surviving buildings from the city's Chinatown that had a pinnacle period in the early 1900s. During this time, a large Chinese population was busying these blocks, but today, there's not a large Chinese presence in the area. The streets are more desolate and often go unnoticed. So, while it might not make a traveler's list for one of the best Chinatowns in America, tourists should still make sure to add Pekin Noodle Parlor to their Montana itinerary. The restaurant's menu items, like the chicken chow mein and chop suey, have kept it in business for over a century.
The history of the award-winning establishment
When you think of Montana, you probably think of people lodging in lavish cabins at Yellowstone National Park or the miners who laid the foundation of the gold rush era — after all, the state acquired the nickname of the Treasure State for its rich gold and silver reserves. Although both are accurate representations of Montana, Butte had a large population of Chinese immigrants seeking work opportunities during the gold rush as well. A famous Chinese restaurant may not be the first thing you'd associate with the area, but over 100 years ago, Tam Kwong Yee and Hum Yow made their American dream a reality and started the Pekin Noodle Parlor. In fact, the miners and the wealthy community were among the dining establishment's best customers.
In 1947, the legendary, Danny Wong bought the business from his great-uncle, Hum Yow. From the late '40s until his passing in 2020, Wong became the most well-known owner of the restaurant, making a significant impact on the Butte community — so much so that, a year after his death, the city declared July 20 "Danny Wong Day." Now, his son, Jerry Tam, has taken over the business and has placed it in the spotlight.
Pekin Noodle Parlor was recognized as an American classic with a James Beard Foundation Award in 2023. It has also been featured by various popular media outlets, such as ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today" show.
Eat authentic Chinese-American cuisine at Pekin Noodle Parlor
In a town full of bison burgers, sweet and sour spare ribs and other traditional dishes have stolen the hearts of locals since the 1910s. Pekin Noodle Parlor's menu is filled with Chinese-American cuisine, as well as Cantonese and Szechuan plates. You can get the customary chop suey, which originated from Chinese restaurants in the 1850s. In Cantonese, "chop sui" translates to "garbage bits" in English, though it's not what you might think. Hungry miners would go to the restaurants late at night and ask for food. Chefs at these establishments whipped up leftover ingredients using whatever they had and created a dish. Now, Pekin Noodle Parlor sells different variations of chop suey, so what was once "garbage bits" is now a delicious prepared meal. Another popular 1850s dish that the Pekin Noodle Parlor is famous for is chow mein, which translates to "fried noodles." There are many variations of this dish on offer, too.
As a restaurant passed down between a family of Chinese immigrants, its plates have become an authentic take on Asian cuisine for locals who grew up in Butte. Due to the menu's popularity, the owners are publishing a cookbook that details the business's history and its rise in Chinatown. The writers will include photos and recipes, and they are asking customers to share their personal narratives as well. Above all, Pekin Noodle Parlor wouldn't be what it is today without those who stayed loyal to it. To try it for yourself, visit during opening hours, Wednesday through Sunday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.