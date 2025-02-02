America's Oldest Continuously Operated Chinese Restaurant Is An Iconic And Beloved Montana Staple

In popular towns like Los Angeles and New York, there are "must-eat" locations, such as the iconic 24-hour celebrity-friendly Canter's Deli in LA or the homegrown meal of grandmothers' prized recipes at Enoteca Maria's in NYC. However, in the less bustling state of Montana, you'll find an epic Asian eatery that has stood the test of time. Pekin Noodle Parlor has been operating for over 110 years, making ordering Chinese takeout in Big Sky Country a staple treat. It's the oldest-operating family-owned Chinese restaurant in the U.S., passed down from generation to generation since it was founded in 1911.

The restaurant is in Butte, just over an hour's drive from Bozeman, Montana. It is in the Mai Wah building on Main Street, one of the surviving buildings from the city's Chinatown that had a pinnacle period in the early 1900s. During this time, a large Chinese population was busying these blocks, but today, there's not a large Chinese presence in the area. The streets are more desolate and often go unnoticed. So, while it might not make a traveler's list for one of the best Chinatowns in America, tourists should still make sure to add Pekin Noodle Parlor to their Montana itinerary. The restaurant's menu items, like the chicken chow mein and chop suey, have kept it in business for over a century.