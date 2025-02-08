Why 'Genetic Tourism' Is Becoming More Accessible, Affordable, And Popular Than Ever

American travelers are finding a new source of inspiration for vacation planning: the family tree. For those who grew up with immigrant parents and grandparents, tales of a distant homeland may have planted a seed of desire for a trip abroad to see the country where those stories and traditions come from. For some, the mission has a distinct goal of tracking down information about their family's past or even gathering documents to acquire foreign citizenship. Others may just be content to visit the major cities and try their favorite family recipes in the places where they originated.

I was one such traveler when I tracked down my great-grandfather's birthplace, a small town in Southern Italy. The mission brought me to a little-known region of Italy and the underrated ancient city of Matera, where I could feel connected to my family's past while gleefully buying wine bottles and other products that featured my regionally common surname.

Genetic tourism is a wonderful way to connect more deeply and personally through the history of a place while learning more about your ancestors' histories. Here's how to begin planning a trip inspired by your family heritage.