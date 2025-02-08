An Under-The-Radar Vietnamese City Offers Unique Cultural Experiences And Stunning Nature

Vietnam is an affordable, touristy-friendly tropical paradise with many up-and-coming destinations. Besides the secret lagoons in the secluded Lan Ha Bay and the white sand beaches of Nha Trang, the former imperial capital of Vietnam, Hue, is a hidden gem worth exploring.

Hue is filled with important Vietnamese history. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993 and is famous for its iconic sites, distinctive cuisine, and nature. The best time to visit is in February and March when the weather is pleasant and dry. However, you can enjoy Hue any time of the year. Bring an umbrella and an extra sweater in winter, and be prepared to sweat buckets in warmer months. Different tiers of accommodations are available in Hue, from luxury villas to hostels and everything in between, so there is something for every budget.

Located in Central Vietnam, Hue is 58 miles north of Da Nang (which is famous for Ba Na Hills, a European village theme park with a cable car). You can get to the ancient city by train, bus, or private car. The bus and train are more economical, but booking in advance is required. The travel time between Da Nang and Hue is between two and three hours, depending on your mode of transportation and traffic conditions.