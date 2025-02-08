'The Cave Village Of Spain' Is An Extraordinary Marvel Built Right Into A Granite Mountainside

Among the most beautiful white hill towns that Rick Steves says are "steeped in the soul of Spain" and tucked into the rugged landscapes of Andalusia is one of Spain's most extraordinary hidden gems. While this region boasts one of Spain's most romantic cities, Ronda, famed for its captivating cliffside views, unlike other whitewashed villages, Setenil de las Bodegas is built directly into the rock, with homes and businesses seamlessly blending into the overhanging cliffs of a deep river gorge. Commonly known as "the cave village of Spain," this architectural marvel dates back to the time of the Moors, offering a glimpse into centuries of history shaped by its natural surroundings. According to some translations, the city derives its name from seven military assaults on the town, while "Bodegas" is a nod to when the caves were used for wine storage.

Wandering through Setenil's winding streets, you'll find yourself shaded by immense rock formations and overhangs, creating a unique interplay of light and shadow. The most iconic streets, Calle Cuevas del Sol and Calle Cuevas de la Sombra, are lined with restaurants, cafés, and artisanal shops that sell local ham and wine nestled under natural stone ceilings. Beyond its geological wonders, Setenil also boasts medieval history, charming viewpoints, and an unhurried pace that makes it a must-visit destination in southern Spain.

To get here, the nearest major airport is the Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, approximately 60 miles away. From Málaga, you can rent a car for a scenic 1.5-hour drive through rolling hills and picturesque villages. Alternatively, visitors can take a bus from Málaga to Ronda and continue by bus or taxi for the remaining 12 miles. The best way to explore Setenil is on foot, so wear comfortable walking shoes and prepare for some uphill strolls.