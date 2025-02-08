Oklahoma's Under-The-Radar Lake State Park Is A Secluded Paradise With Spacious Shoreline Campsites
An under-the-radar lake hidden in the southeast corner of Oklahoma is a recreational paradise for boaters, anglers, and campers looking for a year-round retreat away from the throngs of civilization. Hugo Lake, situated just under two hours northwest of Texarkana, Texas, and just an hour west of Hochatown, another unlikely tourism hub in Oklahoma, is a rural retreat. But campgrounds and lodging establishments along the lake's southern shore offer all the comforts of home and direct access to the lake's calm waters.
Visitors can bring their boats or rent a craft from the Hugo Lake Park marina and spend the day on the spacious lake fishing or swimming. On shore, both hiking and equestrian trails wind their way through the pine and hardwood forests of the region. The entire southern end of Hugo Lake is a giant parks complex, where visitors can spread out and enjoy the views of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir on the Kiamichi River. Here, away from city crowds, visitors can unwind in a beautiful natural setting and enjoy everything from fishing to waterskiing, all while learning a bit about southern Oklahoma's unique Native American history.
Hugo Lake is in the heart of of the old Choctaw Nation
Constructed between 1967 and 1974, the Hugo Lake reservoir was built to provide both irrigation water and flood control to the southeast corner of Oklahoma. It's situated in the heart of the old Choctaw Nation, where Indigenous Americans were relocated from their homes in the Southeast in the early 1830s. Nearby is the Fort Towson Historic Site, which was built in 1824 and played pivotal roles in both the Mexican-American War and, later, the Civil War, when Confederate troops occupied the fort while operating in what was then known as "Indian Territory." Stop by the historic site, a 20-minute drive from Hugo Lake, to learn about the Choctaw Nation. It's open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the cost of admission $7 for adults.
Today, the countryside around Hugo Lake is distinctly rural, not unlike Tenkiller State Park, which is located on the Ozarks' edge and called Oklahoma's "Heaven in the Hills." It's also an outstanding recreational haven. Birders and wildlife watchers descend on the area throughout the year. A total of 115 bird species have been identified, and documented wildlife in the area includes everything from white-tailed deer and armadillos to bears and coyotes. But Hugo Lake is, of course, the big draw for visitors. The reservoir covers about 8,000 acres, which gives anglers plenty of room to chase largemouth bass, spotted bass, catfish, crappie, and sunfish, while boaters and skiers do their thing on the water.
Hugo Lake offers stellar lakeside camping and lodging
Between Hugo Lake Park and Kiamichi Park, both part of the southern shore parks complex, there are well over 100 RV sites with full hookups, designated tent-camping sites, and even some primitive camping sites with no amenities. Most campsites are either right on the lake's shore or within a quick walk of the lake. Hugo Lake Park is ideal for visitors seeking more homey confines, with 16 available resort cabins that include everything from microwaves to satellite TV. The park also rents 10 heated and air-conditioned "primitive" cabins, seven of which feature full bathrooms.
Regardless of their chosen pursuit, visitors to Hugo Lake have lots of room to spread out and enjoy the lush scenery that contrasts greatly from Black Mesa State Park, located on the state's western panhandle and boasting hauntingly beautiful views. Spring, summer, and fall are great times to visit the lake. Spring and fall are popular with bass anglers, while the summer catfish bite can be epic. For boaters, swimmers, and skiers, summer is tough to beat, with temperatures regularly reaching past 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter offers the chance to see bald eagles and migratory ducks and geese. It's also the best time of year to see deer and river otters near the lake and on the public lands around it.
This little corner of Oklahoma is special for a lot of reasons. Tourists looking for an out-of-the-way retreat will find that Hugo Lake is a great destination. From water sports to wildlife, the lake is the perfect place to be almost anytime during the year.