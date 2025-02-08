Oklahoma's Under-The-Radar Lake State Park Is A Secluded Paradise With Spacious Shoreline Campsites

Between Hugo Lake Park and Kiamichi Park, both part of the southern shore parks complex, there are well over 100 RV sites with full hookups, designated tent-camping sites, and even some primitive camping sites with no amenities. Most campsites are either right on the lake's shore or within a quick walk of the lake. Hugo Lake Park is ideal for visitors seeking more homey confines, with 16 available resort cabins that include everything from microwaves to satellite TV. The park also rents 10 heated and air-conditioned "primitive" cabins, seven of which feature full bathrooms.

Regardless of their chosen pursuit, visitors to Hugo Lake have lots of room to spread out and enjoy the lush scenery that contrasts greatly from Black Mesa State Park, located on the state's western panhandle and boasting hauntingly beautiful views. Spring, summer, and fall are great times to visit the lake. Spring and fall are popular with bass anglers, while the summer catfish bite can be epic. For boaters, swimmers, and skiers, summer is tough to beat, with temperatures regularly reaching past 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter offers the chance to see bald eagles and migratory ducks and geese. It's also the best time of year to see deer and river otters near the lake and on the public lands around it.

This little corner of Oklahoma is special for a lot of reasons. Tourists looking for an out-of-the-way retreat will find that Hugo Lake is a great destination. From water sports to wildlife, the lake is the perfect place to be almost anytime during the year.