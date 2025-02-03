At The Ozarks' Edge Is A Majestic Lake State Park Often Called Oklahoma's 'Heaven In The Hills'

On the hilly outskirts of the Ozark Mountains is a dreamy clear lake called Tenkiller. Known for its quality marinas and many amenities, Tenkiller State Park is one of Oklahomans' favorite destinations for camping and water recreation — and I say that as someone who has logged countless hours enjoying some of Oklahoma's most beautiful lakes.

In a region full of stunning manmade lakes, Tenkiller State Park has some of the prettiest vistas, earning it the nickname "Heaven in the Hills." Part of the Cookson Hills, Tenkiller is situated within Green Country, the lush and hilly expanse of Northeastern Oklahoma extending from Ozark Mountain foothills to outside the trendy Tulsa metro area and the Arkansas River. With vibrant foliage blanketing its rolling hills and rather beautiful expressions of all four seasons, including long summers and mild winters, Tenkiller offers many perfect days for camping and lake activities throughout the year.

During the summer months, the lake comes alive with activity as a popular destination for folks eager to get out on the water, which is generally a comfortable temperature from late May through the end of September. As the temperature creeps down to perfect S'mores weather in early November, the leaves crowning the lake put on a majestic display of brilliant scarlet, vermilion, amber, and gold. But then, no matter what time of year you visit, Tenkiller State Park offers a meditative spot to commune with nature and take in Green Country's natural splendor.