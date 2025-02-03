At The Ozarks' Edge Is A Majestic Lake State Park Often Called Oklahoma's 'Heaven In The Hills'
On the hilly outskirts of the Ozark Mountains is a dreamy clear lake called Tenkiller. Known for its quality marinas and many amenities, Tenkiller State Park is one of Oklahomans' favorite destinations for camping and water recreation — and I say that as someone who has logged countless hours enjoying some of Oklahoma's most beautiful lakes.
In a region full of stunning manmade lakes, Tenkiller State Park has some of the prettiest vistas, earning it the nickname "Heaven in the Hills." Part of the Cookson Hills, Tenkiller is situated within Green Country, the lush and hilly expanse of Northeastern Oklahoma extending from Ozark Mountain foothills to outside the trendy Tulsa metro area and the Arkansas River. With vibrant foliage blanketing its rolling hills and rather beautiful expressions of all four seasons, including long summers and mild winters, Tenkiller offers many perfect days for camping and lake activities throughout the year.
During the summer months, the lake comes alive with activity as a popular destination for folks eager to get out on the water, which is generally a comfortable temperature from late May through the end of September. As the temperature creeps down to perfect S'mores weather in early November, the leaves crowning the lake put on a majestic display of brilliant scarlet, vermilion, amber, and gold. But then, no matter what time of year you visit, Tenkiller State Park offers a meditative spot to commune with nature and take in Green Country's natural splendor.
Tenkiller is a jewel of Cherokee Nation
Like most of Oklahoma's lakes, Lake Tenkiller is a dam reservoir created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of an initiative to mitigate flooding in the region. Like much of Northeastern Oklahoma, it's an area rich in Native history. Named for the Cherokee Tenkiller family, the lake is part of Cherokee Nation (ᏣᎳᎩ or Tsalagi) and is just a short drive from Tahlequah, the Cherokee capital. The state park also can be easily added onto a trip down Oklahoma's underrated Talimena National Scenic Byway in Ouachita National Forest. Plus, Tenkiller State Park is only a little over an hour from Route 66.
For a 13,000-acre lake, Tenkiller is exceptionally clear compared to Oklahoma's other manmade lakes. Depending on the time of day or year, the water can appear to have an almost otherwordly emerald or aquamarine hue to it. Steep shorelines and bluffs reside here among hidden coves and islands, including the infamous "Goat Island." On top of this, the area is also blessed with plentiful wildlife. The Tenkiller Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is located along the lake's southwest shoreline and boasts 2,590 acres of riparian and upland habitat. The WMA's many residents include wild Rio Grande turkeys, white-tailed deer, cottontail rabbits, both gray and fox squirrels, bobcats, coyotes, possums, minks, skunks, raccoons, and gray foxes. Some visitors may even catch a glimpse of waterfowl, doves, and bobwhite quail.
There's plenty to do at Tenkiller
As an overall travel destination, Tenkiller State Park checks off a lot of boxes without the hype and crowds of a national park. Scattered across the park are 10 campgrounds where guests can take advantage of primitive campsites, RV sites with full hook-ups, and cabins available for rent. Compared to parks where campers are crammed in next to their neighbors, the camping here tends to be much more secluded and peaceful — not to mention stunning. As one Google review noted, "The campsites are nestled in between rocks and [have] a beautiful view of the lake."
If you visit in the summer months, there are few better ways to take in Oklahoma's beauty than on a pontoon boat, which you can rent from one of the marinas. Of course, you can always go smaller with a paddle boat or kayak. The water is perfect for swimming, especially in mid-to-late summer. There's also plenty of year-round fishing due to the depth of the lake. Depending on the time of year, licensed hunters can even hunt for game like deer, duck, geese, doves, rabbits, and squirrels.
Whether you're in search of hidden stops to add to your great American Route 66 tour or you're looking for a dreamy camping locale, you can't beat Lake Tenkiller State Park. Just don't forget your insect repellent and bring plenty of change since the Sooner State is known for its many toll roads and it's easy to get caught unaware.