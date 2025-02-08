A Louisiana College Town Is A Buzzy City With A Trendy Downtown And Award-Winning Bike Trails
On your next trip to Louisiana, consider a stop in the underrated college town of Ruston. Home to Louisiana Tech University, Ruston's historic 25-block downtown district is a hub for food, art, and entertainment. Downtown Ruston is home to more than 50 locally owned shops, including trendy boutiques, local breweries, and beloved restaurants. Explore the area's unique offerings, from the year-round Ruston Farmers Market running every Saturday to Utility Brewing, Ruston's only microbrewery. Stop by Board and Bottle, a cozy coffee shop by day and charcuterie and wine bar by night, or browse boutique shops like Park Haus for one-of-a-kind decor and gifts. For outdoor enthusiasts, Ruston's parks provide top-notch bike trails and opportunities to explore, rounding out the perfect getaway to this sweet slice of the South.
Louisiana Tech plays a vital role in the community, too, and its influence can be spotted all over downtown. Vibrant murals and university flags line the streets, but it's creative art installations like the Bulldog Project, which features 22 unique statues dedicated to the school's mascot, that drive home that Bulldog pride. Besides the university pride, this buzzing city is perhaps most famous for its juicy, sun-ripened peaches. Every summer, locals and visitors flock to the Louisiana Peach Festival, a cherished tradition dating back to 1951, to enjoy fresh fruit, live music, arts and crafts, and family-friendly fun. For year-round treats, stop by the Mitcham Farms Peach Store for delicious homemade jams, jellies, and other peach-based products.
Take a detour while on Louisiana's under-the-radar Boom or Bust National Scenic Byway and stop by this bustling university town located along Interstate 20 in northern Louisiana. Just 30 miles west of Monroe and 69 miles east of Shreveport, Ruston is easily accessible from either city's regional airport, making it a convenient stop for travelers exploring the region.
Pedal, hike, and explore Ruston's scenic outdoors
Ruston should be on the list of breathtaking trails that bikers must visit at least once. It's home to the world's first mountain biking hub that launches from a waterfall feature. Ruston's Waterfall MTB Hub branches off into five bike trails of varying difficulties that cut through the local wilderness. The waterfall trail hub can be found at Lincoln Parish Park, where there's also a 10-mile loop offering thrilling switchbacks, fast downhills, and scenic views of the lake. The trails here resulted in the park being voted the best mountain bike park in the country, according to The Local Palate. Beyond mountain biking, the park offers a scenic hiking trail that wraps around the lake. Visitors can also enjoy canoeing or kayaking on its calm waters.
For a more leisurely ride, head to the Rock Island Greenway. Spanning about 6 miles through Ruston, this multi-use trail runs along a repurposed railway, connecting neighborhoods, businesses, and scenic spots like Chautauqua Creek. The path is perfect for a bike ride, jog, or stroll, and its picnic areas, playgrounds, and basketball courts make it great for families.
For more of a self-paced activity, you can track down all nine of Ruston's colorful murals, which are scattered around town. Admire the bold geometric patterns of the Downtown Ruston Mural or the colorful braille-inspired design of the Louisiana Center for the Blind Mural for a glimpse into the city's artistic side. For more Louisiana fun, check out Maurepas Swamp, one of America's largest swamp forests.