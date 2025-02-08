A Louisiana College Town Is A Buzzy City With A Trendy Downtown And Award-Winning Bike Trails

On your next trip to Louisiana, consider a stop in the underrated college town of Ruston. Home to Louisiana Tech University, Ruston's historic 25-block downtown district is a hub for food, art, and entertainment. Downtown Ruston is home to more than 50 locally owned shops, including trendy boutiques, local breweries, and beloved restaurants. Explore the area's unique offerings, from the year-round Ruston Farmers Market running every Saturday to Utility Brewing, Ruston's only microbrewery. Stop by Board and Bottle, a cozy coffee shop by day and charcuterie and wine bar by night, or browse boutique shops like Park Haus for one-of-a-kind decor and gifts. For outdoor enthusiasts, Ruston's parks provide top-notch bike trails and opportunities to explore, rounding out the perfect getaway to this sweet slice of the South.

Louisiana Tech plays a vital role in the community, too, and its influence can be spotted all over downtown. Vibrant murals and university flags line the streets, but it's creative art installations like the Bulldog Project, which features 22 unique statues dedicated to the school's mascot, that drive home that Bulldog pride. Besides the university pride, this buzzing city is perhaps most famous for its juicy, sun-ripened peaches. Every summer, locals and visitors flock to the Louisiana Peach Festival, a cherished tradition dating back to 1951, to enjoy fresh fruit, live music, arts and crafts, and family-friendly fun. For year-round treats, stop by the Mitcham Farms Peach Store for delicious homemade jams, jellies, and other peach-based products.

Take a detour while on Louisiana's under-the-radar Boom or Bust National Scenic Byway and stop by this bustling university town located along Interstate 20 in northern Louisiana. Just 30 miles west of Monroe and 69 miles east of Shreveport, Ruston is easily accessible from either city's regional airport, making it a convenient stop for travelers exploring the region.