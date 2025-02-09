A Byway Through Central Oregon's Heart Offers Dazzling Lakes, Alpine Forests, & Access To Outdoor Fun
It's hard to hate on Oregon as a traveler. The state has just about everything you could want to see and do, from the secret wine region of Columbia River Gorge to underrated coastal beauties like Astoria, which locals call "little San Francisco." But as alluring as Oregon's coastal region is, it can steal much of the spotlight from the rest of the state. Once you start exploring Oregon's interior, you'll meet a landscape filled with incredible views and find yourself struggling to choose between one insanely cool activity and another.
Enter the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, a 66-mile jaunt through the heart of central Oregon that features some of the state's most beautiful scenery. This route winds through Deschutes National Forest, presenting stunning vistas of snowy peaks like Mount Bachelor and Broken Top. Along the way, you'll have chances to check out a series of glimmering alpine lakes, volcanic formations, and lush forests.
There is plenty to do besides cruising along the road and taking in the views. In the warmer months, the lakes along and near the byway offer gorgeous backdrops for kayaking, fishing, and swimming. Hiking trails also crisscross the area, letting both casual walkers and more seasoned hikers get even further away from it all. And when winter blankets the region, the landscape transforms into a playground for skiing, snowshoeing, and other sports, particularly in the Mount Bachelor area. Whether you're seeking adventure or a quieter, slow-paced connection to nature, odds are that the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway is going to gift you a memorable experience that captures the essence of Oregon's wilderness.
The Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway's pristine lakes
Embarking on the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway unveils a series of captivating lakes. One of the first watery gems is Sparks Lake, famous for its crystal-clear surface that reflects the peaks of South Sister and Mount Bachelor. Hikers should look for the Ray Atkeson Trailhead for access to a laid-back, 2.4-mile loop that passes through pine forests and lava flows. The lake is surrounded by marshes and meadows, which make for excellent bird-watching opportunities. And because motorized boats aren't allowed here, it's a solid option for taking a refreshing dip before you hit the road again.
Just 20 minutes down the road is Elk Lake, a must-visit spot for water sports. Kayaking and windsurfing are the big draws here, but the lake is a serene spot for fishing and swimming, too. Sitting on its shores is Elk Lake Resort, a relaxing inn with rustic cabin lodges dating to the 1940s. If you're driving through in the summer, check the resort's calendar for details on its annual summer concert series.
One of the quieter lakes along the byway is Cultus Lake, which features some of the best fishing in the state. Formed by an ancient glacier, Cultus Lake is one of the few in the area that allows motorized boating, making it a popular favorite for jet skiing and water skiing. The lake features two boat ramps and a campground that stays open from May to October most years. Some of the facilities at the lake, including the dock, require a recreation pass, which visitors can get a hold of at local Forest Service vendors.
Byway views and winter hues
The Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway offers travelers a visual feast of Oregon's most breathtaking landscapes. Some of these vistas can be found near Mount Bachelor, where roadside pullouts offer panoramic scenes of the surrounding wilderness. The mountain is well-known for featuring the sixth-largest ski resort in the country, but summer visitors can take a chairlift ride to Pine Martin Lodge, situated at 7,775 feet above sea level. The 10-minute ride offers far-reaching views of the Cascade Mountains and, once you're at the top, you're ideally situated to go on ziplining tours and descend some world-class mountain biking trails.
A top contender for the best view along the byway is on the trail to No Name Lake, which sits at the bottom of Broken Top Mountain. The 5.5-mile round-trip hike does not disappoint, featuring some of the most awe-inspiring views in the state. The turquoise lake that sits below Broken Top's summit is not to be missed either, with the entire climb being a photographer's dream.
Notably, the byway closes beyond Mount Bachelor in late October or mid-November, depending on weather conditions. Even so, the snowy season is still a great time to head to the area. With 4,300 acres of skiable land and an average of 410 inches of snow annually, Mount Bachelor Resort is the obvious choice for winter sports lovers. For a more relaxed winter vibe, the trails along the byway are ideal for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. When you're done taking in all that the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway has to offer, check out other underrated destinations in Oregon, like The Alvord Desert, for a quiet vacation.