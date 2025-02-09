A Byway Through Central Oregon's Heart Offers Dazzling Lakes, Alpine Forests, & Access To Outdoor Fun

It's hard to hate on Oregon as a traveler. The state has just about everything you could want to see and do, from the secret wine region of Columbia River Gorge to underrated coastal beauties like Astoria, which locals call "little San Francisco." But as alluring as Oregon's coastal region is, it can steal much of the spotlight from the rest of the state. Once you start exploring Oregon's interior, you'll meet a landscape filled with incredible views and find yourself struggling to choose between one insanely cool activity and another.

Enter the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, a 66-mile jaunt through the heart of central Oregon that features some of the state's most beautiful scenery. This route winds through Deschutes National Forest, presenting stunning vistas of snowy peaks like Mount Bachelor and Broken Top. Along the way, you'll have chances to check out a series of glimmering alpine lakes, volcanic formations, and lush forests.

There is plenty to do besides cruising along the road and taking in the views. In the warmer months, the lakes along and near the byway offer gorgeous backdrops for kayaking, fishing, and swimming. Hiking trails also crisscross the area, letting both casual walkers and more seasoned hikers get even further away from it all. And when winter blankets the region, the landscape transforms into a playground for skiing, snowshoeing, and other sports, particularly in the Mount Bachelor area. Whether you're seeking adventure or a quieter, slow-paced connection to nature, odds are that the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway is going to gift you a memorable experience that captures the essence of Oregon's wilderness.