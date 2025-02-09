Bruno Mars' Secret '70s-Themed Vegas Club Is A Chic Throwback Lounge Where Phones Aren't Allowed
A trip to Vegas almost guarantees a good time — unless you somehow manage to sleep through it. Whether you're catching a must-see show (Cirque du Soleil, anyone?), having your fun at the slots, or deciding to get married at a 24-hour wedding chapel, Sin City is all about indulgence. And if your idea of a perfect Vegas vacation includes A-list luxury with a side of exclusivity, The Pinky Ring — Bruno Mars' ultra-swanky lounge — should be on your radar.
Tucked inside the Bellagio on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, this 5,000-square-foot cocktail haven is basically Mars' dream penthouse brought to life. "If you look at the Pinky Ring, I've been working on that for years," the Grammy Award-winning singer shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "A lot of things had to get shuffled around in order for that to happen." And true enough, Mars' personality shines through the whole place, as it oozes Silk Sonic swagger and old-school Rat Pack charm, with velvet-lined booths, an upper-level lounge, and a Champagne Room where Mars himself supposedly hangs out. His Grammy trophies are casually displayed at the entrance to greet guests, as if to remind you whose world you just stepped into.
But the real headliner? The next-level cocktails and live entertainment, curated to Mars' exacting standards. And while most Vegas bars practically beg you to document every moment, The Pinky Ring does the opposite — phones are strictly off-limits. That means no shaky Instagram stories, no half-lit TikToks, and definitely no sneaky snaps of Mars if he happens to be around. What happens in The Pinky Ring stays in The Pinky Ring, and fans can't get enough of it.
Fans can't help but rave about the The Pinky Room experience
Bruno Mars' The Pinky Ring doesn't have as much a strict no-phone policy as, more accurately, a no-photos rule. You can still text, scroll, or fake an urgent call, but the moment you try to sneak a pic, security will make sure you don't forget the rule. Not that it's stopped guests from raving about the experience, of course. Over on Yelp, many waxed poetic about how great the vibe was inside. "Upon entering, I felt the magic in its seductive party vibe... Intimate, luxury and deliriously euphoric ambiance," one user wrote. "There was live music. And the music was so great!" Another gushed, " The atmosphere was wonderfully vibrant and classy, with flawless décor and a distinctly European feel."
Want to experience The Pinky Ring for yourself? Fair warning: It's a celebrity-owned hotspot, so expect crowds, especially if you don't have a reservation. If you're hoping to avoid the wait, you can book an early slot for a $50 minimum, though you'll only get a DJ set. The real action kicks off at 9 p.m., when tables start at a cool $1,500 — pricey, yes, but that includes a live performance, sometimes featuring Mars' actual touring band, The Hooligans. As for the drinks, they're not as outrageous as you'd expect for a place dripping in this much swagger. Cocktails start at $14, and the menu is filled with fun, well-crafted options like The Mars Mocha and The Jimmy.
The real thrill, of course, is the possibility of a surprise Mars performance. But even if he's a no-show, the cocktails, the music, and the sheer opulence make it a night worth remembering — no photographic evidence needed. Just don't forget to put your pinkies up to the moon.