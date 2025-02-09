Bruno Mars' Secret '70s-Themed Vegas Club Is A Chic Throwback Lounge Where Phones Aren't Allowed

A trip to Vegas almost guarantees a good time — unless you somehow manage to sleep through it. Whether you're catching a must-see show (Cirque du Soleil, anyone?), having your fun at the slots, or deciding to get married at a 24-hour wedding chapel, Sin City is all about indulgence. And if your idea of a perfect Vegas vacation includes A-list luxury with a side of exclusivity, The Pinky Ring — Bruno Mars' ultra-swanky lounge — should be on your radar.

Tucked inside the Bellagio on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, this 5,000-square-foot cocktail haven is basically Mars' dream penthouse brought to life. "If you look at the Pinky Ring, I've been working on that for years," the Grammy Award-winning singer shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "A lot of things had to get shuffled around in order for that to happen." And true enough, Mars' personality shines through the whole place, as it oozes Silk Sonic swagger and old-school Rat Pack charm, with velvet-lined booths, an upper-level lounge, and a Champagne Room where Mars himself supposedly hangs out. His Grammy trophies are casually displayed at the entrance to greet guests, as if to remind you whose world you just stepped into.

But the real headliner? The next-level cocktails and live entertainment, curated to Mars' exacting standards. And while most Vegas bars practically beg you to document every moment, The Pinky Ring does the opposite — phones are strictly off-limits. That means no shaky Instagram stories, no half-lit TikToks, and definitely no sneaky snaps of Mars if he happens to be around. What happens in The Pinky Ring stays in The Pinky Ring, and fans can't get enough of it.