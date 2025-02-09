Europe's First Museum To Include A Luxury Hotel Offers An Immersive Art Experience In Portugal

The best of Portugal's artistic past and present will be unveiled when MACAM (Museu de Arte Contemporânea Armando Martins) opens in late March 2025. Housed inside a brilliantly restored early 18th-century palace, MACAM – Museum + Hotel will showcase an incredible contemporary art collection, as well as five-star luxury accommodations. The impetus for the museum began with Armando Martins, a Portuguese property developer who began collecting art at age 18. He primarily focused on amassing artworks by Portuguese artists, but his collection also includes masterpieces by international modernists as well. In 2007, he purchased the Palácio Condes da Ribeira Grande, which was built in 1701, to bring his vision of a museum and hotel to life. The recent four-year restoration has preserved many of the palace's original architectural elements, such as the facades, impressive staircase, ceilings, and garden fountain. As Europe's first integrated museum and five-star hotel project, MACAM – Museum + Hotel is a unique homage to Portugal's cultural triumphs.

MACAM – Museum + Hotel is located near the heart of Lisbon, about halfway between the famous Belém Tower and Praça do Comércio, Lisbon's most important square. It is also a 25-minute drive from Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport. Lisbon is a beautiful city to visit year-round because of its sunny, mild temperatures. However, the spring and fall months are often the most recommended for lovely weather without the heat and crowds of summer or the unpredictable rains of winter.