Europe's First Museum To Include A Luxury Hotel Offers An Immersive Art Experience In Portugal
The best of Portugal's artistic past and present will be unveiled when MACAM (Museu de Arte Contemporânea Armando Martins) opens in late March 2025. Housed inside a brilliantly restored early 18th-century palace, MACAM – Museum + Hotel will showcase an incredible contemporary art collection, as well as five-star luxury accommodations. The impetus for the museum began with Armando Martins, a Portuguese property developer who began collecting art at age 18. He primarily focused on amassing artworks by Portuguese artists, but his collection also includes masterpieces by international modernists as well. In 2007, he purchased the Palácio Condes da Ribeira Grande, which was built in 1701, to bring his vision of a museum and hotel to life. The recent four-year restoration has preserved many of the palace's original architectural elements, such as the facades, impressive staircase, ceilings, and garden fountain. As Europe's first integrated museum and five-star hotel project, MACAM – Museum + Hotel is a unique homage to Portugal's cultural triumphs.
MACAM – Museum + Hotel is located near the heart of Lisbon, about halfway between the famous Belém Tower and Praça do Comércio, Lisbon's most important square. It is also a 25-minute drive from Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport. Lisbon is a beautiful city to visit year-round because of its sunny, mild temperatures. However, the spring and fall months are often the most recommended for lovely weather without the heat and crowds of summer or the unpredictable rains of winter.
Inside the museum's art collection
While Portugal has hundreds of incredible palaces, including Sintra's Pena Palace, which boasts one of the most unique designs in all of Europe, you don't have to go far from the capital city of Lisbon to find one. The building of Palacio Conde da Ribeira Grande has a unique history as an aristocratic palace and later a public education facility. While the interiors reveal preserved historic 18th-century details, the art collection housed at MACAM – Museum + Hotel includes over 600 works of art in a variety of mediums, from painting to photography.
The collection is divided into two sections, the first showcasing Portuguese art from the late 19th century to the 1980s. Portugal's most celebrated artists will be on display, such as pioneering modernist Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso, Neo-realist Júlio Pomar, feminist Paula Rego, futurist Guilherme de Santa-Rita, and Abstract Expressionist Maria Helena Vieira da Silva. The second portion showcases both Portuguese and international artists from the 1980s to present day. World-famous names featured include Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović, German photographer Thomas Struth, Icelandic-Danish sculptor Olafur Eliasson, and Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. The art collection is arrayed through the beautifully transformed palace, including the original building, outdoor gardens and terraces, and restaurants. The former chapel, once the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, is now known as àCapela, where music performances will be held under the original dome adorned with exquisitely restored paintings.
Staying at the MACAM - Museum Hotel
Lisbon is a breathtaking city that feels like Europe's San Francisco, according to Rick Steves, and for art lovers, the new MACAM – Museum + Hotel is a brilliant place to base oneself. While Lisbon boasts a wide range of fantastic hotels, there is something truly special about staying in a museum. The 64 guest rooms are spread between the historic palace and the contemporary new wing. The guest rooms will be luxurious cocoons that double as small galleries, decorated with artworks from the museum's collection. Spectacular private spaces, such as the palace's original staircase and the beautifully renovated library, will only be available to hotel guests. The hotel also offers a gym with views over the bell tower. Guests can also dine on site at the museum's restaurants, which include the Contemporary Food & Wine Restaurant serving refined Portuguese cuisine, and the more casual MACAM Café for snacks and drinks.
For those who want to explore more of Lisbon, MACAM – Museum + Hotel is ideally situated near other contemporary art attractions. It is a short walk from LX Factory, a contemporary art space brimming with galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and bars. When in Lisbon, don't miss exploring the city's exciting culinary scene. In fact, Lisbon is one of Europe's best foodie destinations, according to Rick Steves.