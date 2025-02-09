One Of The Hottest Dining Destinations In All Of Virginia Is A Wildly Underrated Town Near D.C.
Although Washington, D.C. is best known as the United States' political center, this city has also made a name for itself in the culinary world. Certainly, checking out local spots like Unconventional Diner or one of the multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in the area is one of the best activities for adults on a vacation to the nation's capital. However, if you long to retreat from the district's chaos, head to nearby Culpeper, one of the hottest dining destinations in Virginia. Located about an hour and a half from D.C., this wildly underrated small town has an old-time feel and a thriving food scene.
Culpeper's eateries present visitors with a variety of cuisines to indulge in. There's no shortage of options, so come hungry. Ranked as one of the best on Tripadvisor is It's About Thyme. This quaint European-inspired establishment serves dishes like chicken & dumplings, pot roast, and scrumptious daily lunch specials. It's About Thyme is open Wednesday to Sunday.
Pinto Thai Culpeper is the place to go if you're craving an authentic Asian meal. Curry, noodles, seafood, and more are all on the menu. "Homemade wontons. Delish. Seaweed salad cut so fine that it melted in our mouth The steamed dumplings? Again purposely made and freakin delicious," reads a Yelp review. Pinto Thai Culpeper is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. At La Chiapaneca (open Monday to Saturday), you can savor Mexican and Salvadorian fare. This includes pupusas, gorditas, and other flavorful items. Conveniently, all three businesses can be found in Downtown Culpeper.
Dine, drink, and shop your way through Downtown Culpeper, Virginia
Downtown Culpeper is laden with historical buildings occupied by local eateries that can satisfy your appetite. In addition to those mentioned above, there are plenty of other places where you can delight in a delicious meal. At Grass Rootes, you can experience exquisite farm-to-table dining. "The service was outstanding and the meals were exceptional. The Mushroom Ravioli and the Salmon were our favorites," wrote one reviewer on Google. Grass Rootes is closed Monday and Tuesday but offers lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. Note that the eatery does close in between these two services. On Sundays, Grass Rootes is open for brunch, serving dishes like cinnamon bun pancakes and steak with duck eggs.
If this doesn't suit your fancy, perhaps Burnt Ends BBQ will. No, you don't have to go to Texas to feast on authentic smoked meats. Burnt Ends BBQ, open Wednesday to Sunday, offers brisket, pork, and chicken on a sandwich, burrito, and more. And if you need a drink before or after chowing down at one of Downtown Culpeper's many restaurants, make a pit stop at Beer Hound Brewery. Featuring dog-themed brews, Beer Hound Brewery is open Thursday to Sunday starting at 11:00 a.m.
Food connoisseurs will also undoubtedly relish the artisanal shops found all around Downtown Culpeper. At the Culpeper Cheese Company, you can purchase an array of cheese varieties, from aged to blue, to take home. Open Wednesday to Sunday, wine and delicious sandwiches are available as well. For those who have a persistent sweet tooth, The Frenchman's Corner is known for their selection of Neuhaus Chocolates, an iconic brand hailing from Belgium. The Frenchman's Corner is open Tuesday to Sunday. Depending on how long you're planning to stay in Culpeper, you might want to bring along a cooler to store the cheese, chocolate, and other culinary delights you might pick up along the way.
Getting to Culpeper, Virginia
While your gastronomic adventure in Culpeper awaits, Washington, D.C. is acclaimed for its walkability, and many residents do not own cars. If this applies to you, or if you're visiting and don't have a rental, you can reach Culpeper via Amtrak. From Union Station D.C., passengers can take the Northeast Regional, Cardinal, or Crescent train to Culpeper Station, which is located steps away from downtown. The journey from the capital to Culpeper takes about an hour and a half, and a roundtrip fare can cost under $50, depending on the times. If you prefer to head north, Maryland's home to another hip and historic city with award-winning food, art, and fun.
Richmond, one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, is about a two-hour drive away, and Charlottesville is about one hour. Take into account that you can also take the Amtrak from Charlottesville to Culpeper. Plan a day trip from any of these cities or stay a few nights so you can enjoy the countless eateries around town and the surrounding area. Within walking distance of Culpeper Station, you'll find Suites at 249, featuring homey rooms in a structure that dates back to 1890. On average, a night here will cost you under $200. Likewise, you'll find chain hotels such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Culpeper and a number of listings on Airbnb. Here's a tip: you can get more bang for your buck if you book a stay during winter.
However, summer and fall are popular times to visit Culpeper. The warm and mild weather of these seasons is perfect for outdoor activities, including exploring Culpeper Battlefields State Park, a historic must-visit for Civil War enthusiasts, and nearby Shenandoah National Park.