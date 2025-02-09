A Pennsylvania Gem Named A 'Top Small Town In The Northeast' Blends Unmatched Scenery With Downtown Charm
Far from the stunning skyline views of Pittsburgh and the superb shopping districts of Philadelphia lies the unassuming town of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. About as far north as you can go before crossing into New York, Wellsboro has been named "one of the top small towns in the northeast" by USA Today, thanks to a charming downtown, an abundance of cultural attractions, and the striking beauty of its natural surroundings. Wellsboro is quite small, with a population of just 3,500, but visitors are treated to a laidback destination that serves as an excellent home base for all sorts of adventures.
Wellsboro is a year-round town with festivals and activities for every season. Visiting in the winter lets you experience a variety of holiday celebrations, while the spring is a great time to catch the rapids on the surging Pine Creek. Summer and fall are both ideal times to get out and enjoy the many hiking trails around town.
Lodging options are diverse for a town of this size, with ample campgrounds spread throughout its many nearby state parks and standard hotels located right in the heart of downtown. Getting to the remote town can be challenging, though you'll find the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport just over two hours east. Once you've arrived, you'll enjoy uncrowded streets, untouched wilderness, and a wealth of cultural amenities that make it easy to lose track of time in the wonderful town of Wellsboro.
Downtown Wellsboro is a charming community with a rich heritage
Walking around downtown Wellsboro almost feels like stepping back in time. Its tree-lined streets are filled with historic brick buildings that exude an old-timey flair, and it feels like an authentic slice of Americana. If you're looking for local entertainment, the Deane Center on Main Street runs events all year long and is a fun way to embrace the local community. Also off Main Street is the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center. Here, you can explore a selection of rotating galleries featuring work from regional artists.
While you're exploring Wellsboro, be sure to visit the Wynken, Blynken, and Nod Statue. Located in a green space on the corner of Main and Central, it's a striking piece of art that's incredibly photogenic (especially when the leaves are changing colors in fall). If you ever find yourself in Denver, look for its replica in Washington Park.
As for food and drinks, The Roost is a popular destination right in the heart of downtown. With a pub-like atmosphere, hearty American dishes, and a long list of beers (including many local brews), it's a solid spot to refuel. Venture out of downtown to reach Wellsboro House. Positioned across from railroad tracks, it has a definitive old-school vibe, along with a menu filled with oversized burgers and juicy steak.
Witness Pennslyvania's Grand Canyon and other natural landmarks
The natural surroundings of Wellsboro are nothing short of spectacular. Along with rolling mountains covered in dense forest, you'll witness gurgling creeks and a handful of lakes dotting the countryside. The main attraction, however, is an expansive gorge known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.
About 20 minutes southwest of town sits the Pine Creek Gorge — a massive fissure in the earth reaching depths over 1,000 feet. It runs nearly 50 miles throughout Pennsylvania, and you'll find plenty of nearby overlooks that let you peer down into the natural phenomenon. The campground in Leonard Harrison State Park has a good overlook, but you should consider exploring neighboring hiking opportunities like the Turkey Path and Overlook trails to see the Pine Creek carving through the countryside.
West of Wellsboro, neighboring Leonard Harrison State Park, is Colton Point State Park. This is an excellent spot for camping, hiking, and fishing, and the park even remains open in the winter for snowshoeing. If you're seeking dark skies for stargazing, keep heading west to hit a third state park — Cherry Springs. Surrounded by the Susquehannock State Forest, the 82-acre park has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a night under the stars.