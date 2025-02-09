A Pennsylvania Gem Named A 'Top Small Town In The Northeast' Blends Unmatched Scenery With Downtown Charm

Far from the stunning skyline views of Pittsburgh and the superb shopping districts of Philadelphia lies the unassuming town of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. About as far north as you can go before crossing into New York, Wellsboro has been named "one of the top small towns in the northeast" by USA Today, thanks to a charming downtown, an abundance of cultural attractions, and the striking beauty of its natural surroundings. Wellsboro is quite small, with a population of just 3,500, but visitors are treated to a laidback destination that serves as an excellent home base for all sorts of adventures.

Wellsboro is a year-round town with festivals and activities for every season. Visiting in the winter lets you experience a variety of holiday celebrations, while the spring is a great time to catch the rapids on the surging Pine Creek. Summer and fall are both ideal times to get out and enjoy the many hiking trails around town.

Lodging options are diverse for a town of this size, with ample campgrounds spread throughout its many nearby state parks and standard hotels located right in the heart of downtown. Getting to the remote town can be challenging, though you'll find the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport just over two hours east. Once you've arrived, you'll enjoy uncrowded streets, untouched wilderness, and a wealth of cultural amenities that make it easy to lose track of time in the wonderful town of Wellsboro.