The Trendy, Bustling Pennsylvania Town With History, Culture, And America's Oldest Pretzel Bakery
Moravian settlers have left an indelible mark on American towns, particularly in the Northeast. These communities, carried over from Central Europe, still carry echoes of their origins. For example, Hope, New Jersey, a town known for antiques and an amusement park, was founded by Moravians. One state over is Lititz, Pennsylvania, which was established by German Moravians in 1756. Lititz's rich history extends beyond its religious roots — it also holds the distinction of being home to America's first pretzel bakery. In addition to the iconic eatery, cobblestone streets lead visitors past colonial-era buildings and boutique shops with a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
The closest major city to Lititz is Philadelphia, America's most walkable city. From there, it's about a 76-mile drive west to reach Lititz, located just north of Lancaster. You could also fly into Harrisburg International Airport, which has arrivals from major U.S. cities. From Harrisburg, the drive to Lititz takes just 40 minutes. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with the lively downtown's unique shops and preserved 18th-century architecture that tell the story of the town, from centuries-old pretzel recipes to yearly chocolate walks.
Lititz' Moravian roots and historic treats
Lititz's story dates back to 1742, when Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf, leader of the Moravian Church, visited the area and envisioned a thriving community. Many historic buildings from that era still stand, offering a glimpse into life in early America. One is the Johannes Mueller House, built in 1792. Now a museum, it provides guided tours that showcase what Moravian life was like in the 18th century. Another historic landmark is the 1746 Linden Hall, the country's oldest continuously operating all-girls boarding school.
In 1861, Julius Sturgis purchased a historic stone building, establishing the first commercial pretzel bakery in the U.S. While the Sturgis family eventually moved their operations elsewhere, the original building from 1784 is still open for tours today. Visitors can learn about the history of pretzel-making, witness the time-honored baking process, and even try twisting a pretzel themselves.
For another taste of history, Wilbur Chocolate offers a legendary experience. The original factory was founded in 1900 by Kendig Chocolate Company and later bought by Wilbur Chocolate in 1930. The company had a beloved local tradition during the holidays involving a Santa Claus figure handing out Wilbur chocolates to children. Over the years, the factory has welcomed visitors like Muhammad Ali and former President Barack Obama. Although the building closed in 2016, the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store remains a must-visit destination where you can sample its signature Wilbur Buds and other handcrafted confections just across the street from the former factory.
Small-town fun and festivities in Lititz
For those who love the outdoors, the Lititz/Warwick Trailway offers 3.3 miles of scenic trails, perfect for a leisurely walk or bike ride. For a unique outdoor experience, visit the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, which provides a fascinating look at rescued wolves in a sprawling 80-acre woodland. Originally a private rescue, the sanctuary has grown into an educational and conservation-focused destination. Downtown Lititz is also filled with charming, locally owned shops that make browsing a delight. Stop by Olio Olive Oils and Balsamics for gourmet cooking essentials, indulge your sweet tooth at Candy*ology, or grab a slice at Nino's Pizza.
No matter the season, there's always something happening in Lititz. In winter, Christmas in the Park transforms the town into a holiday wonderland with festive performances, food trucks, and a tree-lighting ceremony. February brings the Fire and Ice Festival, where visitors can marvel at stunning ice sculptures, watch cooking competitions, and join parties. As summer approaches, Taste of Lititz turns the town into a vibrant block party in June, while the artistic spirit of the town shines during the Outdoor Fine Art Show in July. For dessert lovers, October's Lititz Chocolate Walk is sublime, as chocolatiers from across the region set up tasting stations downtown. For a truly chocolate-centric vacation, consider a side trip to Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's largest amusement park, located just 45 minutes away. It's the perfect way to round out a visit to this delightful corner of Pennsylvania.