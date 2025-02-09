The Trendy, Bustling Pennsylvania Town With History, Culture, And America's Oldest Pretzel Bakery

Lititz's story dates back to 1742, when Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf, leader of the Moravian Church, visited the area and envisioned a thriving community. Many historic buildings from that era still stand, offering a glimpse into life in early America. One is the Johannes Mueller House, built in 1792. Now a museum, it provides guided tours that showcase what Moravian life was like in the 18th century. Another historic landmark is the 1746 Linden Hall, the country's oldest continuously operating all-girls boarding school.

In 1861, Julius Sturgis purchased a historic stone building, establishing the first commercial pretzel bakery in the U.S. While the Sturgis family eventually moved their operations elsewhere, the original building from 1784 is still open for tours today. Visitors can learn about the history of pretzel-making, witness the time-honored baking process, and even try twisting a pretzel themselves.

For another taste of history, Wilbur Chocolate offers a legendary experience. The original factory was founded in 1900 by Kendig Chocolate Company and later bought by Wilbur Chocolate in 1930. The company had a beloved local tradition during the holidays involving a Santa Claus figure handing out Wilbur chocolates to children. Over the years, the factory has welcomed visitors like Muhammad Ali and former President Barack Obama. Although the building closed in 2016, the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store remains a must-visit destination where you can sample its signature Wilbur Buds and other handcrafted confections just across the street from the former factory.