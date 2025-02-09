The Chic Seaside Neighborhood In Portugal With High-End Restaurants And Luxurious Lodging

Porto is the perfect city to start your travels in Portugal. If you need to decide between visiting Lisbon or Porto, the latter makes a great case for a smaller city with fantastic wine-tasting options. From the port distilleries in town to the wineries of the Douro Valley (one of the world's oldest wine regions), there is a lot to do here, without even counting all the gorgeous azulejo tiles and historical monuments you can visit.

However, you don't have to confine yourself to a small apartment in the historical quarter to experience Porto. Instead, consider a retreat in the fashionable beachside neighborhood of Foz do Douro. From the city center, Foz (beaches like Praia do Molhe and Praia dos Ingleses) is easy to reach by tram or a 15-minute drive if you'd prefer to take a cab. Here's everything you need to know about finding the hidden gems in Porto's seaside neighborhood, from parks to museums, and where you can find some of the area's best offerings, such as luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurants.