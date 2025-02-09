The Chic Seaside Neighborhood In Portugal With High-End Restaurants And Luxurious Lodging
Porto is the perfect city to start your travels in Portugal. If you need to decide between visiting Lisbon or Porto, the latter makes a great case for a smaller city with fantastic wine-tasting options. From the port distilleries in town to the wineries of the Douro Valley (one of the world's oldest wine regions), there is a lot to do here, without even counting all the gorgeous azulejo tiles and historical monuments you can visit.
However, you don't have to confine yourself to a small apartment in the historical quarter to experience Porto. Instead, consider a retreat in the fashionable beachside neighborhood of Foz do Douro. From the city center, Foz (beaches like Praia do Molhe and Praia dos Ingleses) is easy to reach by tram or a 15-minute drive if you'd prefer to take a cab. Here's everything you need to know about finding the hidden gems in Porto's seaside neighborhood, from parks to museums, and where you can find some of the area's best offerings, such as luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurants.
Things to do in Foz do Douro
The first thing to do in Foz do Douro is to answer the call of the sea and walk the beautiful promenades, making sure to snap a photo underneath the Pérgula da Foz, the iconic pergola built in the early 20th century. Then, visit the Mercado da Foz, another local institution where you'll find fresh seafood and ready-made meals. The most historic site is the deliciously named (but not literal) Cheese Castle, also known as Castelo do Queijo. This 17th-century fortress sits right on the beach and can be explored for a very small entrance fee.
As you stroll along the sand — just a taste of Portugal's many breathtaking beaches— you'll have your pick of beach bars like Praia da Luz, the perfect sunset spot. Just across the street, you can also go for the typical late-night dish of Porto — the Francesinha, a meaty sandwich covered in cheese and tomato sauce — at the classic local Pub Bonaparte. It's a heavy dish, so you might want to consider walking it off the following day in Parque da Cidade do Porto, the city's 205-acre urban park right on Foz do Douro's doorstep. If you're looking for a real hidden gem, hop in a taxi and visit the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, a large complex where you can tour Serralves Villa — a bright pink example of French Art Deco architecture — and walk through the forest canopy in the museum's Treetop Walk.
Splurging on a little luxury in Porto
There is plenty to keep you busy in Foz do Douro, but the real spirit of staying in this neighborhood is all about meandering beach walks and a few indulgences. No hotel is more emblematic of this vibe than the renowned Villa Foz Hotel & Spa. Located in a 19th-century mansion with its own Michelin-star restaurant (of the same name), it only gets more luxurious once you get a closer look at all the divine details that have earned it the distinction of being a part of the Design Hotel collection.
A beachfront hotel like this one is a great way to start a morning before heading off into Porto for the day, but there is plenty more to indulge in around Foz when you return in the evening. You can peruse modern fashion at boutiques like THE Design or dine out in the neighborhood's upscale eateries like Pedro Lemos, another Michelin-star restaurant that offers three tasting menus from one of the city's top chefs.