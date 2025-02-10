One Sure-Fire Sign That A Restaurant Is A Tourist Trap To Avoid At All Costs

One other common tourist trap sign is when a restaurant's menu is translated into several languages, has been laminated in plastic, and has a photo of every dish. This most likely means that the restaurant is focused on catering to non-locals. While this doesn't always mean that the restaurant will offer bad quality food, it does often indicate you'll be paying more as they try to take advantage of people who are unfamiliar with the area's prices. Keep in mind that local restaurants usually have simple menus that focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients that are available in the region rather than offering a huge selection meant to appeal to every possible tourist.

A restaurant that feels it needs to use the word "authentic" in every meal description and offers regional dishes in the wrong part of the country is also very likely to be a tourist trap. Many authentic restaurants have locals dining there and do not need to advertise their authenticity. Instead of opting for a restaurant with a fantastic view of a famous landmark, follow the locals, and you'll find hidden gems that will be more worthy of your time and money.

One final cue that may indicate you're being tourist-trapped is when items you didn't order are served at the table. This may mean that the restaurant is overcharging unsuspecting visitors, has hidden fees, or even charges diners for bread, table settings, or other items without informing you up-front. Remember to always check the menu carefully and look for the fine print to ensure that there are no hidden costs.