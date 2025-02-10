The Scenic Road Into This Lush Hawaiian Valley Is So Dangerous You Can Only Visit On A Tour

Waipi'o Valley Road is the only way into the valley, and the journey begins in Honoka'a, a vibrant town with unique cuisine and a charming historic feel. Most visitors fly into Kona International Airport and either rent a car for the hour-and-15-minute drive to Honokaa or hop on a free, hour-and-a-half bus ride. While renting a car is a great way to explore Big Island, be warned: Rental vehicles are prohibited from descending into Waipi'o Valley. The road is only accessible to residents, tour operators, and Native Hawaiians exercising traditional rights.

Another option is to take the breathtaking Hāmākua Heritage Corridor drive, a 45-mile coastal route from Hilo to the Waipi'o Valley Lookout. This drive winds along the slopes of Mauna Kea, offering glimpses of dramatic waterfalls, lush botanical gardens, and bridges spanning ravines. At the very end, the Waipi'o Valley Lookout provides a panoramic preview of the valley below — a great option if you want to experience its beauty without the hair-raising descent.

For those who crave adventure, guided tours are the only way down. The Waipi'o Valley Shuttle offers a nearly two-hour tour for $67 per adult, navigating the rough 1.4-mile road into the valley. Expect a pulse-pounding ride as the shuttle maneuvers through narrow switchbacks, vegetation brushing against the vehicle, and sections where only one car can pass at a time. It's not just the grade that makes the road treacherous — heavy rains can create slippery conditions, and runoff can lead to unexpected obstacles. Yet, with an experienced guide at the wheel, you'll be able to safely experience this legendary route.