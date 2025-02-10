The 'Best Fried Chicken In San Francisco' Is Hidden In A Downtown Strip Club And Has A Cult Following
When someone tells us the best fried chicken in town is at a strip club, we're going to be skeptical. After all, that's like your weird neighbor saying he goes to Hooters for the build-your-own-burger — it's possible, but not probable. However, San Francisco's picky foodie crowd swears by this unexpected establishment, so obviously, we had to do some research.
Situated next to Chinese restaurant Fang and an alley in SOMA, Gold Club has been a go-to lunch spot for downtown workers and tech bros for years. Until 2020, the club offered an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet for the rock-bottom price of $5. To the extreme disappointment of locals in the know, the weekday buffet is currently on hiatus, but Gold Club has promised to keep patrons updated on when it might make a comeback.
In all honesty, though, buffet dining isn't the optimal way to experience the club's praiseworthy fried chicken. And, after Covid times, no doubt a few of you have a visceral fear of buffets or even indulging in complimentary hotel breakfasts. Instead, drop by Gold Club for Fried Chicken Tuesday and dig into a plate of piping hot, breaded goodness for the very reasonable price of $10.95 (at the time of this writing). Plus, you get to choose from three delicious sauces.
A deeper look at Gold Club's legendary fried chicken
Now, let's get to the real question: does the chicken live up to its stellar reputation? According to SFGATE reporter Ariana Bindman, it certainly does. "The meat is so juicy and tender that it gracefully falls off the bone; Meanwhile, its golden outer layer is thick, crunchy and savory," she said. "This is, undoubtedly, the dankest fried chicken I have ever had." Considering the range of fried chicken options available in the city, including crunchy, Korean-style drumsticks coated in sweet chili, fish sauce-infused Thai wings, and soul food delights at Little Skillet, "the dankest fried chicken I ever had" is certainly high praise.
In terms of ambiance, Gold Club keeps it classier than you might expect. The floors aren't sticky, the furniture is ultra clean, and the dancers are genuinely talented. While you might feel nervous stepping into the location's darkened interior, you'll leave with a newfound appreciation for the art of pole dancing and a belly filled with food. But since Gold Club is a gentlemen's club, guests must be over 21; obviously, this is not a family-friendly establishment.
The bottom line? If you're up for a little adventure and not afraid of eating with naked dancers in the background, Gold Club is absolutely worth it. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "Where else can you get amazing fried chicken and see strippers beginning at 11:00 a.m. in SF? I don't know and don't care because Gold Club is where it's at!"
Other surprising places for a stellar meal in San Francisco
Another unexpected San Francisco place for a meal you won't soon forget is Courtney's Produce, a tiny grocery store on the gusty corner of Castro and 14th Street. Opened over 50 years ago by Patrick Courtney and his wife Lola, the classic essence of San Francisco is captured in this neighborhood shop. Much like Gold Club, this place is a local icon, delivering simple sandwiches, juices, and produce to go at affordable prices. The staff purchases the shop's produce from the local wholesale markets every morning, so you know the ingredients are fresh.
Although it's technically 45 miles away in San Jose, we had to add Casino M8trix to our list. On Thursday and Sunday nights, diners (or players) can order a 20-ounce prime rib dinner for a little over $20. As one diner raved on Yelp, "The taste of the prime rib was so tender and juicy and flavorful and so on point. Wow." Add an inexpensive glass of Century Cellars wine or an Old Fashioned, and you're good to go. The atmosphere may not compare to, say, the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas, but finding delicious prime rib for under $50 in the Bay Area is an incredible bargain.