The 'Best Fried Chicken In San Francisco' Is Hidden In A Downtown Strip Club And Has A Cult Following

When someone tells us the best fried chicken in town is at a strip club, we're going to be skeptical. After all, that's like your weird neighbor saying he goes to Hooters for the build-your-own-burger — it's possible, but not probable. However, San Francisco's picky foodie crowd swears by this unexpected establishment, so obviously, we had to do some research.

Situated next to Chinese restaurant Fang and an alley in SOMA, Gold Club has been a go-to lunch spot for downtown workers and tech bros for years. Until 2020, the club offered an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet for the rock-bottom price of $5. To the extreme disappointment of locals in the know, the weekday buffet is currently on hiatus, but Gold Club has promised to keep patrons updated on when it might make a comeback.

In all honesty, though, buffet dining isn't the optimal way to experience the club's praiseworthy fried chicken. And, after Covid times, no doubt a few of you have a visceral fear of buffets or even indulging in complimentary hotel breakfasts. Instead, drop by Gold Club for Fried Chicken Tuesday and dig into a plate of piping hot, breaded goodness for the very reasonable price of $10.95 (at the time of this writing). Plus, you get to choose from three delicious sauces.