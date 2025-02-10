Hidden In The Depths Of Lake Michigan Lies A Fascinating Landmark Hailed As 'Michigan's Stonehenge'

The Earth can still surprise you. That's because almost 60% of it remains unexplored, thanks to the vast oceans that cover the globe. Dip beneath the surface, and another world unfolds, often with discoveries that rewrite "history." That's what happened in Grand Traverse Bay at the north end of Lake Michigan in 2007, when Dr. Mark Holley, a professor at Northwestern Michigan College and chief archaeologist of Grand Traverse Bay Underwater Preserve, discovered a submerged "Stonehenge," 40 feet down. There, a number of large stones — some weighing up to 3,000 pounds — form a hexagon at the end of a quarter-mile line of other rocks. Even more remarkable is that one has what looks to many like an etching of a mastodon. Nevertheless, the stones' meaning and function remain a mystery.

One theory is that the stones — determined to be around 9,000 years old — served as a drive line for herding animals —specifically caribou — to slaughter; a similar structure with that purpose and age was found in Lake Huron in 2014. Others contend the stones may have a spiritual element, just like Stonehenge (one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world). Whatever the truth, the stones help reveal the ancient coastline from when this area of the bay was still unsubmerged land. It also changes perceptions of the peoples that inhabited it, showing that they had a greater knowledge of their environment and socialization with other tribes than previously assumed. As a sign of respect, Holley first revealed its location to local Ottawa and Chippewa tribes.