Rick Steves Has A 'Word Of Warning' For Anyone Researching Their Next Vacation Destination

Traveling to a place you've never been before, especially if it's international, can feel overwhelming. A lot goes into packing a whole country (or several) into a week or so, and it may be hard to know where to turn for the right information. Travel pro Rick Steves, who always has great advice for travelers, says on his website, "A word of warning as you hatch your plans: Understand what shapes the information that shapes your travel dreams. Information you seek out yourself is likely to be impartial, whereas information that comes at you is propelled by business." It's a good idea to see if someone is giving you information for advertising or monetary purposes rather than because they really love a place.

He has a number of suggestions to find authentic recommendations, but the first one is to narrow down what you'd like to see based on your own interests. You should also consider what type of traveler you are. For instance, he says, "WWII buffs research battle sites, wine lovers brainstorm a wish list of wineries, and MacGregors locate their clan's castles in Scotland." Adventurous seniors may prefer long-term trips so they don't feel rushed, while people with kids may want activities that don't take very long.

When researching, reviews can be a great place to start, as well as Reddit pages or Facebook groups. However, Steves reminds us that some people are paid to write reviews, and others may have simply had a bad day. While it can be useful to get overall ideas of the things people mention the most, it's not something to rely on completely.