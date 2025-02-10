Rick Steves Has A 'Word Of Warning' For Anyone Researching Their Next Vacation Destination
Traveling to a place you've never been before, especially if it's international, can feel overwhelming. A lot goes into packing a whole country (or several) into a week or so, and it may be hard to know where to turn for the right information. Travel pro Rick Steves, who always has great advice for travelers, says on his website, "A word of warning as you hatch your plans: Understand what shapes the information that shapes your travel dreams. Information you seek out yourself is likely to be impartial, whereas information that comes at you is propelled by business." It's a good idea to see if someone is giving you information for advertising or monetary purposes rather than because they really love a place.
He has a number of suggestions to find authentic recommendations, but the first one is to narrow down what you'd like to see based on your own interests. You should also consider what type of traveler you are. For instance, he says, "WWII buffs research battle sites, wine lovers brainstorm a wish list of wineries, and MacGregors locate their clan's castles in Scotland." Adventurous seniors may prefer long-term trips so they don't feel rushed, while people with kids may want activities that don't take very long.
When researching, reviews can be a great place to start, as well as Reddit pages or Facebook groups. However, Steves reminds us that some people are paid to write reviews, and others may have simply had a bad day. While it can be useful to get overall ideas of the things people mention the most, it's not something to rely on completely.
Great tools to help you plan your vacation, per Rick Steves
One resource Steves recommends is a good guidebook, something he writes himself. However, he says that it's important to make sure they've been recently updated, as restaurants and businesses close, hours change, and the world is constantly evolving — this is especially true since the pandemic. If you see something in a review or a guidebook that sounds intriguing, visit the site's website directly to make sure everything is up to date. Tourist office websites that are local to the place you're visiting are great sources for accurate information.
Another thing to look at is the distance between places you're hitting and how you're moving between them. An actual paper map is something Steves recommends, particularly ones from Michelin. Looking at your destination's layout in front of you rather than on a tiny phone screen can be really helpful. Consider how much walking you're going to do and when you or your travel companions may tire out. If you want to avoid rental car issues, you can use an app like Moovit to keep track of public transportation in many countries. Having a good idea of how far a place is from a bus stop or train station can help you decide if it's worth visiting.
If you prefer to freestyle your travel instead of making a plan, Steves recommends splurging on a local, professional tour guide at the beginning of your trip. This way, they can give you insight into what the locals enjoy and what to skip, as well as point out hidden gems you may not find elsewhere.