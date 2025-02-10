America's Oldest Mobile Diner Is A Legend Serving Up Some Of The Best Late Night Eats In Rhode Island
There is something really wonderful about visiting a place that's the oldest of its kind. While you could visit the oldest continuously operating inn, The Beekman Arms, in New York's Hudson Valley, you may never have thought to seek out the oldest mobile diner in the country. The title holder in that category is the Haven Brothers Diner in Rhode Island, which has been around since 1893. You'll find this historic eatery in downtown Providence on Dorrance Street by Kennedy Plaza. It's open from the early evening until the wee hours of the morning, so if you're enjoying a bit of late-night partying, this is the spot to get your burger and fries on.
Haven Brothers was started by widowed immigrant Anne Philomena Haven, who used the money from her late husband's insurance policy to start up a horse-drawn carriage food service for factory workers in the area. It was successful enough that additional wagons were added, and in the 1950s, the establishment upgraded to a silver dining car. These days, the company has many food trucks and an ice cream truck that can cater for your events. With classics like burgers and fries, you can taste a piece of history at this establishment. Interestingly enough, Rhode Island is also home to the oldest restaurant in the country, The White Horse Tavern, in Newport.
All about the Haven Brothers Diner
Rhode Island may be known for its lovely coastline and breathtaking beaches, but as the 13th state to join the U.S., it's also a great spot for history lovers of all kinds. The historic Haven Brothers Diner fits in perfectly. This popular spot was even the subject of the 2014 documentary film "The Original Food Truck, Haven Brothers: Legacy of the American Diner." One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the spot, "If you have not gone here at night in downtown Providence ... you are missing out on the most historic diner in the country. The family that run it bring it downtown every night next to City Hall."
The menu has exactly what you'd crave late at night — it's open from 5 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and until 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The establishment is famous for its Murder Burger, which has cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, though they have quite a variety of burger options. There are also several types of hot dogs and fries, as well as sandwiches. On the sweet side, there are mouth-watering options like fried Oreos, fried dough, cinnamon churros, and over 50 flavors of milkshakes. Even better? Downtown Providence is only about 10 miles from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), so you can go straight there after to refuel after your flight.