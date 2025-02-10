America's Oldest Mobile Diner Is A Legend Serving Up Some Of The Best Late Night Eats In Rhode Island

There is something really wonderful about visiting a place that's the oldest of its kind. While you could visit the oldest continuously operating inn, The Beekman Arms, in New York's Hudson Valley, you may never have thought to seek out the oldest mobile diner in the country. The title holder in that category is the Haven Brothers Diner in Rhode Island, which has been around since 1893. You'll find this historic eatery in downtown Providence on Dorrance Street by Kennedy Plaza. It's open from the early evening until the wee hours of the morning, so if you're enjoying a bit of late-night partying, this is the spot to get your burger and fries on.

Haven Brothers was started by widowed immigrant Anne Philomena Haven, who used the money from her late husband's insurance policy to start up a horse-drawn carriage food service for factory workers in the area. It was successful enough that additional wagons were added, and in the 1950s, the establishment upgraded to a silver dining car. These days, the company has many food trucks and an ice cream truck that can cater for your events. With classics like burgers and fries, you can taste a piece of history at this establishment. Interestingly enough, Rhode Island is also home to the oldest restaurant in the country, The White Horse Tavern, in Newport.