A Sleek, Modern Resort With Whimsy And Luxury Is A Perfect Gateway To Yellowstone Adventures

Millions of visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park annually for its scenery, outdoor adventures, and chance encounters with wildlife. When planning a trip to the iconic park, visitors must consider the best times of year to visit Yellowstone and where to stay for the best experience. There's a variety of accommodation choices throughout Yellowstone, which spans three U.S. states, ranging from resorts, lodges, vacation rentals, and cabins. One boutique hotel in particular stands out with its sleek and modern design, making it the perfect cozy base for travelers in the area.

The Yellowstone Peaks Hotel, which sits 34 miles from the most commonly used west entrance of the 3,472-square-mile Yellowstone National Park, opened in May 2024. The boutique-meets-luxury-meets-nature hotel is the creation of co-founders Blake and Mara Hansen who met while traveling in Argentina. With a shared love of travel, hospitality, and the natural world, the couple made a lifelong dream come true by opening a hotel in a location that met the needs they were looking for. They desired a minimalist Scandinavian-design look with luxury amenities, while also wanting to create a place where travelers could connect with the outdoors and nature. With Yellowstone vibes and close proximity to the park's attractions, yet nestled far enough away to relax without the crowds, the Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is a destination in itself.