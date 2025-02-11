A Sleek, Modern Resort With Whimsy And Luxury Is A Perfect Gateway To Yellowstone Adventures
Millions of visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park annually for its scenery, outdoor adventures, and chance encounters with wildlife. When planning a trip to the iconic park, visitors must consider the best times of year to visit Yellowstone and where to stay for the best experience. There's a variety of accommodation choices throughout Yellowstone, which spans three U.S. states, ranging from resorts, lodges, vacation rentals, and cabins. One boutique hotel in particular stands out with its sleek and modern design, making it the perfect cozy base for travelers in the area.
The Yellowstone Peaks Hotel, which sits 34 miles from the most commonly used west entrance of the 3,472-square-mile Yellowstone National Park, opened in May 2024. The boutique-meets-luxury-meets-nature hotel is the creation of co-founders Blake and Mara Hansen who met while traveling in Argentina. With a shared love of travel, hospitality, and the natural world, the couple made a lifelong dream come true by opening a hotel in a location that met the needs they were looking for. They desired a minimalist Scandinavian-design look with luxury amenities, while also wanting to create a place where travelers could connect with the outdoors and nature. With Yellowstone vibes and close proximity to the park's attractions, yet nestled far enough away to relax without the crowds, the Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is a destination in itself.
All about the modern resort of Yellowstone Peaks Hotel
The Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is a resort featuring 21 cabins along the Henry's Fork River in Island Park, Idaho, the most underrated gateway to Yellowstone. The communal property includes a private fishing pond, hot tubs, and wellness amenities.
Each 560-square-foot cabin offers a Japandi design with some Western American features and private bedrooms, along with bunk beds and pull-out sofas, for up to six guests. The bed arrangement in the cabins is ideal for families with young children, as well as groups of young singles traveling together. Each cabin also offers a full kitchen including a dishwasher and other essentials with an open layout. There are both living and dining room spaces along with a patio with fire pits and grills, plus complimentary firewood. The cabins also offer a unique wood-fired hot tub filled with spring water. If you don't wish to light and manage the fire yourself, you can pay an additional fee and the hotel will make the fire for you. Cabins are available for a minimum of two-night stays, seasonally from May to November. There are three restaurants within walking distance of the hotel, each with river views, including the Pine Cone, great for a bagel and a coffee in the morning and an ice cream or milkshake after lunch.
Enjoy the activities and amenities of this gateway resort to Yellowstone
While the resort is a gateway to all the attractions of Yellowstone National Park, the property and surrounding town also offer plenty to do for those looking to escape the crowds. For relaxation and wellness, there are two cold plunges and a dry sauna on site. If you're daring enough to try the plunge, you can reap purported health benefits such as reduced inflammation and improved energy and mental clarity. The sauna, which holds eight people, aids with body detoxification and circulation.
One of the major attractions in the area is fly fishing, available at Henrys Lake. Alternatively, you can walk right outside the hotel's backyard to its private fishing pond. Paddle boarding is also popular on Henrys Lake, and the Island Park Reservoir is nearby, which is popular for boating thanks to its stellar views and clear water.
You can view the wondrous 114-foot Mesa Falls 15 minutes from the resort. It's a dream site for outdoor lovers, complete with hiking trails, scenic vistas, and picture-ready sites. The resort is also a gateway to Harriman State Park, a 16,000-acre wildlife refuge featuring over 22 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. For a little more adventure, you can take a whitewater rafting trip on Snake River, or cross state lines for more outdoor fun in Wyoming's Jackson Hole or Wade Lake in Montana. Another Yellowstone entry or exit point is Red Lodge, a lively gateway town hidden in the Montana mountains and worthy of a stop.