One Of 'America's Coolest Towns' Is A Historic And Charming Wine Country Gem On The West Coast

Dating back to the Gold Rush Era, Jacksonville is rich in history. The best way to trace the town's roots is to embark on a walking tour. Departing from the Courthouse Square each Saturday at 10 a.m. from Labor Day to Memorial Day, the Historic Jacksonville Walk Through History Tour traverses through the town's homes and businesses on a one-hour adventure through time. Though the tour is free, donations are always welcome. For a journey through Jacksonville's paranormal past, book a Haunted History Tour. Choose between two bone-chilling nighttime strolls through Jacksonville on the second Friday of the month from June to September. The Courthouse Tour is perfect if you prefer stories of haunted brothels and deadly epidemics, while the Britt Hill Tour focuses on the town's murderous history and ghostly tales from Oregon's first Chinatown.

Even if you don't take a formal tour, wandering through Jacksonville's historic downtown district offers plenty to discover. Enjoy an afternoon of antiquing on California Street, which is dotted with vintage shops like Pickety Place and Trolley Stop Antiques. Afterward, settle into a beloved downtown eatery like Bella Union Restaurant and Saloon, which features delicious dishes with locally sourced ingredients and a bar that is well-stocked with craft beers and bourbons.

If you're staying the night, the aforementioned Jacksonville Inn is a popular place to stay. You can also book a historic stay at the McCully House Inn. Tucked into an 1860 homestead, the charming bed and breakfast is the state's oldest home operating as an inn and is the perfect home base for an authentic Jacksonville retreat.