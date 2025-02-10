Artistic Oddities Abound In A Mexican Mountain Town With Stunning Murals, Waterfalls, And Cider Brewing
What makes a town special? Sometimes it's bright architecture and scenic hills, like what's found in the underrated South American town of Filandia, or cozy cafes and a walkable design. But usually, it's a feeling created by a multitude of small things. Tucked away in the Sierra Norte mountains in the state of Puebla, one Mexican town has charmed travelers for generations but still remains a hidden gem.
Zacatlán de las Manzanas, which rivals the best "Magic Towns" in Mexico, is recognized by the government for its incredible qualities and cultural contributions. Here, visitors can learn about heritage apple cider production, trek to hidden waterfalls, admire murals, stroll along cobbled streets, discover the town's clock-making history, and so much more. Also, a picture in front of the town's famous flower clock is a must. Situated at approximately 6,778 feet, colonial architecture with terracotta tiles and stucco walls adds a romantic feel to the historic center. Misty mornings keep the manicured gardens green, while lush mountains and canyons surround this magical town.
It is easily accessible by bus from the state capital, but renting a car and driving from Puebla City to Zacatlán de las Manzanas is also an option (about two and a half hours). The closest airport is Puebla International, a two-hour drive away. Although you can see the main sites in a day, staying overnight is the best way to experience Zacatlán de las Manzanas' historic quarter and the natural attractions in the mountains.
Tour an apple cider brewery and stroll past whimsical murals
The mosaic designs at Park Güell and La Sagrada Família in Barcelona may get all the attention, but the detailed tilework and mosaic murals in Zacatlán are just as beautiful. Created by local artists, the vibrant tile art depicts the town's history, biblical scenes, and the importance of the apple. The murals line residential streets between the center and Barranca de los Jilgueros, or "Goldfinches Canyon," a must-visit mountain viewpoint and only a five-minute walk from the main plaza.
When you're hungry, stop at Panadería Vázquez for pan de queso. This historic bakery dates back to 1910 and makes the town's signature dish — doughy bread filled with ranchero cheese. It's also within walking distance of the Watchmaking Museum Alberto Olvera Hernandez, an eclectic museum telling the history of measuring time. And, if cheesy bread and clocks don't appeal, one of the 18 heritage apples grown in Zacatlán is certain to strike your fancy.
With a name that translates to "Zacatlán of the Apples", it's no wonder the town is surrounded by orchards and filled with distilleries. Sample sparkling cider, apple soda, preserves, and fruit wine at Bodega Delicias Cider Factory year-round or walk to Sidrería Artesanal El Convento 1567 for cream liqueurs, rums, and an educational apple cider-making tour. Don't miss the annual Feria de la Manzana (Apple Fair), which is held in August and features folkloric dance and colorful floats.
Discover Zacatlán's immense natural beauty
Hike beneath moss-covered branches and across a suspension bridge to Cascada Tulimán, a spectacular series of falls tumbling 886 feet through the misty jungle. The cascades are part of a well-maintained eco-park with relatively easy trails and incredible waterfall views. Soak in mineral pools, zipline above the treetops, or give archery a try, as relaxation and going wild are two of the best ways to vacation in Mexico. The park also offers rustic cabins, a campground, and a snack booth. Admission costs about $7 and additional fees apply for the adventure activities.
After visiting the falls, drive 20 minutes to Rancho El Mayab Zacatlán, an apple ranch with cider tours, horseback riding, a restaurant, and cozy cabins (starting from around $50 per night). Tucked away in the forest, the ranch offers a serene escape from city life with campfires and stargazing. For accommodations in the historic district, book a room at Casa San Miguel Hotel Boutique, a Colonial-style stay with modern amenities. Regardless of where you stay, a trip to Zacatlán is the perfect way to experience Mexico.