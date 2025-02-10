Artistic Oddities Abound In A Mexican Mountain Town With Stunning Murals, Waterfalls, And Cider Brewing

What makes a town special? Sometimes it's bright architecture and scenic hills, like what's found in the underrated South American town of Filandia, or cozy cafes and a walkable design. But usually, it's a feeling created by a multitude of small things. Tucked away in the Sierra Norte mountains in the state of Puebla, one Mexican town has charmed travelers for generations but still remains a hidden gem.

Zacatlán de las Manzanas, which rivals the best "Magic Towns" in Mexico, is recognized by the government for its incredible qualities and cultural contributions. Here, visitors can learn about heritage apple cider production, trek to hidden waterfalls, admire murals, stroll along cobbled streets, discover the town's clock-making history, and so much more. Also, a picture in front of the town's famous flower clock is a must. Situated at approximately 6,778 feet, colonial architecture with terracotta tiles and stucco walls adds a romantic feel to the historic center. Misty mornings keep the manicured gardens green, while lush mountains and canyons surround this magical town.

It is easily accessible by bus from the state capital, but renting a car and driving from Puebla City to Zacatlán de las Manzanas is also an option (about two and a half hours). The closest airport is Puebla International, a two-hour drive away. Although you can see the main sites in a day, staying overnight is the best way to experience Zacatlán de las Manzanas' historic quarter and the natural attractions in the mountains.