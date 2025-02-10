A Dreamy Underground World Of Hand-Carved Cave Art Offers A Secret Desert Paradise In New Mexico
When you think of cave art, you might imagine the awe-inspiring ancient rock art left behind by long-gone civilizations — symbols of mystery and history etched into stone. But cave art isn't just a relic of the past. In the sunbaked desert of northern New Mexico, one artist has spent decades sculpting underground wonders of the present. About an hour north of the artsy cultural paradise of Sante Fe, near the mineral-rich waters of Ojo Caliente, Ra Paulette has devoted his life to hand-carving majestic, meditative cave sanctuaries.
Since the 1990s, Paulette has sculpted these sandstone caves using only hand tools, transforming the raw earth into sweeping arches, intricate columns, and luminous chambers designed to evoke deep emotional experiences. His work gained national recognition through the Oscar-nominated documentary "Cavedigger," which followed his tireless efforts and artistic vision. While many of his caves are privately commissioned — one even serving as a fully functional home — there is one you can (legally) visit. The "Windows of the Earth" cave, tucked beneath the high desert landscape, is open for guided tours by reservation. For an art encounter that's anything but superficial, descend into this breathtaking masterpiece.
The story of Ra Paulette's wilderness shrines
For over 30 years, Ra Paulette has shaped the sandstone landscapes of New Mexico into immersive, sculptural sanctuaries. His journey began in the early 1990s when he stumbled upon a small cave carved by local teenagers. Inspired by its potential, he picked up his tools and started crafting something grander. One of his earliest creations, "Heart Chamber," became an unofficial pilgrimage site for hikers, who left spiritual offerings inside. However, since the cave was built on public land without permission, he had to refill it, fueling his determination to create more — and legally recognized — underground masterpieces.
Paulette calls his caves "wilderness shrines," designed to be spaces of emotional and spiritual transformation. His work plays with contrasts: The solidity of stone softened by flowing, organic forms; the darkness of the underground punctuated by beams of natural light. "The juxtaposition of opposites," Paulette told CBS News, "the sense of being underground with light streaming in, the intimacy of being in a cave, yet the columns end up very large, sometimes 30, 40 feet high." Some of his projects have taken years to complete, each one an immersive testament to patience and vision. Since the release of "Cavedigger," Paulette has retreated from the public eye, dedicating himself to one final, vast cave, which he referred to as his magnum opus.
Visit one of Ra Paulette's ethereal cave sculptures
The one way to legally visit one of Ra Paulette's masterpieces is through a guided tour at Origin at Rancho de San Juan, a serene guest retreat in Ojo Caliente. To get there, you can fly into Santa Fe, where the closest major airport is located. From there, it's about an hour and 15 minutes by car to Ojo Caliente. For those who appreciate a scenic route, part of the drive follows the High Road to Taos, a charming byway lined with shops and desert sights.
Once you arrive at Origin, your adventure starts with a short but somewhat strenuous hike — about a third of a mile — through the rugged New Mexico terrain. The "Windows of the Earth" cave is a hidden world of flowing sandstone walls, tunnels, and hand-carved alcoves that glow with filtered light. Carefully placed décor, added by the retreat's owner, gives the cave a mystical ambiance. The 90-minute tour includes a 20-minute sound meditation inside the cave, offering visitors a chance to fully absorb its quiet, otherworldly beauty. While there is a strong spiritual emphasis, the experience is open to all, inviting introspection and wonder.
Ra Paulette told CBS News that his deepest hope is for visitors to walk away with "at least a moment or a length of time in which they had a deeper feeling and deeper understanding of themselves and life." Standing in the hushed, sculpted caverns, surrounded by stone shaped by decades of devotion, it's hard not to feel something profound. If you're seeking an experience that is both breathtaking and soul-stirring, Paulette's underground masterpiece is it.