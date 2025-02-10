A Dreamy Underground World Of Hand-Carved Cave Art Offers A Secret Desert Paradise In New Mexico

The one way to legally visit one of Ra Paulette's masterpieces is through a guided tour at Origin at Rancho de San Juan, a serene guest retreat in Ojo Caliente. To get there, you can fly into Santa Fe, where the closest major airport is located. From there, it's about an hour and 15 minutes by car to Ojo Caliente. For those who appreciate a scenic route, part of the drive follows the High Road to Taos, a charming byway lined with shops and desert sights.

Once you arrive at Origin, your adventure starts with a short but somewhat strenuous hike — about a third of a mile — through the rugged New Mexico terrain. The "Windows of the Earth" cave is a hidden world of flowing sandstone walls, tunnels, and hand-carved alcoves that glow with filtered light. Carefully placed décor, added by the retreat's owner, gives the cave a mystical ambiance. The 90-minute tour includes a 20-minute sound meditation inside the cave, offering visitors a chance to fully absorb its quiet, otherworldly beauty. While there is a strong spiritual emphasis, the experience is open to all, inviting introspection and wonder.

Ra Paulette told CBS News that his deepest hope is for visitors to walk away with "at least a moment or a length of time in which they had a deeper feeling and deeper understanding of themselves and life." Standing in the hushed, sculpted caverns, surrounded by stone shaped by decades of devotion, it's hard not to feel something profound. If you're seeking an experience that is both breathtaking and soul-stirring, Paulette's underground masterpiece is it.