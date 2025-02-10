Situated Between Austin And Waco Is One Of Texas's Oldest Motor Hotels Offering An Oasis Of Nostalgic Charm

While crossing the state of Texas took the very first settlers weeks if not months, the modern-day drive on Interstate 35 can get you from the southern border to the northern tip in one day. Along the interstate, there are still reminders of the state of Texas' past, like the historic Stagecoach Inn in Salado. The inn, which was once known as Shady Villa or the Shady Villa Hotel, was constructed in the late 19th century. Located in a small town about an hour's drive north of Austin, the second-oldest continuously running hotel property in Texas has seen lots of change around it. Still, some of the original frontier architecture remains intact as a tribute to the way the land once was.

The nostalgic property in Salado is sandwiched between two Central Texas cities. In the south, there's Austin, the state's capital, which also has the nearest international airport. Then, there's Waco to the north, an artsy gem often called the "Heart of Texas." The roadside motor hotel is a two-story wood-framed property that sits under a canopy of Texas oak trees next to the northbound side of what is now a bustling Interstate highway. Stepping inside the Stagecoach, guests are transported to a modernized chic hotel resembling a 19th-century scene in Texas — where stagecoaches were once the primary form of transportation.