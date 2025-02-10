One Of Alaska's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Small Community On The Coast With Unmatched Beauty And Authenticity

When it comes to outdoor thrills, it's hard to beat Alaska. Around 222 million acres of its vast landscapes are federal land, accounting for over 60% of the entire state. With that much open space, it's easy to find your next adventure — whether that be an off-the-beaten-path coastal route or a budget-friendly trip to the iconic Denali National Park. While the great land up north has plenty of underrated towns to explore, few are as tucked away and secretive as Seldovia.

Seldovia is perched on a cove at the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula, jutting out into the majestic Seldovia Bay 250 miles south of Anchorage. North of town, across Kachemak Bay, you'll find the town of Homer. Since Seldovia isn't connected to nearby neighborhoods via roadways, taking a ferry from Homer is one of the only ways to reach its rustic streets. Planning a trip to this remote corner of the world can be challenging, but your efforts are rewarded with a relaxing getaway that puts you deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Whether you're interested in hiking, kayaking, or just kicking back with a drink and gazing out over the water, Seldovia is a welcome retreat from the hustle of modern life.