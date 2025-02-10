One Of Alaska's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Small Community On The Coast With Unmatched Beauty And Authenticity
When it comes to outdoor thrills, it's hard to beat Alaska. Around 222 million acres of its vast landscapes are federal land, accounting for over 60% of the entire state. With that much open space, it's easy to find your next adventure — whether that be an off-the-beaten-path coastal route or a budget-friendly trip to the iconic Denali National Park. While the great land up north has plenty of underrated towns to explore, few are as tucked away and secretive as Seldovia.
Seldovia is perched on a cove at the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula, jutting out into the majestic Seldovia Bay 250 miles south of Anchorage. North of town, across Kachemak Bay, you'll find the town of Homer. Since Seldovia isn't connected to nearby neighborhoods via roadways, taking a ferry from Homer is one of the only ways to reach its rustic streets. Planning a trip to this remote corner of the world can be challenging, but your efforts are rewarded with a relaxing getaway that puts you deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Whether you're interested in hiking, kayaking, or just kicking back with a drink and gazing out over the water, Seldovia is a welcome retreat from the hustle of modern life.
Hiking, kayaking, and boating in Seldovia
Seldovia might be small, but it's not light on outdoor excursions. One of the best ways to experience this part of Alaska is by getting out on the water, and Seldovia Fishing Adventures makes that easy by offering a variety of rentals. This includes kayaks for Seldovia Bay, fishing charters, and even an all-inclusive package that gets you a stay at their bed and breakfast.
For hiking, Seldovia is close to Kachemak Bay State Park. This landscape is filled with 400,000 acres of wilderness, letting you get up close to awe-inspiring glaciers, towering mountains, and expansive views of the surrounding ocean. Plenty of hiking trails can be found in the park, including treks that take you to Grewingk Glacier and Halibut Cove Lagoon. Like much of this region, you'll need to hop in a boat or plane to access Kachemak Bay State Park.
Folks who'd rather stay close to Seldovia can explore the streets and trails in and around town. The peaceful Seldovia Boardwalk is a must-see destination, as it provides stunning views of the harbor and offers an array of historic shops. You could also venture slightly north of town to Outside Beach or the Otter-bahn Trail that winds through an old-growth spruce forest.
Planning your trip to Seldovia
Much like Utqiaġvik, America's northernmost city that's bursting with breathtaking views, you won't be driving straight from Anchorage to get to Seldovia. Getting to town requires either a flight or a ferry. A ride on the Alaska Marine Highway ferry gives you a convenient way to move between Homer, Seldovia, and other coastal communities. If you're more interested in flying, you'll find routes from both Homer and Anchorage.
The best time to visit Seldovia is in the summer when temperatures are warmer and perfect for outdoor adventures. You'll also have more daylight hours, giving you ample time to see everything the region has to offer. Alternatively, you can visit from December to February to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
As for where to stay, Seldovia has a surprising wealth of options. You could book a room right in town at the Seldovia Harbor Inn, which puts you within walking distance of all its best cafes and restaurants. If you want some privacy, the Treehouse Cove Lodge is a fun option, as it's nestled high up in the surrounding hills and overlooks the bay below. The best option, however, might be a cabin with Between Beaches. Located on MacDonald Spit, the thin strip of land provides unparalleled views of both Kasitsna Bay and Kachemak Bay.