A Laidback New York Destination With Giant Waterfalls And Eclectic Shops Is A Chic Weekend Escape
Very rarely does one book a trip to New York for its fall foliage and scenic lakes, like Lake Placid. Ultimately, it's the concrete jungle and an entertainer's dream. However, that's just The Big Apple. There are tons of overlooked beautiful small towns in the Empire State that are a hiker's paradise, one of them being High Falls in the Hudson Valley. Although this area gives off the charm of a cozy town, as it only spans 1.2 square miles, there is a ton of open-air space to explore. You will want to plan ahead to see it, since it's about two hours away from LaGuardia Airport. Still, it's well worth the drive. Even travel aficionado, Samantha Brown, highlighted the town for having a 150-foot waterfall, making the trail to get there extremely rewarding.
The cascading waterfalls serve as a backdrop to the city's unique downtown. With just over 600 people residing here, there aren't many shops. However, the brick-and-mortar stores that are open are just what the area needs. From vintage stores to flea markets, you can find broad-ranging items. The town also offers activities, such as art gallery viewings and interactive exhibits at the D&H Canal Historical Society and Museum. Be sure to stop by the town's staple, Ollie's Pizza, which has a nearly five-star rating from foodies on Google. If you think you've tried New York pizza, you haven't until you've been to High Falls. These pies are a delightful treat for your enchanting, woodsy getaway.
New York's great outdoors
Trade in the streets of Times Square for the natural pathways of the Hudson Valley's landscape, taking a peaceful journey through High Falls' woods. Just as it says in the town's name, some hikes lead to spectacular water streams — you wouldn't believe the city is only two hours away. High Falls Conservation Area has a 1.5-mile loop hike that leads to magnificent creekside trails and rushing waters over rock formations. There are areas to step over and look out to the serene gorge.
One of the more popular hikes in High Falls is the Mohonk Preserve Trails with five different pathways, including one starting from the Spring Farm Trailhead on Knolls Road. On this hike, you can see wildlife roaming around creeks, cliffs that provide panoramic views of the city, and clearings with vibrant flora. Due to the awe-inspiring foliage in autumn, the trails are the most popular around this time, though they're open year-round and look especially gorgeous under the blanketed snow. Prepare with proper clothing and some cash, as the trail costs an entrance fee of $35.
Big finds in a small town
Like most small towns, High Falls has limited mom-and-pop stores that offer a wide variety of items to satisfy any customer. Highly-rated vintage shops, like Fool For Love, sell items like clothes, accessories, and stationery. The town also has a large flea market that sells antique finds, like furniture, glassware, DVDs, lampshades, jewelry, and more — you name it, and a vendor probably has it! Additionally, places like the Green Cottage help decorate and provide floral arrangements for small- and large-scale events.
After you've finished your shopping spree, swing by Stone Ridge Orchard, a scenic spot and great place to grab some goodies, such as produce, baked goods, and, of course, apples. There is also a full bar to enjoy a beverage after an exciting few hours of apple picking. The 115-acre farm has been around for 200 years, making it a Hudson Valley staple. Another farm serving a different purpose is Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, which rescues animals. You can take a tour and visit the animals for an immediate endorphins boost!
At the end of the day, unwind at one of several cozy accommodations in the area. There's the boutique Minnewaska Lodge, offering a woodsy escape, or Hasbrouck House, where guests can enjoy historic buildings and pool that dates back 100 years. While High Falls is a small town centered around nature, it sure does make its mark in a state wildly known for arts and entertainment.