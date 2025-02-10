A Laidback New York Destination With Giant Waterfalls And Eclectic Shops Is A Chic Weekend Escape

Very rarely does one book a trip to New York for its fall foliage and scenic lakes, like Lake Placid. Ultimately, it's the concrete jungle and an entertainer's dream. However, that's just The Big Apple. There are tons of overlooked beautiful small towns in the Empire State that are a hiker's paradise, one of them being High Falls in the Hudson Valley. Although this area gives off the charm of a cozy town, as it only spans 1.2 square miles, there is a ton of open-air space to explore. You will want to plan ahead to see it, since it's about two hours away from LaGuardia Airport. Still, it's well worth the drive. Even travel aficionado, Samantha Brown, highlighted the town for having a 150-foot waterfall, making the trail to get there extremely rewarding.

The cascading waterfalls serve as a backdrop to the city's unique downtown. With just over 600 people residing here, there aren't many shops. However, the brick-and-mortar stores that are open are just what the area needs. From vintage stores to flea markets, you can find broad-ranging items. The town also offers activities, such as art gallery viewings and interactive exhibits at the D&H Canal Historical Society and Museum. Be sure to stop by the town's staple, Ollie's Pizza, which has a nearly five-star rating from foodies on Google. If you think you've tried New York pizza, you haven't until you've been to High Falls. These pies are a delightful treat for your enchanting, woodsy getaway.