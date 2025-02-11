A Secret Stretch Of Hawaii's Coast Is A Unique Snorkeling Paradise Of Warm Waters And Colorful Sea Life

O'ahu's natural wonders never cease, from the iconic Waikiki Beach to the surfer-loved coasts of the North Shore. Tucked into the island's southwestern shoreline, lies one of Hawaii's best snorkeling and diving spots. Kahe Point Beach Park, more commonly referred to as Electric Beach, is located in front of the Hawaiian Electric Kahe Power Plant, which uses water to cool its machinery. Once the water is too hot to continue cooling the machines, it is then dispersed into the ocean where a variety of marine life flocks toward the reefs that have grown up around the stream of warm water. Because of this, some of the best snorkeling is found next to the pipes that run from the station. However, snorkelers visiting this beach should be exceptionally good swimmers as the reef is located between 300 and 600 feet offshore, where the currents can be strong.

Electric Beach is located in Kapolei, a tropical paradise city like Honolulu without the crowds and is about a 25-minute drive from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. There is parking available at the beach, but the lot can fill up quickly on weekends. The best time to visit for calm waters and the clearest visibility is during the summer months, particularly early in the day when the conditions are optimal.