The 'Little Alsace Of Texas' Is A Historic City With Antiques, Cozy Lodging, And Iconic Architecture
While it is mostly famous for its cowboys, barbecue, and fiercely independent spirit, Texas is full of unusual and charming oddities. From the eclectic antiques and hipster delights of Austin to the elegant and sophisticated wineries of Texas Hill Country, the Lone Star State is full of surprises. One of its most interesting is a historic city in Medina County that is a little slice of European delight and is widely referred to as the "Little Alsace of Texas" — Castroville.
Castroville is situated just 30 minutes outside of San Antonio on Highway 90, making it an ideal destination as part of a U.S. road trip — like one from Austin or Dallas down to Big Bend National Park, a remote and under-the-radar gem. Plus, Castroville is full of fascinating history and interesting architecture, not to mention a curious blend of culinary influences. Castroville's charm is bound up in its beautiful buildings and storied past, but it is far more than just a living museum. It is a vibrant, exciting city with an array of wonderfully weird antique shops, some fantastic restaurants, and some comfortable and cozy accommodation options.
Castroville is an unusual blend of French and German influences
The story of Castroville begins back in 1844, when Henri Castro, a U.S. diplomat to Paris and empresario, led an immigration drive from Alsace to settle on a parcel of land along the Medina River. Alsace is a region in France on the border with Germany that combines many elements of both cultures into something unique. These settlers brought their traditions, customs, and style of architecture with them to Texas. This gave Castroville an unusual and rich heritage that survives to this day.
Castroville's Alsatian heritage is showcased best by two exquisite historic buildings, the Steinbach Haus Visitors Center and the Landmark Inn State Historic Site. The Steinbach Haus was originally built in Alsace in the 1600s and then moved, piece by piece, to Castroville in the 1990s as a gift and recognition of shared heritage. The building is a beautiful example of medieval French architecture. The Landmark Inn was built later, in the mid-19th century, but has been in Castroville for longer. This original inn offers a peek into pioneer and settler life thanks to its interesting collections from the time.
The cultural life of the town is another area where the Alsatian roots of Castroville shine brightly. The biggest event of the year is the annual St. Louis Day Festival when the town explodes in a joyfully chaotic combination of French, German, and Texan traditions. From the poignant spectacle of service at St. Louis Catholic Church to cold beer at the enormous open-air Biergarten, as well as cornhole tournaments, hot dogs, and the Lighting of the Sacred Fire (the enormous mesquite barbecue which runs throughout the day), it's an incredible experience.
Where to stay and what to eat in Castroville
One of the best reasons to visit Castroville is for the chance to taste the unique fusion of flavors that is Alsatian-Texan cuisine. Alsatian food is already an interesting mix of German and French influences, so adding the robust flavors of the Lone Star State makes for a mouthwatering, inventive combination. While Castroville might not be one of the Texas cities earning their first-ever Michelin star, the food offerings here are still pretty special. The best place to start is at the Castroville Café, one of the city's best-regarded restaurants and a brilliant place to first try out Alsatian cooking. From corned beef sandwiches with sauerkraut to pork schnitzel, it's all about hearty, home-cooked vibes at this excellent eatery. Another great spot is Haby's Alsatian Bakery, a wonderful artisanal bakery offering interesting options like pumpernickel bread, classic French baguettes, and apple fritters.
Of course, no visit to Texas would be complete without sampling some original Texas barbecue. The best place in Castroville might well be Blu Lacy Smokehouse. A superb local restaurant with an array of classic Texas barbecue options like brisket, pulled pork, beef ribs, and pork ribs. Castroville is also blessed with some gorgeous places to stay, from cozy bed and breakfasts to elegant boutique hotels. The Hillside Boutique Hotel is perched above the town and offers excellent views of the rolling hills that surround the city. The hotel also has a pool, spa, and fantastic on-site restaurant. History lovers might prefer to spend their time at the Landmark Inn Bed & Breakfast. As part of the State Historic Site, staying here is a wonderful opportunity to immerse yourself in Castroville's storied past.