The 'Little Alsace Of Texas' Is A Historic City With Antiques, Cozy Lodging, And Iconic Architecture

The story of Castroville begins back in 1844, when Henri Castro, a U.S. diplomat to Paris and empresario, led an immigration drive from Alsace to settle on a parcel of land along the Medina River. Alsace is a region in France on the border with Germany that combines many elements of both cultures into something unique. These settlers brought their traditions, customs, and style of architecture with them to Texas. This gave Castroville an unusual and rich heritage that survives to this day.

Castroville's Alsatian heritage is showcased best by two exquisite historic buildings, the Steinbach Haus Visitors Center and the Landmark Inn State Historic Site. The Steinbach Haus was originally built in Alsace in the 1600s and then moved, piece by piece, to Castroville in the 1990s as a gift and recognition of shared heritage. The building is a beautiful example of medieval French architecture. The Landmark Inn was built later, in the mid-19th century, but has been in Castroville for longer. This original inn offers a peek into pioneer and settler life thanks to its interesting collections from the time.

The cultural life of the town is another area where the Alsatian roots of Castroville shine brightly. The biggest event of the year is the annual St. Louis Day Festival when the town explodes in a joyfully chaotic combination of French, German, and Texan traditions. From the poignant spectacle of service at St. Louis Catholic Church to cold beer at the enormous open-air Biergarten, as well as cornhole tournaments, hot dogs, and the Lighting of the Sacred Fire (the enormous mesquite barbecue which runs throughout the day), it's an incredible experience.