India's 'Venice Of The East' Is A Picturesque Town With Famous Scenic Waterways, Beaches, And Lagoons

Aside from being Rick Steves' favorite country in the world, India is simply a dream destination for travelers seeking vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and rich history. In the south, the state of Kerala is a tranquil paradise of palm-fringed rivers, lush greenery, and backwaters that stretch for miles. It's also an Asian destination that couples love, thanks to its mix of romantic houseboats, golden beaches, and exotic flavors. Within Kerala lies Alappuzha (formerly Alleppey), a city often called the "Venice of the East" for its web of canals and lagoons.

Alappuzha isn't just one locale but an expansive hub made up of six taluks (subdistricts) and 93 villages, all interconnected by waterways. A houseboat is the ultimate way to experience it — floating past rice paddies, heaps of lotus flowers, and fishermen casting their nets in the golden sunrise. This region has been a center of activity since the Sangam Age, an era of early Tamil literature and trade. Over centuries, it passed through different empires, including an early Christian phase, Dutch colonial rule, and its flourishing as a port under the Kingdom of Travancore.

The nearest airport to Alappuzha, Cochin International Airport, is a bit over 50 miles away, with trains and taxis making the journey in around an hour and a half. The city is also well-connected to other parts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, by train and bus. Once you arrive, the magic of Alappuzha's backwaters, beaches, and culture awaits.