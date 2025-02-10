India's 'Venice Of The East' Is A Picturesque Town With Famous Scenic Waterways, Beaches, And Lagoons
Aside from being Rick Steves' favorite country in the world, India is simply a dream destination for travelers seeking vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and rich history. In the south, the state of Kerala is a tranquil paradise of palm-fringed rivers, lush greenery, and backwaters that stretch for miles. It's also an Asian destination that couples love, thanks to its mix of romantic houseboats, golden beaches, and exotic flavors. Within Kerala lies Alappuzha (formerly Alleppey), a city often called the "Venice of the East" for its web of canals and lagoons.
Alappuzha isn't just one locale but an expansive hub made up of six taluks (subdistricts) and 93 villages, all interconnected by waterways. A houseboat is the ultimate way to experience it — floating past rice paddies, heaps of lotus flowers, and fishermen casting their nets in the golden sunrise. This region has been a center of activity since the Sangam Age, an era of early Tamil literature and trade. Over centuries, it passed through different empires, including an early Christian phase, Dutch colonial rule, and its flourishing as a port under the Kingdom of Travancore.
The nearest airport to Alappuzha, Cochin International Airport, is a bit over 50 miles away, with trains and taxis making the journey in around an hour and a half. The city is also well-connected to other parts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, by train and bus. Once you arrive, the magic of Alappuzha's backwaters, beaches, and culture awaits.
Explore Alappuzha's backwaters and beaches
The best way to stay in Alappuzha is on a boat. The iconic Kettuvallam, or traditional houseboat, offers an unforgettable ride through the backwaters, letting you drift along palm-lined canals. These houseboats, many available for under $100 per night, come equipped with cozy bedrooms, freshly prepared meals, and even guided tours. To get to explore the villages more intimately, travelers can opt for a Shikara boat, a smaller motorboat perfect for navigating more narrow waterways. Motorized canoes offer the most budget-friendly way to get around, weaving through the vibrant canals bustling with tour boats, fishermen, and locals commuting on ferries.
At the heart of Alappuzha's waterways is Vembanad Lake, India's longest lake and one of its most picturesque. With its serene blue waters stretching to the horizon, the lake is a hotspot for fishing, birdwatching, and sunset cruises. Its shores are lined with swaying palms, and one side of the lake opens up to the Arabian Sea. The Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, located along its banks, is home to ibises, cormorants, kingfishers, and parrots, making it a top-notch spot for bird lovers.
Alappuzha Beach is a must-visit for relaxing on golden sands. It's shaded by coconut trees, home to remnants of a 140-year-old pier, and even has a nearby lighthouse. Each August brings thousands of spectators to this beach for the thrilling Nehru Trophy Boat Race. Travelers seeking a quieter experience can head to Marari Beach, a secluded stretch of coastline perfect for relaxation and long walks along the shore.
Alappuzha's culture, from holy shrines to hearty meals
Beyond its waterways, Alappuzha offers a fascinating blend of history, spirituality, and craftsmanship. St. Mary's Forane Church is a striking white Syrian Catholic church dating back to the 5th century. Meanwhile, the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple, built during the Kingdom of Travancore, is famous for serving Paalpayasam, a sweet, creamy rice pudding that devotees and visitors eagerly line up for. The city's industrial past is on display at the International Coir Museum, celebrating Alappuzha's role in the coir industry — it was here that India's first coir factory was built, turning coconut husks into ropes and mats that were exported worldwide.
Food is another reason to visit Alappuzha. Kerala's cuisine is known for its use of coconut, fresh seafood, and bold spices. Historically, the city was a hub for the spice trade, connecting India with the Middle East and Europe. Today, visitors can indulge in local specialties like Karimeen Pollichathu, a dish of pearl spot fish marinated and grilled in banana leaves, and Appam with stew, a fluffy rice pancake paired with fragrant coconut-based curries. Alappuzha is a great culinary destination for vegetarians, India being the world's most vegetarian country. No trip is complete without trying a Sadya feast, a colorful, all-vegetarian meal served on banana leaves.
For dining, Halais Restaurant serves a fusion of Indian and Arabic flavors, while Cafe Catamaran offers a laid-back beachfront setting with seafood and continental dishes. For a slower afternoon, Cafe Beachaholic is perfect for sipping chai and sampling pastries in cozy chairs. But perhaps the most charming food experience in Alappuzha is found on the canals, where stalls and floating markets sell vegetables and spices from boats docked along the shores.