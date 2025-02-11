America's Richest Silver Mining District Is A Gorgeous Family-Friendly Idaho Adventure

From Shoshone Falls and Island Park to Balanced Rock and the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, Idaho is overrun with natural wonders. While most of the Gem State's spectacular views are found above ground, one of Idaho's most unique attractions takes you below the Earth's surface. Located in Wallace, a quirky town known as the "Center of the Universe," the Sierra Silver Mine sits in one of the world's richest silver mining districts — and it's now open to the public to experience an adventurous guided tour.

The Sierra Silver Mine and its surrounding mines excavated a staggering 1.2 billion ounces of silver during their heyday, and they're largely responsible for the existence of the many small towns dotting this section of northern Idaho. Taking a tour of the Sierra Silver Mine is an opportunity to learn more about Idaho's past, including not just a look at mining's 130-year history in the area, but also a glimpse into the life of a miner and the techniques used to pull silver ore from deep inside the Earth. It's a fascinating tour for the whole family, and if you're looking for a unique way to spend your time in Idaho, it's certainly worth adding to your list.