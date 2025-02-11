America's Richest Silver Mining District Is A Gorgeous Family-Friendly Idaho Adventure
From Shoshone Falls and Island Park to Balanced Rock and the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, Idaho is overrun with natural wonders. While most of the Gem State's spectacular views are found above ground, one of Idaho's most unique attractions takes you below the Earth's surface. Located in Wallace, a quirky town known as the "Center of the Universe," the Sierra Silver Mine sits in one of the world's richest silver mining districts — and it's now open to the public to experience an adventurous guided tour.
The Sierra Silver Mine and its surrounding mines excavated a staggering 1.2 billion ounces of silver during their heyday, and they're largely responsible for the existence of the many small towns dotting this section of northern Idaho. Taking a tour of the Sierra Silver Mine is an opportunity to learn more about Idaho's past, including not just a look at mining's 130-year history in the area, but also a glimpse into the life of a miner and the techniques used to pull silver ore from deep inside the Earth. It's a fascinating tour for the whole family, and if you're looking for a unique way to spend your time in Idaho, it's certainly worth adding to your list.
Go underground with the Sierra Silver Mine Tour
Much like a one-of-a-kind museum hidden below a small town in Kansas, the Sierra Silver Mine Tour lets you venture underground to experience the silver mine firsthand. But before diving into the dark depths, you'll get to ride a trolley through the small town of Wallace. The adventure starts with a narrated history of the area as you cruise through its cozy streets on an open-air trolley. Your primary guide is a former miner with 16 years of experience who will give you insider intel about life in the mines and in-depth information about the quirky town of Wallace.
The highlight of the Sierra Silver Mine Tour is a demonstration of hard-rock mining equipment and techniques used to extract minerals like silver, gold, and lead. You'll get a chance to see both old-school and modern methodologies, revealing not just how mining has changed over the past several hundred years but also technology in general. Along with a tour of the mines and downtown Wallace, a variety of exhibits are available for viewing. Tours typically last 1 hour and 15 minutes, so it's easy to dive into the mines between larger adventures. Once your tour is finished, consider popping into the eclectic Sierra Silver Mine Gift Shop. While there are plenty of rocks, gems, and minerals available to purchase, the store also offers handmade gifts — including jams, chocolates, and specialty soaps and lotions.
Planning your trip to explore the iconic Sierra Silver Mine
As it involves an open-air trolley, it may come as no surprise that the Sierra Silver Mine Tour isn't available during the cold winter months. However, tours are available every day of the week from May through mid-October, though the exact hours the mine is open varies throughout the season — make sure to check the tour website in advance to see what the hours are during the time of your planned vacation. The mines can get a bit chilly, so consider bringing layers to stay warm. Tours depart from the ticket office every 30 minutes. Ticket prices are reasonable, costing less than $20 per person.
Wallace (the town where the Sierra Silver Mine is located) is around 45 minutes from Coeur d'Alene and over an hour from Spokane International Airport. There are plenty of lodging options in the surrounding towns, but staying in Wallace makes for a truly unique experience. The Stardust Motel is a popular option, though fancier accommodations can be had at The Brooks Hotel or Ryan Hotel. All three are conveniently located in the heart of downtown and are within walking distance of the tour ticket office. If you have extra time and like outdoor adventures, consider driving up to Priest Lake, a glistening body of water known as the "Crown Jewel" of Idaho. You won't find any mines here, but you'll instead be treated to an abundance of hiking trails and plenty of opportunities to get out on the water.