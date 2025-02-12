Japan's 'City Of Folklore' Is A Picturesque Mountain Town Full Of Spirits And Charming Legends

In the small Japanese city of Tono, the residents keep one wary eye on the looming Kitakami mountain range. They grew up listening to whispered tales of the figures hidden amid the peaks, ever present on the misted horizon. The mountains concealed the secrets of squabbling goddesses, lascivious kappas lurking in the brush, malevolent ijins who snatch village children, and the spirits of mad sons who murdered their mothers. The hills are said to ring with the howling of phantom wolves, the shrieks of ghostly victims, the calls of birds that snatch horses from fields, and the incantations of distant witches. A breeding ground for macabre tales, Tono is known in Japan for spooky storytellers spinning legends and for being a central piece of the country's rich folkloric tradition.

While traveling to the city might not quite be a step into the parabolic tales documented in "The Legends of Tono," it's still a serious shift for those accustomed to neon glare and thrilling nightlife adventures in Japan's trendiest areas. Less than 30,000 people call Tono home, and it resembles a rural outcrop more closely than an urban sprawl. Its attractions are strewn across the valley basin that is splayed between its mysterious mountains, making it tricky to navigate between them on public transport. It's best to rent a car or a motorized bike to explore once you arrive. Reaching the city itself is simpler. Hop on the Shinkansen (a super-affordable way of traveling if you have a pass only available to foreign tourists) from Tokyo Station to Shin-Hanamaki Station, then switch to the JR Kamaishi Line to Tono Station.