Chicago's Only Ancient Roman Bathhouse Is A Historic Gem For Unmatched Relaxation Amidst The Busy City
Once an industrial hub geared toward meatpacking and manufacturing, the River West neighborhood in Chicago during the mechanization era wasn't exactly what you would call "pretty." At the time, the historic DeVoe & Raynolds building served as a paint factory. Although it was a functional building, it could be said that it was one of the more attractive in the vicinity. Perhaps that's why Aire Ancient Baths, a Spanish-owned company that converts historic structures into luxurious bathhouses, chose to transform it into a grand bathhouse. Today, Aire Ancient Baths Chicago is the only ancient Roman-style bathhouse in the Windy City.
In fact, a visit to Aire Ancient Baths will make you feel as if you have been transported to another world. Because of this, it is the perfect stateside alternative to some of the most popular bathhouses in Europe, like the well-preserved ancient Roman spa complex in Bath, England. Water was considered a sacred gift from the gods themselves in Ancient Rome, and many Romans were convinced that certain thermal springs could cure the most serious of ailments. Of course, the rejuvenating properties of many spa treatments haven't been proven, but a dip in the pools of Aire Ancient Baths can certainly make you feel relaxed and at ease. Progressing in the same manner as the Roman sites they were modeled after, the pools at Aire Ancient Baths advance from the steamiest, at 102 degrees Fahrenheit, to the most frigid, at 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The different pools and experiences of Aire Ancient Baths
Aire Ancient Baths in Chicago contains 20,000 square feet of rejuvenating baths and spa rooms, making for a perfectly relaxing day. A Google reviewer even stated that "this is not an experience but a destination to euphoria." The five pools, two steam rooms, and various treatment rooms are housed in the original exposed brick basement of the building, which has been preserved to display the wooden beams and industrial columns. The pools glow beneath high ceilings and hundreds of lit candles and, with an aroma of orange blossoms in the air, this subterranean space is an unmatched retreat from the bustling city and great stop for travelers — especially if you are trying to avoid the typical tourist traps of Chicago.
If you want to do your bath experience like the Romans would, start with the "tepidarium", a pool that is closest to the temperature of the human body, and then advance to the hotter baths before braving the colder "frigidarium." However, visitors at Aire are free to choose the order of their dips at leisure. Additional pools at the spa include a "vaporium," or steam bath, and a "flotarium," where the high salt content of the water allows bathers to naturally float (just make sure not to get any in your eyes). You can also opt for other services like salt exfoliation, massages, wine baths, and steam rooms. What makes the space even more perfectly tranquil is that phones must be left at the door and, with the thick walls completely insulating the space from street noise, you can truly immerse yourself in the experience without distraction.
Things to know before you visit Aire Ancient Baths
Aire Ancient Baths in Chicago has curated various experiences at the spa and, depending on what kind of meditative journey you're after, there's something for everyone. The "Ultimate Bath" is a $175 experience that grants you 90 minutes of relaxation in the pools plus a self-scrub, face mask, and a health-boosting tonic. The "Ancient Relaxing Massage" option is a 120-minute experience that includes a 45-minute massage and access to all the pools. This package will run you around $255.
As the pools are not private, swimsuits must be worn at all times, along with the provided slippers while maneuvering the facilities. The spa is suitable for adults only, so you must be at least 18 to enter. Pregnant people aren't allowed to participate in the thermal baths or massages due to safety concerns, and people with heart problems are strongly discouraged from using the facilities in general. Aire Ancient Baths is serious about safety and asks you to complete a health questionnaire upon arrival, so consider arriving 15 minutes before your appointment to ensure you can take full advantage of your reserved time.
Lockers are secured with a code, and the locker rooms are fully equipped with toiletries including shower gel, shampoo, robes, hairdryers, and body lotion. A welcome drink is provided upon arrival, followed by a tour. Only 24 people are allowed in the facility at any given time slot, which keeps the space wonderfully peaceful and quiet. Every 45 minutes, the vibrating tones of a Tibetan singing bowl ring out, gently reminding you of how much time has passed. When your time is up, you can always head over to the Lincoln Park Conservatory, a free-to-enter garden and urban oasis.