Chicago's Only Ancient Roman Bathhouse Is A Historic Gem For Unmatched Relaxation Amidst The Busy City

Once an industrial hub geared toward meatpacking and manufacturing, the River West neighborhood in Chicago during the mechanization era wasn't exactly what you would call "pretty." At the time, the historic DeVoe & Raynolds building served as a paint factory. Although it was a functional building, it could be said that it was one of the more attractive in the vicinity. Perhaps that's why Aire Ancient Baths, a Spanish-owned company that converts historic structures into luxurious bathhouses, chose to transform it into a grand bathhouse. Today, Aire Ancient Baths Chicago is the only ancient Roman-style bathhouse in the Windy City.

In fact, a visit to Aire Ancient Baths will make you feel as if you have been transported to another world. Because of this, it is the perfect stateside alternative to some of the most popular bathhouses in Europe, like the well-preserved ancient Roman spa complex in Bath, England. Water was considered a sacred gift from the gods themselves in Ancient Rome, and many Romans were convinced that certain thermal springs could cure the most serious of ailments. Of course, the rejuvenating properties of many spa treatments haven't been proven, but a dip in the pools of Aire Ancient Baths can certainly make you feel relaxed and at ease. Progressing in the same manner as the Roman sites they were modeled after, the pools at Aire Ancient Baths advance from the steamiest, at 102 degrees Fahrenheit, to the most frigid, at 50 degrees Fahrenheit.