The Little Artsy Island Off Seattle's Coast With A Bustling Wine Scene, Eclectic Boutiques, And Charm
Oh, what a world there is to explore beyond Seattle's city limits. When the urbanity and endless commotion of Washington's Emerald City becomes burdensome, leave it behind with a trip to the nearby Bainbridge Island, considered one the absolute best fall getaways on the West Coast. Located in the Puget Sound off the coast of Seattle, this charming destination is easily accessible to locals and visitors alike by ferry. Hop on and watch the skyline disappear into the distance as you make your way to this verdant paradise. Bainbridge Island offers visitors a slice of slow living with art, wine, and eclectic boutiques to boot.
You can experience all of this as soon as you disembark from the vessel. Downtown Bainbridge Island, referred to as Winslow, is within walking distance of the ferry terminal. Exploring Winslow and its many local businesses will undoubtedly be a highlight of your Bainbridge Island getaway. Head to Bainbridge Arts and Crafts, a gallery where you can view and appreciate pieces created by artists local to the Pacific Northwest. Open daily, exhibits rotate frequently.
If you're a vino enthusiast, Winslow has not one but four tasting rooms to discover. This includes Fletcher Bay Winery, where you can enjoy Washington-made varieties and charcuterie in a chic industrial setting. A day full of wine and art, what can beat that? Perhaps adding shopping into the mix. Stop by Eagle Harbor Book Co. to add another title to your TBR list or Millstream Bainbridge for amazing locally-made treats and postcards, among other things.
Must-visit attractions and eateries on Bainbridge Island
In 2024, Bainbridge Island was named one of the top small towns in the West by USA Today. It received this honor partly due to its incredible attractions that should not be missed. A stone's throw away from the ferry terminal is the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (BIMA). Open daily with free admission, this is a great way to start your trip. BIMA will immerse you in the local art scene. The collection and ever-changing exhibits feature contemporary artists from Bainbridge Island, Seattle, and other cities in Washington.
Top-rated on Tripadvisor is the Bloedel Reserve. If the Pacific Northwest's beauty is what drew you to visit this region in the first place, this 140-acre site is for you. Some of the delights offered include a moss garden, an arboretum, a Japanese garden, and grassy meadows. As one reviewer on Google puts it, "The beautifully landscaped gardens and serene walking paths make it a perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle." The Bloedel Reserve is open Tuesday to Sunday, and tickets can be purchased online.
No doubt, visitors will work up an appetite during their time on Bainbridge Island. Luckily, there's an impressive culinary scene and plenty of acclaimed eateries to choose from. At Proper Fish, you can dine on fish and chips (their specialty), fish tacos, and more in a casual atmosphere. Another popular spot is Bruciato, which primarily serves Neapolitan-style pizza baked in a wood-fired oven. Conveniently, both establishments can be found in Downtown Bainbridge Island and are open daily.
Plan your magical visit to Bainbridge Island
Whether you live in or are visiting Seattle, reserve one day for Bainbridge Island: that's all you'll need for this Pacific Northwest retreat. The ferry that travels to Bainbridge Island departs from Pier 52 on the Seattle Waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market. The journey to Bainbridge Island takes under 40 minutes and tickets for the ferry can be purchased onsite or online. At the time of this writing, roundtrip fare for those 19 and older is $10.25. Note that there are departures to and from Bainbridge nearly every hour of the day.
Likewise, the ferry can accommodate vehicles, and parking is available at the terminal on Bainbridge Island. Keep in mind that you can easily traverse the area by foot and public transportation. For instance, BI Ride from Kitsap Transit can take you around town for only $2. You can book a ride by calling the number on Kitsap Transit's website or through the Ride Pingo app. Although Bainbridge Island is a year-round destination, it snows during winter. This could impact your itinerary, as many attractions can close due to severe weather conditions.
Regardless of what time of year you visit, rain is a common occurrence. Consider purchasing the SIEPASA Windproof Travel Compact Umbrella to shelter you from the precipitation. If a day trip to Bainbridge Island isn't enough, you can book a stay at The Marshall Suites, located a short drive away from the ferry terminal. Here, you can find rooms for under $200 a night during the winter, spring, and fall, with prices skyrocketing during the summer. Seeking additional adventures outside of Seattle? Check out Mount Rainier, the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" resembling the serene Swiss Alps, or the dramatic coastal byway that's a secret stunner.