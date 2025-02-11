The Little Artsy Island Off Seattle's Coast With A Bustling Wine Scene, Eclectic Boutiques, And Charm

Oh, what a world there is to explore beyond Seattle's city limits. When the urbanity and endless commotion of Washington's Emerald City becomes burdensome, leave it behind with a trip to the nearby Bainbridge Island, considered one the absolute best fall getaways on the West Coast. Located in the Puget Sound off the coast of Seattle, this charming destination is easily accessible to locals and visitors alike by ferry. Hop on and watch the skyline disappear into the distance as you make your way to this verdant paradise. Bainbridge Island offers visitors a slice of slow living with art, wine, and eclectic boutiques to boot.

You can experience all of this as soon as you disembark from the vessel. Downtown Bainbridge Island, referred to as Winslow, is within walking distance of the ferry terminal. Exploring Winslow and its many local businesses will undoubtedly be a highlight of your Bainbridge Island getaway. Head to Bainbridge Arts and Crafts, a gallery where you can view and appreciate pieces created by artists local to the Pacific Northwest. Open daily, exhibits rotate frequently.

If you're a vino enthusiast, Winslow has not one but four tasting rooms to discover. This includes Fletcher Bay Winery, where you can enjoy Washington-made varieties and charcuterie in a chic industrial setting. A day full of wine and art, what can beat that? Perhaps adding shopping into the mix. Stop by Eagle Harbor Book Co. to add another title to your TBR list or Millstream Bainbridge for amazing locally-made treats and postcards, among other things.