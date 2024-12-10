Things Hollywood Gets Wrong About Visiting Los Angeles

Although a good chunk of American film and television comes out of Los Angeles, ironically, Los Angeles doesn't always end up accurately portrayed in the media. While we can't entirely blame the entertainment industry for wanting to show an idealized version of things, the fact is, Hollywood gets a lot wrong about Los Angeles. As a result, from glaring stereotypes about the people, to misconceptions about the city itself, visitors don't always have the right idea about what traveling to the City of Angels actually looks like.

Many tourists who believe the stereotypes may not even want to visit at all, and end up missing out on a place that they would actually love. As Los Angeles locals, we used our personal experience and knowledge of the area to tackle some of the biggest stereotypes about visiting Los Angeles, so that when you're able to visit Los Angeles, you can know what to really expect. And the good news is, in most cases, Los Angeles is so much better than what Hollywood portrays it to be.