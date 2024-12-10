Things Hollywood Gets Wrong About Visiting Los Angeles
Although a good chunk of American film and television comes out of Los Angeles, ironically, Los Angeles doesn't always end up accurately portrayed in the media. While we can't entirely blame the entertainment industry for wanting to show an idealized version of things, the fact is, Hollywood gets a lot wrong about Los Angeles. As a result, from glaring stereotypes about the people, to misconceptions about the city itself, visitors don't always have the right idea about what traveling to the City of Angels actually looks like.
Many tourists who believe the stereotypes may not even want to visit at all, and end up missing out on a place that they would actually love. As Los Angeles locals, we used our personal experience and knowledge of the area to tackle some of the biggest stereotypes about visiting Los Angeles, so that when you're able to visit Los Angeles, you can know what to really expect. And the good news is, in most cases, Los Angeles is so much better than what Hollywood portrays it to be.
Everyone's not an (aspiring) influencer or celebrity
Despite its star-studded reputation, much of LA is quite normal and unattached to the entertainment or influencer community. While this may be a disappointment for the Tinseltown-obsessed who are hoping to spot some famous figures, for everyone else, rest assured that Los Angeles is filled with regular people who have no interest in being affiliated with social media or Hollywood. "I've never felt like people really get how kind people can be here," said one Redditor, responding to a thread regarding misconceptions about LA. "So many are ready to assign the self-involved, fame-hungry, 'Hollywood' personality. However, in my experience, LA is full of beautiful families that love and care for each other and are just doing their best to live happy lives."
If you want to see stars in Los Angeles, head to a celebrity hotspot like the Grove shopping center or trendy restaurants like Nobu. For extravagant displays of wealth, places like Rodeo Drive, California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars, is your best bet. Otherwise, Los Angeles is full of down-to-earth locals, especially if you head to more underrated areas, like the lesser-visited coastal city of Hermosa Beach, or Long Beach.
LA is more than Hollywood and the beach
With 88 cities spanning across Los Angeles County, visitors miss out on a ton of amazing sightseeing, cultural sites, neighborhoods, and more, when they plan to just stick to visiting Santa Monica and Hollywood. This is not to discount LA's gorgeous beaches. After all, Los Angeles is home to a few of the best beaches in Southern California, some of which are also the most filmed in the world. And as for its Hollywood-adjacent attractions, from the Chinese Theatre to doing a studio tour, there are of course amazing offerings that Los Angeles has for its visitors.
But while those destinations are certainly worthwhile if you've never been, it's just barely scratching the surface of what Los Angeles has to offer. For instance, tourists rarely consider California's trendy lakeside neighborhood, Silver Lake, or East Hollywood, known as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, despite being overlooked by West Hollywood or Central Hollywood. From unique shops, world-class museums, vibrant arts communities, and eclectic bars and restaurants, there's lots to offer vacationers willing to go beyond the typical tourist sites.
It's not always hot and sunny
Although we wish this one was true, sadly Los Angeles is not the sunshine-filled oasis that Hollywood makes it out to be. Sure, it's a relatively temperate climate that is technically categorized as "Mediterranean." And there's definitely no intense cold or snow, although you're likely to see shivering Angelenos pulling out their winter coats as soon as the temperature dips below 60. But if you are visiting Los Angeles during the winter, don't expect to be sunbathing. Be sure to pack lots of layers, and definitely expect to wear a jacket. Even in the summertime, because of the lack of humidity, it can get chilly at night.
While we won't bother fully explaining the confusing weather patterns that Southern California experiences, the gist is that we fluctuate between drier and rainier periods. Despite the fact that this is a perfectly normal occurrence, Los Angeles is not particularly built for rain, meaning minor flooding can happen easily, and drivers seemingly panic. And not to be the bearer of bad news, but it's not always sunny the rest of the time, either. Los Angeles is frequently prone to smog, and most years you can expect "June gloom," meaning it will be cloudy and a little cold still, with the temperature rising and the sun coming out more consistently in July.
Everyone's not a surfer
With a reputation for gorgeous beaches, it's no surprise that California surf culture has become well-known across the country, influencing everything from clothing styles to slang. Surfing first came to Los Angeles in the beginning of the 20th century, with a number of surfing hubs popping up in places like Redondo Beach, Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu in the decades that followed. In some ways, surfing has become intertwined with the West Coast's overall identity, as a laid-back and free-spirited destination, with people to match.
While to this day, Los Angeles and neighboring Orange County's coastal cities have maintained a strong surf culture (and it even became the official state sport back in 2018) by no means is everyone a surfer. In fact, LA is so large, that a fair amount of Angelenos don't even live anywhere near the beach. If you spend some time at the beach, you're sure to encounter some people who live up to the stereotype, but most people you'll encounter in Los Angeles aren't anything close. Along the same lines, don't expect everyone to be blonde and tan here, either. Californians come from every possible background.
Everyone's not obsessed with health
Assuming that everyone is obsessed with health seems to be one of the most prominent stereotypes about Los Angeles and LA locals, although it's also one of the most perplexing. Sure, if you're hoping to get some exercise and spend time outdoors while on vacation, it's one of the best places to visit. There's plenty of great hiking, such as the Lake Hollywood trail, which promises the best photo ops of the Hollywood Sign. And when it comes to food, largely thanks to an emphasis on local ingredients and sustainable practices, it's one of the best destinations for health-conscious diners as well as people with different dietary restrictions. According to a WalletHub study, Los Angeles was even rated the number one city for vegans and vegetarians.
Although, yes, a lot of people are health-conscious, mainly because it's just easier to focus on health here, it's simply impossible to generalize about all of Los Angeles, a county with a population of nearly 10 million. Los Angeles (specifically Baldwin Park) is where In-N-Out Burger, an iconic fast food chain, originated, not to mention other well-known fast food establishments like Carl's Jr., Taco Bell, Panda Express, and more. Beyond fast food, adventurous eaters and foodies will find a wide array of options here, and that LA's food scene is really impressive due to its diversity of cuisines, rather than any sort of "health" focus.
Not everyone is wealthy
Beverly Hills certainly gets a lot of screen time, from TV shows like "Beverly Hills 90210" to teen classics like "Clueless." We don't entirely blame Hollywood for wanting to feature Los Angeles' ritziest neighborhood. But unfortunately, this has created the assumption that this is what all of LA looks like.
While there certainly is a lot of wealth here, especially in areas like Beverly Hills, the truth is that there's really a whole spectrum of income levels throughout the county. Many communities across Los Angeles are considered lower-income, with an estimated 13.9% of people living in poverty, according to the 2023 U.S. Census. And although Los Angeles is an amazing tourist destination, the reality is that for locals, the rising cost of living is a significant challenge, and gentrification is becoming an increasing concern across the county. In short, the economic situation is complex. And so many of the most culturally rich and interesting places across Los Angeles are forgotten about by tourists, in favor of wealthier areas that get more screen time, like Beverly Hills and Malibu.
LA isn't dangerous
While there are plenty of people who solely think that Los Angeles is the land of the rich and famous, there are just as many who assume it's incredibly dangerous. While crime isn't nonexistent here, most locals will agree that it's definitely exaggerated and sensationalized. When factoring in the prevalence of violent crimes across the country, Los Angeles doesn't even crack the top 10. "If you know how to handle yourself in a city, you'll be fine," said one Redditor, in a thread regarding Los Angeles safety. "LA county is home to 10 million people. Not all of them are nice. There are bad neighborhoods. Most people are nice. Most neighborhoods are perfectly safe.In general, I have not found LA to feel unsafe at all."
Yes, it's a big city, and it's definitely grappling with significant issues like homelessness. But the reality is, that especially for tourists, your risk of danger is quite low. Sensationalized headlines may not make it seem like it, but violent crime has actually been decreasing in Los Angeles. So while you should take normal safety precautions (like don't leave things in your car, watch your belongings, and be aware of your surroundings), it's perfectly safe for tourists.
The traffic isn't always crazy
Although Los Angeles has earned itself a reputation as a city constantly burdened by traffic (and you'll definitely hear locals complain about it), it's hardly different from any other major city. In fact, a traffic ranking index from 2023 placed Los Angeles as the ninth worst city for traffic, falling behind other cities like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston, among others. Yes, the traffic is definitely a factor you'll have to consider when traveling around LA. You'll want to leave extra time for yourself if you need to arrive somewhere at a certain time. It's also why it's so important to be deliberate about where in LA you choose to stay, because you certainly don't want to spend your entire vacation in the car.
But with that said, traffic is really only an issue when trying to travel to different cities across Los Angeles, such as from Pasadena to Venice, for instance. In order to maximize your time, try to plan your itinerary so that each day is spent in a certain area, so you're more likely to avoid fighting the traffic. Since you're on vacation, you can also avoid rush hour times, as well, which is around 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
You don't have to drive everywhere
It's no secret that LA is a car-centric city. If you're planning to visit lots of different destinations across Los Angeles, having a car will definitely make your life a lot easier. But whether you're on a budget or you just don't want to deal with renting a car during your vacation, the good news is that Los Angeles does actually have a public transportation system. And it's not as inaccessible as people may think.
"Just visited LA for a week and I can't keep bragging to everyone about how good the public transit was," said one Redditor. "We stayed in East Los Angeles and were able to go to Long Beach, Santa Monica, Koreatown and Little Tokyo and the airport, just by bus/train." A regular one-way ride on the Metro is $1.75, and comes with two hours of free transfers. Thanks to fare capping, you'll never pay more than $5 in a day or $18 in a week. You can also utilize a Metro trip planning tool, which works in conjunction with Google Maps, to plan your itinerary.
Plus, Los Angeles is definitely more walkable than most realize. Despite a heavy car culture, in a 2023 Foot Traffic Ahead ranking of the United States' most walkable cities, LA was ranked number eight. The county as a whole is 4,070 square miles — so it's definitely not walkable overall. But if you look at the various cities that make up Los Angeles, from downtown Los Angeles, downtown Pasadena, Santa Monica, Burbank, and Long Beach, just to name a few — there are plenty of walkable areas.
Everything isn't so expensive
LA isn't typically seen as the most budget-friendly vacation. And while it's more than possible to spend a ton of money while here, it's definitely not the only option. Los Angeles is full of exciting free things to do, from watching a live taping of a television show, to visiting world-class museums like the Getty Villa and Getty Center. Always check to see if paid destinations have any discounted or free days as well. Of course, there's also spending time at the beach (and all beaches in California are public and therefore free) and going on hikes. Exploring some of LA's most interesting neighborhoods, including the extravagantly wealthy ones like Beverly Hills, is also free.
If you're looking to cut costs even further, one of the best budget-friendly tips for a trip to Los Angeles is also staying in a hostel, which can save you hundreds of dollars in total. Opting for public transportation instead of renting a car keeps your budget lower as well. When it comes to food, it just may take doing some research beforehand, but regardless of where you are in Los Angeles, you're sure to find wallet-friendly options. Taco stands and street food are usually a safe bet for budget eats, and trying In-N-Out Burger at least once is a requirement of any California vacationer.
LA's culture is more than just Hollywood
Hollywood doesn't typically portray Los Angeles as the diverse destination that it actually is — but Los Angeles is a city truly bursting with culture. The very history of LA is interwoven with various cultures, starting with when it was solely inhabited by the Tongvas and Chumash tribes, to when it was claimed as part of New Spain and then the independent Mexico, before becoming part of the United States in the 1840s. This complex history is clear particularly in certain parts of LA, like the historic Olvera Street, but the influences can be found throughout the city. Today, this legacy remains, and Los Angeles is one of the most culturally diverse places in the entire country. A number of thriving ethnic and immigrant communities can be found in neighborhoods like Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Historic Filipinotown, Koreatown, Little Armenia, Little Tokyo, San Pedro, Thai Town, and Watts, just to name a few. As a result, many of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles represent these various communities and cuisines.
Los Angeles' cultural fabric is rich, and a big part of that has been its thriving arts and culture community, that has survived for decades. Of course, cinema has deep roots in Los Angeles, and the city is a hub for film, television, and music production. But apart from that, there are also major music venues, like the Hollywood Bowl, to a wide range of museums and cultural institutions, showcasing every kind of art, to history, to science. And although New York is seen as more of a theater destination, Los Angeles has plenty of that too, from Centre Theatre Group, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, among others.