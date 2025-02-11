Rick Steves Praised The 'Alternative Beauty' Of This European City's Controversial Hippie District

While Copenhagen might not rank as popular as Paris or Rome on the average European vacation bucket list, it's certainly been buzzing the past couple of years. Perhaps in part due to the fact that the city nabbed a spot on the fashion week circuit, or in part due to the flood of perfectly curated Instagram posts from trendy travelers, this chic Danish city is having a moment. And honestly, all it takes is spending an afternoon strolling the cobblestone streets to see why. It's stunning.

Amid the slew of sleek Scandinavian architecture, street food markets, and concept stores lies a hippie enclave unlike any other. Christiania is a district tucked within the city that feels a million miles away from anything around it. Founded in the 1970s by a group of squatters who decided to occupy some abandoned army barracks, Christiania is a counterculture hub that lives by its own set of rules, independent of the Danish government.

While the "free town" has certainly garnished quite a controversial reputation, travel pro and best-selling author Rick Steves is a fan. "Giving alternative-type people a place to be alternative is a kind of alternative beauty that deserves a place," he says on his website. Recently, Christiania's Pusher Street, a place well known for trading hash, went through some changes that have shifted it more towards community-driven initiatives and cultural expressions. Although the colony might not appear as polished as its neighbors just outside its walls, its rich history as a subcultural hot spot makes it one of the most intriguing places to visit in all of Denmark.