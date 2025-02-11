Rick Steves Praised The 'Alternative Beauty' Of This European City's Controversial Hippie District
While Copenhagen might not rank as popular as Paris or Rome on the average European vacation bucket list, it's certainly been buzzing the past couple of years. Perhaps in part due to the fact that the city nabbed a spot on the fashion week circuit, or in part due to the flood of perfectly curated Instagram posts from trendy travelers, this chic Danish city is having a moment. And honestly, all it takes is spending an afternoon strolling the cobblestone streets to see why. It's stunning.
Amid the slew of sleek Scandinavian architecture, street food markets, and concept stores lies a hippie enclave unlike any other. Christiania is a district tucked within the city that feels a million miles away from anything around it. Founded in the 1970s by a group of squatters who decided to occupy some abandoned army barracks, Christiania is a counterculture hub that lives by its own set of rules, independent of the Danish government.
While the "free town" has certainly garnished quite a controversial reputation, travel pro and best-selling author Rick Steves is a fan. "Giving alternative-type people a place to be alternative is a kind of alternative beauty that deserves a place," he says on his website. Recently, Christiania's Pusher Street, a place well known for trading hash, went through some changes that have shifted it more towards community-driven initiatives and cultural expressions. Although the colony might not appear as polished as its neighbors just outside its walls, its rich history as a subcultural hot spot makes it one of the most intriguing places to visit in all of Denmark.
What makes Christiania so unique?
Stepping inside the walled town of Christiania feels like taking a trip back to the '70s — according to Rick Steves, it's "an ultra-human mishmash of idealists, hippies, potheads, nonmaterialists, and happy children." Deeply connected to its counterculture roots, this self-governing, car-free sanctuary is home to nearly 1,000 residents who live by their own laws. Embracing a lifestyle focused on sustainability, creativity, and inclusivity, you'll find some of the tastiest eateries, music venues, and art galleries, as well as an array of quirky shops.
While the area has faced some changes throughout the years, most recently with the introduction of new housing developments, the district's vibrant DIY spirit is still burning bright. There's plenty to do inside Christiania: enjoy fresh organic meals (Morgenstedet is an all-time favorite if you're looking for something vegetarian), watch the skaters drop some tricks at ALIS Wonderland (a famous skate park), or embark on an art walk through the endless sea of murals, galleries, and workshops. If you happen upon Copenhagen in the winter, the Christiania Christmas Market, which has been around since the '70s, also draws a pretty large crowd and is the perfect place to shop for unique gifts for family and friends.
Getting to Christiania and other nearby attractions
Getting to Christiania is easy-peasy, which is exactly how we like it. After flying into Copenhagen Airport (one of the least stressful airports in the world), take a 15-minute metro ride to Christianshavn station. Or do as the Danish do and ride your bike into town; Christiania is just a few minutes from the Danish parliament building, as Rick Steves notes. While Denmark can get pretty cold in the winter, the summertime is when this Scandi city really comes to life. If you prefer a milder climate and loads of activity, the warmer months are really the best time to visit.
While Christiania is an exceptional destination in its own right (one can easily spend hours getting lost inside), Copenhagen has so many incredible things to do, see, and experience. Tivoli Gardens (while it might be one of Copenhagen's worst tourist traps) is absolutely worth a visit. It's not only the place that inspired Walt Disney's creation of Disneyland, but it's one of the oldest theme parks on the planet. If mouthwatering food is what you're fiending for, be sure to make a reservation at one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants (our vote is the Alchmeist, which has one of the most unique and immersive menus in the world), or hit up one of the street food markets, such as Reffen, which is just a 10-minute bike ride from Christiania. Whether you're in search of a chic, culture-infused trip or prefer to cycle around town and see what kind of trouble you can get into, Copenhagen is chock-full of adventure.