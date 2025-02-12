The 5 Best A-List Salons In Los Angeles To Score A Souvenir Celebrity Haircut
Los Angeles is at the epicenter of celebrity style, and hair stylists are among the favored few who hold the key to unlock star-studded fashion, hair, and makeup. And while it's easy to mistake that these celebrity stylists only serve the A-List crowd, everyday people, including traveling tourists, are often able to snag an appointment at their famed salons in L.A's celebrity hotspots — and sometimes even with the celebrity stylists themselves (for a price, of course). Remember how in the zeitgeist of the '90s, the "Rachel" haircut ruled the airwaves? Or how Victoria Beckham's asymmetrical bob blew fans away? And even now, let's not forget the power of Sabrina Carpenter's doll-like bangs. If you're headed to LA, it's your chance to walk away with the same expertly styled looks from the creators of these 'dos.
Not all souvenirs have to be trinkets or objects that you'll pack away without a second thought. Instead, you can take away the memories of an incredible, A-list experience that most celebrities in L.A. cherish. Afterall, the root of the word "souvenir" actually derives from the Latin "subvenire," meaning to "come to mind" and the French "souvenir" translating to "remember." And with a celebrity salon experience, it'll be one you won't forget! With that in mind, here are the best salons to visit to get that starlet look and experience.
Andy LeCompte
A staple for celebrity hair styling since 2008, the Andy LeCompte Salon has, for nearly two decades, set the precedent for celebrity-loving hair trends. LeCompte himself still helms a team of talented hair stylists and colorists (including celebrity stylists Jen Atkin and Vanessa Spath), and a cut with the eponymous salon owner will cost around $600. However, a session with most members of his staff will start at around $250 per cut, while color processes begin at $175. The salon also offers a range of other self-care services, including manicures and pedicures (clocking in at $65 and $55 to start for each respective service). With a steady 4.4 out of five stars on Yelp, it's clear that Andy LeCompte Salon is worth its price tag. Located in West Hollywood, a stone's throw from Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, California's famous boulevard of fashion and stars, the salon maintains a contemporary, minimalist urban vibe that was and still is so chic.
LeCompte has dictated celebrity hair styles for years. He — and anyone he trains — has a Midas touch of sorts, boasting a celebrity roster that includes Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, and Penelope Cruz. For reality television-loving millennials in particular, LeCompte was very much a part of the mid-aughties starlet scene as well, buddying up to clients like Nicole Richie and Ashley Tisdale. If living out "The Hills" fantasies is on your bucket list for Tinseltown, then getting a haircut at Andy LeCompte Salon will be a treat of a souvenir.
Sally Hershberger
There is simply no one more iconic in hair styling for celebs than the siren of hair herself, Sally Hershberger. Hershberger was the go-to celebrity hair stylist for many years, wracking up a client list that included Julia Roberts, Jane Fonda, Tom Cruise, and Meg Ryan. Her namesake salon, located on the equally iconic La Cienega Boulevard, has a 4.6-star rating on Yelp, showing us the consistency of Hershberger's brand since her original salon with John Freida opened in 1999 on Melrose Place. The salon's current location, just a few blocks away from Melrose, opened in 2008.
A clip from the original cool-girl herself would have set you back $600 in the year 2003 (and even then she was considered one of the most expensive hair stylists in the country), and today you'll have to travel to the Upper East Side in Manhattan to get a cut from Hershberger — and likely at a much, much higher price. However, her LA salon is still the epitome of trendsetting hair care. Outfitted in a chic, mid-century modern decor style, the salon features views of the Hollywood Hills. There's a little less sticker shock for a cut from one of Hershberger's trained stylists, with some hair artists starting their rates at $200 for a haircut. Despite the fact that you won't be able to book with Hershberger herself in the Los Angeles salon, there's no doubt you'll feel like a celebrity yourself when getting a service done at Sally Hershberger.
Spoke & Weal Salon
Speaking of celebrity stylists who have become celebrities themselves in their own right, Spoke & Weal Salon graces the lists of many as a top hair salon to the stars in LA. Salon owner Jon Reyman trailblazed his way to Hollywood's top by spearheading the dry cut revolution, believing the classic shampoo-wash-cut method of hair cutting to be an antiquated way of styling your tresses. A favorite among fashion week darlings like Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta, Reyman and co-founder Christine Thompson's Spoke & Weal services a great number of celebrity guests including Lana Del Rey and Sienna Miller. Reyman's ways are so famed that other Spoke & Weal locations have popped up around the country too, including in Boston and Nashville, to name a few.
Tucked away in West Hollywood just blocks from shopping mecca, The Grove, the original Spoke & Weal is one of the most affordable celebrity haircuts you can get. Starting at just $75, cuts at this salon won't break the bank — unless you'd prefer to get a cut from Reyman directly, which costs $800 per cut. According to their salon services menu, that price will also include a scalp massage and blow dry too! For a 4.6-star rated salon on Yelp, your worries about price tag can be put to rest if you opt for a $75 cut. And it'll be the coolest souvenir you could get while on a budget-friendly trip to Los Angeles.
Mare Salon
The chosen salon for many Hollywood "it girls" like Emma Stone, Mare Salon is so cognizant of their celebrity clientele that the vintage bottle windows at the front of the salon aren't just stylish, they're essentially a guard against paparazzi! Opened in 2016 as the brainchild of duo Alex Polillo and Mara Roszak, a husband and wife styling team, Mare is a quintessentially cool choice. Alumni from the Andy LeCompte Salon and Sally Hershberger with John Frieda, respectively, Polillo and Roszak have catered to an A-list crowd for much of their careers, and Mare Salon is no exception. Haircuts begin at $250, but if you want to get a taste of celebrity styling without the price tag, you can get a blowout starting at just $85. Other services including color start at around $150. The salon's signature "mareWAVE," a modern, soft-wave variation on the perm that is meant to last a client up to five months, starts at $400.
Both Polillo and Roszak are still listed on Mare Salon's website as active stylists that you can directly book with (for $450 per cut), and there are a number of additional stylists and colorists that you can consult with to achieve the look you want. With a 4.1-star rating on Yelp, clients love how this West Hollywood salon is relaxed, tranquil, and feels like an oasis of hair styling fun. The salon itself is tucked away with large trees and fountains flanking its exterior. Reviews from previous customers particularly highlight each stylists' technical knowledge and rave about color technique as well.
Salon Benjamin
If it's good enough for the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Carey Mulligan with their stylish chops, it's good enough for us! Benjamin Salon was founded by celebrity stylist Benjamin Mohapi in 2012, and it's another West Hollywood staple that's soon to see a second location open in New York. For now though, L.A. is the flagship salon, decked out in a quirky yet stunning array of decor styles that covers everything from English Regencycore to geometric mid-century modern touches. The space is simply oozing in a cool factor that you won't want to miss out on during an LA visit.
Cuts at this salon start at $240, with prices increasing based on stylist experience. Senior and principal stylists charge $285 and $385 respectfully, while a cut from British hair stylists-to-the-stars Mohapi himself starts at $800. Color treatments begin at $180, while additional treatments, like straightening procedures, start at $440. While you may have sticker shock at first, even compared to other celebrity salons on this list, Benjamin Salon's 4.8-star rating — the highest you'll find among these top contenders — shows that the price is well worth the experience. As an added bonus, the salon is only a mere five blocks away from The Ivy, an iconic and famed restaurant hot spot regularly graced by celebrities. You can treat yourself to the full celebrity experience — get your hair cut by a starlet-loving stylist and then head to a star-studded LA eatery.
How did we determine L.A's best salons?
Consulting reviews from real life (not just celebrity) clients, we carefully combed listings for star-studded salons within the city of Los Angeles (sorry Beverly Hills!). Noting stylists and salon founders who have a proven track record of working with celebrity clients, we captured cost, salon vibe, and whether you could secure a cut with the celebrity stylist themselves to narrow down where you could get the best souvenir — and oh so LA — of a haircut.