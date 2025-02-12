The 5 Best A-List Salons In Los Angeles To Score A Souvenir Celebrity Haircut

Los Angeles is at the epicenter of celebrity style, and hair stylists are among the favored few who hold the key to unlock star-studded fashion, hair, and makeup. And while it's easy to mistake that these celebrity stylists only serve the A-List crowd, everyday people, including traveling tourists, are often able to snag an appointment at their famed salons in L.A's celebrity hotspots — and sometimes even with the celebrity stylists themselves (for a price, of course). Remember how in the zeitgeist of the '90s, the "Rachel" haircut ruled the airwaves? Or how Victoria Beckham's asymmetrical bob blew fans away? And even now, let's not forget the power of Sabrina Carpenter's doll-like bangs. If you're headed to LA, it's your chance to walk away with the same expertly styled looks from the creators of these 'dos.

Not all souvenirs have to be trinkets or objects that you'll pack away without a second thought. Instead, you can take away the memories of an incredible, A-list experience that most celebrities in L.A. cherish. Afterall, the root of the word "souvenir" actually derives from the Latin "subvenire," meaning to "come to mind" and the French "souvenir" translating to "remember." And with a celebrity salon experience, it'll be one you won't forget! With that in mind, here are the best salons to visit to get that starlet look and experience.