Situated In Sicily's Scenic Mountains Is An 'Albanian' Town With The Best Cannoli On The Island
When you go to Sicily, you have to try the cannoli. For the uninitiated, a cannolo (singular) is a tube of fried dough filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, sometimes speckled with chocolate chips, dusted with pistachio crumbs, or topped with a candied orange peel. You will find this iconic pastry in cafe bars all over Sicily and they're pretty good wherever you go. But if you want the best of the best, you will have to take a bus from or drive about 30 miles south of the coastal foodie paradise of Palermo and up into the hills to reach one of the island's most unique villages.
Piana degli Albanesi is one of the many towns founded by the wave of Albanian immigration that spread through Southern Italy in the 15th century. The Arbëreshë communities that settled here preserved their Albanian language and traditions while adapting many elements of Italian culture, including the popular sweet treat. The ideal way to experience this culture in Piana degli Albanesi is to purchase a cannolo, grab a seat outside, and watch a parade of musicians fill the main street air with traditional Albanian songs. Here's everything you need to know about a visit to this remote Italian village and which bar is hiding the best cannoli in Sicily.
Finding Sicily's best cannoli
According to travel writer Rick Steves, Sicily has the best food in Italy. So if Sicilians are telling you that the best version of their favorite pastry is in a remote hill town, you better believe it's worth the detour. The ricotta used for cannoli is traditionally made from sheep's milk and, with so many fresh pastures surrounding Piana degli Albanesi, locals credit this as the reason the town's recipe stands out above the rest. As a general rule when it comes to this versatile cheese, fresh is always best.
In this town, multiple bars claim the best cannolo, but a standout is Antico Bar Sport, an unassuming local bar that will fill the cannoli shells right in front of you. The pastry shop Extrabar is another contender, but it's hard to go wrong as long as the ricotta is fresh and local. For the full cannoli experience, check the dates for the next Sagra del Cannolo, the town's cannoli celebration. Coffee goes great with a cannolo, but if you're going to have some, make sure you avoid making the common coffee order mistake of grabbing a cappuccino after 11 a.m.
More things to do in Piana degli Albanesi
You could get your cannolo and be on your way, but would be missing out on one of the most charming and interesting villages in Sicily. It will immediately stand out, as street signs are both in Italian and Albanian. There are also unique architectural elements, like kronjet fountains and the St. Demetrius Cathedral, which is a Byzantine-style church. Wine lovers can arrange for a tasting at the winery Xeravuli, an award-winning "extreme" winery (a distinction sought after by only the most creative winemakers). Xeravuli grows its grapes in the high mountain landscapes above Piana degli Albanesi and processes the wine in a small cellar, where it also hosts intimate tastings and meals.
If it's the Albanian culture that has piqued your interest, a visit to the Nicola Barbato Civic Museum is a must. Dedicated to Arbëreshë culture, the exhibits tell the story of the arrival of Albanians in Italy and the founding of the town through artifacts. The most impressive items on display are the gold-embroidered costumes that are traditionally worn by women on their wedding day. Piana degli Albanesi is the center of this fascinating subculture in Sicily, so take advantage of your time here to really dig into the history while working up an appetite for your next cannolo.