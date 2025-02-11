Situated In Sicily's Scenic Mountains Is An 'Albanian' Town With The Best Cannoli On The Island

When you go to Sicily, you have to try the cannoli. For the uninitiated, a cannolo (singular) is a tube of fried dough filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, sometimes speckled with chocolate chips, dusted with pistachio crumbs, or topped with a candied orange peel. You will find this iconic pastry in cafe bars all over Sicily and they're pretty good wherever you go. But if you want the best of the best, you will have to take a bus from or drive about 30 miles south of the coastal foodie paradise of Palermo and up into the hills to reach one of the island's most unique villages.

Piana degli Albanesi is one of the many towns founded by the wave of Albanian immigration that spread through Southern Italy in the 15th century. The Arbëreshë communities that settled here preserved their Albanian language and traditions while adapting many elements of Italian culture, including the popular sweet treat. The ideal way to experience this culture in Piana degli Albanesi is to purchase a cannolo, grab a seat outside, and watch a parade of musicians fill the main street air with traditional Albanian songs. Here's everything you need to know about a visit to this remote Italian village and which bar is hiding the best cannoli in Sicily.