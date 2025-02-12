A Sleepy And Cozy Little City Called The 'Literary Capital Of Alabama' Brims With Historic Charm And Shops
Alabama is home to several high-profile tourist attractions, including Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. There's also an artsy city known as the "cultural capital" of Alabama, offering a surprising variety of restaurants bound to please even the most discerning foodie. But there's one spot in Alabama that'll particularly appeal to bookworms, as it's home to an absurdly high number of celebrated authors: Monroeville. Located between Mobile and Montgomery, this quiet town doesn't see large waves of tourists. Instead, it offers a peaceful retreat and several unique ways to learn about the authors who once called this little slice of countryside home.
Designated as the "Literary Capital of Alabama" in 1997, Monroeville was home to Nelle Harper Lee and Truman Capote, among many others. Today you can learn more about their legacy by exploring the small town, as you'll find a variety of museums, murals, and memorials dedicated in their honor. There's no wrong time to visit Monroeville, with temperatures rarely dipping below freezing and amenities that are typically available year-round.
Regional airports can be found in Mobile (about 1 and a half hour away by car) and Montgomery (1 hour and 45 minutes away by car), though the Pensacola International Airport flies to more destinations and is still less than two hours away. Accommodation and food costs are also quite affordable, making Monroeville a frugal vacation destination that's a fun way to learn more about some of Americans most prominent authors.
Explore the literary history of Monroeville
The big allure of Monroeville is its deep ties to famous writers. From Harper Lee and Truman Capote to Mike Stewart and Synthia Tucker, a number of famed American authors are from Monroe County. Monroeville pays tribute to this literary legacy with its Monroe County Mural Trail. Following the trail lets you enjoy murals throughout the region, and many of them are based on stories like Capote's "A Christmas Memory" and Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Along with literary-based murals, you'll find plenty of murals that are simple depictions of life in Monroeville throughout the years. Whether it be a painting of three mules working a wheat field or an iconic Coca-Cola sign from 1930, it's worth visiting all seven locations to make the most of your getaway. The trail is free to enjoy, and a list of all locations can be found on the Visit Monroeville website.
Aside from murals, be sure to visit the many historical markers and memorials scattered about town. This includes a Truman Capote Historical Marker, the Harper Lee Gravesite, and the Literary Capital Sculpture Trail that winds through downtown. The latter is particularly impressive, as you'll find 14 sculptures honoring the area's writers and their many accolades. If you plan your trip for the right time, you can also catch a showing of the play adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," where the local theater troupe, the Mockingbird Players, put on an interactive show at iconic spots in the town.
There's more to Monroeville than famous authors
Monroeville is best known for its famous residents, but there's more to this sleepy town than iconic writers. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, take a drive out to Claiborne Reservoir. Along with excellent fishing spots (common catches include largemouth bass, bluegill, and crappie), you'll find a quiet spot to spend the night at Isaac Creek Campground.
If you prefer to stay in town, explore the Old Monroe County Courthouse and Heritage Museum. If the Monroe courthouse gives you a sense of déjà vu, it's probably because it was the visual basis for the court set used in the 1962 Academy Award-winning film adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird." With exhibits highlighting the region's history (including those based on the town's famous authors), it provides visitors with a compelling look at everything that makes Monroeville special. There's also a gift shop on site if you want to pick up a souvenir.
Round out your trip by perusing the many stores along Main Street. Though you won't find anything like the hidden gem in Baltimore with unlimited free books, there are plenty of cool shops lining its tiny streets. The Bird's Nest is a country store selling candles, trinkets, and other collectibles, Cole's Ice Cream & Coffee is an old timey eatery, and The Courthouse Café is the perfect spot to grab a hearty meal after a day exploring. If time permits, head a few hours south to a coastal escape with a vibrant state park before making your way to the Pensacola airport.