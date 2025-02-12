A Sleepy And Cozy Little City Called The 'Literary Capital Of Alabama' Brims With Historic Charm And Shops

Alabama is home to several high-profile tourist attractions, including Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. There's also an artsy city known as the "cultural capital" of Alabama, offering a surprising variety of restaurants bound to please even the most discerning foodie. But there's one spot in Alabama that'll particularly appeal to bookworms, as it's home to an absurdly high number of celebrated authors: Monroeville. Located between Mobile and Montgomery, this quiet town doesn't see large waves of tourists. Instead, it offers a peaceful retreat and several unique ways to learn about the authors who once called this little slice of countryside home.

Designated as the "Literary Capital of Alabama" in 1997, Monroeville was home to Nelle Harper Lee and Truman Capote, among many others. Today you can learn more about their legacy by exploring the small town, as you'll find a variety of museums, murals, and memorials dedicated in their honor. There's no wrong time to visit Monroeville, with temperatures rarely dipping below freezing and amenities that are typically available year-round.

Regional airports can be found in Mobile (about 1 and a half hour away by car) and Montgomery (1 hour and 45 minutes away by car), though the Pensacola International Airport flies to more destinations and is still less than two hours away. Accommodation and food costs are also quite affordable, making Monroeville a frugal vacation destination that's a fun way to learn more about some of Americans most prominent authors.