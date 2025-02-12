The World's Largest Single-Span Glasshouse Is A Wildly Impressive Garden And Park In Wales

Walking up to the Great Glasshouse, you might feel as though you've stumbled upon a futuristic greenhouse designed for another planet. The droplet-shaped dome shelters an extraordinary collection of plant life, featuring species from California, South Africa, Australia, Chile, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean Basin. This is the northern hemisphere's largest collection of Mediterranean flora, and many of the species inside are endangered. A ravine carves through the center, its rock-cut terraces dripping with cascading water. One fun way to experience this botanical world is to follow the self-guided sensory trail, designed to highlight fragrant and tactile plants. You can also stop by the café inside the glasshouse, where you can sip tea while surrounded by rare flora.

For an entirely different environment, visit the Tropical House, a smaller glasshouse located within the historic Double Walled Garden. This humid paradise is brimming with rainforest species. Interestingly, 80% of worldwide species are found in rainforests, despite only accounting for 6% of land. The Double Walled Garden itself has a fascinating past: It was originally designed in the 18th century as a water garden. Its remnants were stumbled upon by a dog walker, and soon enough, it became the foundational site of the botanic garden, which uses the same layout and surviving features of the original water garden. Its unique structure of having two walls creates microclimates that extend the growing season.