New Mexico's 'Diamond In The Desert' Is The State's Largest Lake For Idyllic Year-Round Recreation

Elephant Butte State Park offers a range of camping options. The most impressive among them is arguably the Hot Springs Glamp Camp, which offers luxury camping and RV parking with access to the area's local hot springs. Apart from using the park's campsites or RV parks, those looking to disconnect from it all can opt to try roughing it either in the form of beach camping or boat-in camping. For those who want to avoid camping altogether, there are several hotels available in the nearby town of Elephant Butte, including the Elephant Butte Inn, which also has a restaurant and spa.

The nearby town of Truth or Consequences is home to an enormous Walmart Supercenter, which should provide you with all the supplies you could possibly require to eat well during your stay at Elephant Butte State Park. But if you grow tired of the camping stove, there are plenty of great eateries to choose from. The pet-friendly Bigfoot Restaurant is just a few minutes west of the lake, and is known for its great range of burgers and sandwiches, as well as its vegetarian options and amply stocked bar. The restaurant at Sierra del Rio Golf Course also comes highly rated.

New Mexico makes for a great road trip. If you're hitting the open road, make sure to check out this charming New Mexico byway with little shops and sights galore too.