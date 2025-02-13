New Mexico's 'Diamond In The Desert' Is The State's Largest Lake For Idyllic Year-Round Recreation
New Mexico has something for everyone. The capital, Santa Fe, is an artsy cultural paradise, while historic towns such as Taos are UNESCO World Heritage Sites of historic wonder. But the state is also notable for its incredible natural beauty, and you will find nothing more striking than Elephant Butte Reservoir, a 36,000 acre artificial body of water on the Rio Grande often known as the "Diamond in the Desert." Spanning 40 miles from north to south and boasting 200 miles of coastline, it is the state's largest body of water and the jewel in the crown of Elephant Butte Lake State Park, which is located a 2 hour, 140-mile drive south of Albuquerque on the I-25 S.
Despite being adversely affected by climate change — the area has seen plenty of drought in recent years — Elephant Butte Lake State Park offers some of the finest outdoor recreation in the whole of New Mexico. And the views are spectacular, with a shoreline dominated by mineral encrusted rock formations. The area is famous for discoveries of dinosaur fossils, and a visit to Elephant Butte Lake State Park will definitely give you the feeling of having stepped into the region's prehistoric past.
Outdoor activities at Elephant Butte
There is plenty of space for every visitor to take to the water. In the summer, the reservoir is popular with swimmers. It's a draw for boaters and fishers year-round, as you can fish from the shore or look for deeper fish by boat (there are several marinas, including Marina Del Sur, which offer boat rentals). The lake is quietest in the winter. Bass fishing is particularly popular at Elephant Butte Lake, but you will also encounter other species including walleye, catfish, and stripers. You will find several fishing supply and rod rental stores in Elephant Butte. The lake is also popular with water sports enthusiasts, with equipment available from Zia Kayaks.
Elephant Butte Lake State Park also boasts several hiking trails, including a 1.2 mile spur trail from a parking spot near the Three sisters West Trailhead leading to the top of the butte, which offers stunning views of the mountains and plains. The area is also blessed with abundant wildlife, making it popular with both hunters and birders. The north and east sides of the reservoir are the park's dedicated hunting area, and offers great duck hunting. Birders will be keen to spot rare bird varieties, including the common nighthawk, which is found in spring, as well as black-chinned hummingbirds, found spring to late summer. For golfers, the nearby Sierra del Rio Golf Course in Turtleback Mountain Resort is a must visit: it's 18 holes with wonderful views of the local mountains.
Where to stay, eat, and drink at Elephant Butte State Park
Elephant Butte State Park offers a range of camping options. The most impressive among them is arguably the Hot Springs Glamp Camp, which offers luxury camping and RV parking with access to the area's local hot springs. Apart from using the park's campsites or RV parks, those looking to disconnect from it all can opt to try roughing it either in the form of beach camping or boat-in camping. For those who want to avoid camping altogether, there are several hotels available in the nearby town of Elephant Butte, including the Elephant Butte Inn, which also has a restaurant and spa.
The nearby town of Truth or Consequences is home to an enormous Walmart Supercenter, which should provide you with all the supplies you could possibly require to eat well during your stay at Elephant Butte State Park. But if you grow tired of the camping stove, there are plenty of great eateries to choose from. The pet-friendly Bigfoot Restaurant is just a few minutes west of the lake, and is known for its great range of burgers and sandwiches, as well as its vegetarian options and amply stocked bar. The restaurant at Sierra del Rio Golf Course also comes highly rated.
