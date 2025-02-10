Rub Elbows With Tech Billionaires At This Glamorous Silicon Valley Resort Hotel
Many of the world's largest tech companies are headquartered in sunny Silicon Valley, California, with Apple in Cupertino, Adobe and PayPal in San Jose, Google and Mozilla in Mountain View, HP and Tesla in Palo Alto, and Intuit and Sun Microsystems in Menlo Park. All these stressed out tech workers need a place to go when they step away from their devices, whether it's popping a bottle of bubbly to celebrate a deal with clients, releasing neck tension with a hot stone massage, or networking over cocktails. It's no wonder Rosewood Sand Hill has been described as the place "Silicon Valley goes to unplug." The resort's Asaya Spa offers services specially-designed to help burned out executives decompress.
Equidistant from the airports in San Jose and San Francisco, Rosewood Sand Hill is in Menlo Park, across the street from venture capital firms and near the campuses of Apple, Facebook, and Google. Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains, its 16 acres are a haven of tranquility with palm trees, fountains, and a heated outdoor pool. Head to Rosewood Sand Hill for a power lunch or cocktail, but if you're booking a room, prepare to shell out in the range of $1,000 per night –- a drop in the bucket if you just secured $2 billion in VC funding. Or, for about $600 more, you could jet off to the Big Island of Hawaii and stay in a private bungalow at another Rosewood property.
About the hotel
As you would expect of a luxury property, the accommodations, restaurants, amenities, and service at Rosewood Sand Hill are outstanding. Each of its 121 spacious accommodations comes with a private outdoor space — a balcony or terrace — with either a view of a garden or the Santa Cruz Mountains. They are designed with a California ranch aesthetic; the whole property is grounded in its location, with everything from gastronomy to art and spa ingredients reflective of its northern California location. Many hotel rooms measure fewer than 200 square feet, but Sand Hill's start at a generous 791 square feet and go up to 1,054-square-feet for a one-bedroom suite with a living room and fireplace.
At Rosewood Sand Hill's fine dining restaurant Madera, which prepares many dishes on a wood-burning grill, you could order private batch caviar or Wagyu flat iron steak for brunch or begin a dinner with Catalina Island tuna crudo and move onto an entrée of Mount Lassen trout. Thirsty? Try a Walnut & Rye Rittenhouse, non-alcoholic Pepito, or a regional IPA or wine (no bottles under $80). The property also has a heated outdoor pool and a spa where you can book a $400 custom facial or a $125 private yoga, Pilates, or personal training session. Being a guest has its perks. Rosewood Sand Hills' guests can play a round at the exclusive Stanford Golf Course, test drive a Lucid Air electric car, and ask the hotel's cycling concierge to plan a personalized route.
What to do in the area
In between meetings and spa treatments, there are plenty of things to keep you busy in the Silicon Valley area. Northern California is famous for its spectacular redwood trees, and there are two redwood groves near Rosewood Sand Hills. Hit a trail in Wunderlich Park or Big Basin Redwoods State Park to experience the majesty of these ancient, towering trees. If a stroll amidst colorful flowers versus a forest hike is more your style, head to the Elizabeth Gamble Gardens in Palo Alto or Woodside's Filoli Estate. Filioli's 16 acres pop with life in spring when 75,000 bulbs and 250 fruit trees burst into bloom.
Down the road, Stanford University is renowned for its spectacular 8,000-acre campus. With a quad designed by world famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, a Rodin sculpture garden, cactus garden, fountains, Mission Revival and Romanesque architecture, and monumental rows of palm trees, this stunning campus is worthy of its high caliber of education. Close by in Mountain View, the Shoreline Amphitheatre holds 30,000 people for concerts by artists like Elton John and Bruce Springsteen – and the Grateful Dead has played here 39 times. Designed by legendary music promoter Bill Graham, it has a mix of seats and lawn access. While in California, consider other destination-worthy resorts: Stay in a cottage directly on the beach at a Monterey resort 1.5 hours south of Rosewood Sand Hill or head further south to another Rosewood property in Montecito, known for Michelin-starred restaurants.