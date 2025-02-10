Rub Elbows With Tech Billionaires At This Glamorous Silicon Valley Resort Hotel

Many of the world's largest tech companies are headquartered in sunny Silicon Valley, California, with Apple in Cupertino, Adobe and PayPal in San Jose, Google and Mozilla in Mountain View, HP and Tesla in Palo Alto, and Intuit and Sun Microsystems in Menlo Park. All these stressed out tech workers need a place to go when they step away from their devices, whether it's popping a bottle of bubbly to celebrate a deal with clients, releasing neck tension with a hot stone massage, or networking over cocktails. It's no wonder Rosewood Sand Hill has been described as the place "Silicon Valley goes to unplug." The resort's Asaya Spa offers services specially-designed to help burned out executives decompress.

Equidistant from the airports in San Jose and San Francisco, Rosewood Sand Hill is in Menlo Park, across the street from venture capital firms and near the campuses of Apple, Facebook, and Google. Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains, its 16 acres are a haven of tranquility with palm trees, fountains, and a heated outdoor pool. Head to Rosewood Sand Hill for a power lunch or cocktail, but if you're booking a room, prepare to shell out in the range of $1,000 per night –- a drop in the bucket if you just secured $2 billion in VC funding. Or, for about $600 more, you could jet off to the Big Island of Hawaii and stay in a private bungalow at another Rosewood property.