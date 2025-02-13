The Unexpected Reason You Won't Be Able To Find Pizza For Lunch At Authentic Restaurants In Italy

The famous Italian Neapolitan pizza is not to be missed when in Italy. Not only does it taste and look different, especially in comparison to American pizza, but the wood-fired ovens need to reach extremely high temperatures of around 900 degrees Fahrenheit. It could take hours for the oven to heat up just to get the perfect crust. Instead of easily switching on and off a regular oven, it is impractical to fire up a wood-fired oven for lunch only to cool it down and then reheat it for the evening, and that's why many pizzerias only operate during the evening.

According to Italian culture, lunch is the biggest and most important meal of the day, so it's typically reserved for a more intricate menu than pizza. During lunch, tourists should expect their meals in Italy to be longer, beginning with a primo or starter, such as pasta, soup, or risotto. Next comes the secondo, the main, which is usually a meat or seafood dish. There will also be contorni, which are side dishes. It's very unlikely that you'll hear the terms trattoria and pizzeria being used interchangeably when dining in Italy. Pizzerias usually only serve pizza and don't generally operate during lunch hours, whereas "trattoria" is a term used to describe traditional medium-range Italian restaurants, and they usually don't serve pizzas at all, instead focusing on pastas, meats, and seafood dishes. But if you're dead set on eating pizza at noon, your best bet is to visit a pizza al taglio shop.