Here's What Tourists Should Expect Their Meals To Be Like In Italy
I can't think of anyone who has never once dreamed of dining in Italy. Home to some of the most iconic, mouthwatering foods in the entire world, Italy is perhaps the first place people think of when deciding what European country has the best food. Whether you're just kicking off your Italian vacation in Rome, or are secreting away to one of Italy's lesser known islands, you can rest certain in knowing that there is always going to be something good to eat in this amazing country.
This list is going to take a more personal approach. I lived in Florence, Italy for 6 months in 2015 as part of my university's study abroad program. During those months I saw Florence's best attractions, explored the city's hidden gems, and ate enough food to be able to impart some Italian cultural knowledge to travelers who may only be staying for a week or two.
This knowledge, combined with information gathered from other trusted sources, have created a list of what tourists should expect their meals to be like in Italy. We could very easily spend days discussing the fine details of Italian food culture. Unfortunately, we don't have time for that. So, contained within is the essential information you need in order to make your trip to Italy as enjoyable, and flavorful, as possible.
Breakfast is short and sweet
Unlike the full breakfasts you will find in other European countries, such as Ireland, in Italy breakfast is not a sit down meal. Almost everywhere in the country, breakfast is eaten at a fast clip and consists of two components: pastry and coffee. The pastries are universally sweet, and are commonly a sfogliatella (flaky pastry with sweet ricotta filling), cornetto (croissant-shaped and filled with jam), biscotti, or maritozzi (brioche buns filled with whipped cream).
Coffee is served to wash the pastry down with. You have two options to choose from: espresso (simply "café" in Italian) or cappuccino. Either are usually served in small or medium sized cups, and drunk with speed. Italian's don't take coffee "to-go". It is also important to note that, after 11 a.m., cappuccino will not be served, even if you ask for it. Italians consider a breakfast drink only, as the milk impedes digestion of later meals. I speak from experience when I stay that attempting to order a cappuccino in the afternoon will get you mocked by the locals.
This type of speedy breakfast is common, but not universal. Most major hotels cater to tourists' tastes with large, continental breakfasts, and a breakfast at one of Italy's best farm stays is sure to be a larger showcase of the local fare. However, if you're in the tourist hot spots, this short and sweet breakfast sets the scene for the morning.
Lunch and dinner are later in the day
While all meals are considered ritual and important in Italy, more emphasis and effort are put into lunch and dinner. Lunch is the main meal of the day, and often lasts upwards of two hours. Always served between 12:30 and 2 p.m., an Italian lunch will commonly consist of three courses: the primo (a pasta, risotto, or soup), the secondo (a meat or fish), and the contorno (a small side dish, typically some kind of vegetable). Dessert is usually taken elsewhere, and is some sweet fruit, pastry, or a scoop of gelato.
The size and time it takes to eat a classic Italian lunch means that dinner is going to be far later in the evening than most tourists are used to. Most restaurants close their doors between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and won't start serving dinner until 8:30 p.m. This, according to the Italians, is the optimal time for digestion before bed.
Because lunch is so large, dinner is a smaller affair. A similar course structure is observed, but the count is limited to smaller servings of a primo and secondo. After dinner, digestivo — a small, alcoholic beverage — is served to aid with digestion. If you are peckish between meals, most bars will serve up small sandwiches, and gelato shops are usually open to the wee hours of the morning if you fancy a midnight snack.
The best pizza is in Naples
As Rick Steves puts it: Naples is not for everyone. It is crowded, dirty, and the people there are much more assertive and opinionated than you'll find in other parts of Italy. There is also a decent amount of crime that occurs in Naples, so you will want to be careful if you plan on visiting. However, there can be no repudiation when I say that taking on Naples is worth the effort, because you get the world's best pizza out of the deal.
Pizza is the single most beloved Italian food. Served almost everywhere on the globe, this simple combination of dough, sauce, and cheese has its roots in Naples. As a result, the city is awash with pizzerias, and you would be hard pressed to find a better place in Italy for the beloved pie.
The single best pizza I ever had was in Naples. It came out of a hole-in-the-wall on a forgotten side street. The classic Neapolitan pizza – tomato, mozzarella cheese, olive oil and basil – is served with such precision and flare that it counts as its own art form. My recommendation would be to see where the locals are lining up to eat. Based on my experience, these are the best places to get pizza. However, you can go practically anywhere in Naples and be guaranteed to find a quality slice.
Find authentic gelato
In the far eastern corner of Florence's Piazza del Duomo is a gelato shop known as Edoardo. From covered vats come scoops of the most wonderful gelato, with flavors ranging from simple vanilla and fig to Chianti and olive oil. My roommate and I used to get extra scoops from the servers because we ordered in Italian.
Gelato is a beloved tourist treat. Made from milk as opposed to cream, gelato is churned slowly to give it a thicker, and, ironically, creamier texture. Nearly every major Italian city has a gelateria, all of which come with numerous flavor options. It's customary to order at least two flavors.
However, be on the lookout. As a tourist, you are very likely to see shops displaying their gelato in giant, colorful mounds that don't melt. These are not the places you find authentic gelato, as the product is filled with extra colors and additives to keep from melting. Instead, look for places like Edoardo's, where the containers are covered and sunk deep into the cooling chamber. This is the gelato you want. It is made the authentic way using all natural ingredients. As such, it needs to be stored cold and out of direct light, lest it succumb to the inevitable and melt. So, while it may not as pretty, covered is better when it comes to gelato.
Regional and traditional pride is real
Here is a fun fact that you may not know. Despite its history stretching back to ancient times, modern Italy has only been a unified country since 1861. This fact becomes evident if you visit different regions of Italy during your visit. Regional and traditional pride is very real in Italy. Things in the forgotten region of Molise are done differently than in Tuscany, Lazio, etc. etc. Nowhere is this regionalism more evident than in the cuisine of Italy's 20 distinct regions.
While similar threads running through all Italian food, the way things are prepared, and how ingredients are used, can differ enormously from region to region. In the northern regions, for example, rice is dominant over pasta. As such, you're more likely to be given a plate of risotto in places like Milan or Turin. Tomatoes and seafood are more common in the southern regions, meaning tomato-based sauces and fish dishes are more common in Naples, Puglia, and Sicily.
Italians are very proud of their regional cuisine. This is important to keep in mind when you are traveling. If you want the most authentic Italian food during your trip, be open to the fact that you are not likely to find pasta bolognese in Venice, or ribollita in Rome. It is helpful to realize that because it adjusts expectations and is of great help when considering where and what to eat.
Bread is life
No Italian meal is complete without bread. Even though we just talked about regional differences, the one through line in Italian cuisine it is that bread is the single most important thing on the table. It is, quite literally, life to an Italian family. Not only does bread carry deeply spiritual and religious meaning, for many impoverished centuries bread was the only means of survival for a family. This is why it has become so deeply revered in Italian culture.
This love of bread extends from the family table and into cafes and restaurants. When you sit down for a lunch or dinner in Italy, there will always be bread on the table. Always. Now, be aware that bread changes from region to region. In Tuscany, for example, bread is made without salt so as to enliven the flavor of the oil its served with. In Liguria, the crunchy and oily focaccia is a common breakfast item, and serves as a base for sandwiches.
There are plenty of other creative ways Italians have come to use bread. Ribollita, that Tuscan soup we mentioned earlier, is a vegetable stew thickened with stale, day old bread. Panzanella is another traditional tuscan salad that revives chunks of stale bread with copious amounts of olive oil. There is always a use for bread in Italy. So, expect it to be served to you wherever in the country you end up.
Finish your meal
I've heard stories of my Italian-born great grandmother giving "the look" to anyone who didn't finish their dinner. This was, typically, followed by an enormous amount of guilting and coaxing that lasted until the plate was empty, and then promptly refilled. I never met this woman, but I can imagine her ferocity because, having been to Italy, that "look" is the attitude of every restaurant in the country.
I've personally seen arguments breakout between Italian chefs and American customers over food remaining on the plate. It seems stereotypical to say that Italians take it personally, but they do. They are therefore deeply insulted if you do not finish the food on your plate. It's also worth remembering: leftovers are not a thing in Italy. When you are served food, they expect you to finish it, regardless of whether or not you liked it or are full.
This mindset comes from centuries of impoverishment, where large families had to make do with very little, and every morsel of food was considered precious. Therefore, as a tourist, finishing your meal is a sign of respect both to the chef, and the larger culture. Fortunately, portion sizes are not immense in Italy, and the food is so good that you shouldn't have a problem finishing.
Know your dining venues
On any street in Italy, and you are bound to see the following signs: caffe, bar, trattoria, osteria, and ristorante. Each one represents a type of eating establishment. Knowing the difference between each is essential to figuring out where to eat, what the price will be, and what type of food will be served.
Bar and caffe are somewhat interchangeable. Serving coffee throughout the day and alcohol in the afternoon/evening, these are low-key places where friends gather for a quick drink and, maybe, a small aperitivo or two. Osteria's operate in a similar, low-key vein. Thanks to their roots as inns or cafeterias that catered to the working class, osteria's are where you can find plenty of locals, and traditional Italian food. Menus are ever changing, and always affordable.
Trattorias are similar in that they serve more humble offerings that shine a light on the fare of the region. In Rome, for instance, a trattoria would be the place to find cacio e pepe or pasta carbonara. They are very often family owned and have a more set menu than an osteria, but remain a great, budget-friendly option. For a more refined and catered dining experience, head to a ristorante. These are usually the home of more professional chefs, have a unique menu, and an expanded wine list. Prices are higher, but the food is usually more upscale and chef-centric than you'll find elsewhere.
Have an allergy? Order wisely
Traveling in Italy with a food sensitivity, specialty diet, or allergy is a lot easier today than it was even a decade ago. I recall my vegetarian roommate having some trouble when it came to getting menu items changed. Remember, Italians have very strong opinions about their food, and are therefore sensitive about folks asking for alterations. However, they are not totally against it. Most Italians want you to be able to enjoy their food, and will work with you if you are polite and understanding.
In major tourist areas, like Rome, Florence, Palermo, or Milan, restaurants have come around to offering vegan, vegetarian, and dairy-free options, as well as indicating which menu items might contain common allergens. Funnily enough, despite all the pasta, bread, and pizza, Italy is actually considered the best country in Europe to eat if you are gluten-free. However, there is still a need to be savvy.
If you are exploring some more off-the-beaten-path areas, menus or restaurants are far less likely to cater to your diet or allergy needs. As such, you need to be savvy when ordering food, and figure out what will work best for your eating preferences. In these situations, it is far easier to order wisely than get into an argument with the waiter or chef. Thankfully, the wide variety of fresh ingredients available in Italy make this task rather easy.
Italians eat with the seasons
The most Italian moment I've ever experienced was being lectured by an Italian cooking teacher on the health benefits of eating seasonally, all while she rolled and smoked a whole cigarette. But in that I learned a truth: Italians only want to eat the best. They are not really interested in fast food, at least not the way we understand it. They demand that their ingredients be top quality, which is the main reasons they eat seasonally.
Consuming seasonal produce and products means that they are enjoyed when they are their most flavorful. There is a saying that you've never tasted a tomato unless it's picked fresh off the vine. This is true. Fresh food is universally more flavorful than when it's grown and eaten in its respective season.
As such, eating the produce of whatever season you are in is going to unlock the key to getting the most out of your food. The best time of year to visit Italy is November through April, which gives you excellent eating options. Winter is great for root vegetables, meat, and pasta, while the spring thaws with leafy greens, beans, and cherries. Summer is the time for fresh fruit, while fall is the time for stews, apples, olive harvest, and truffles. All said, no matter what time of year you visit Italy, there is going to be something amazing to eat.
Wine compliments food
I was spoiled when it came to wine in Tuscany. I lived in the best wine region in Italy, and was getting to enjoy bottles of the best Chianti and Montepulciano red wines on a regular basis. Wine, like bread, is an essential element of an Italian meal. It is the preferred drink, holding status over cocktails and beer. However, unlike in the United States, where drinking is seen as more of a social activity, in Italy drinking is almost always paired with a meal.
This is a common practice in all European wine-producing countries. The wine is meant to compliment the food, elevating flavors and enhancing the overall experience. Depending on where in Italy you find yourself, the wine you end up drinking will be directly paired with the cuisine of the region. Not only does this make pairing exceptionally easy, but it also provides a full culinary experience.
Italy has a mix of red, white, sparkling, and rose wines. The reds are commonly rich in body and flavor, while the whites tend to be more crisp and acidic. Common wines in Italy include Barolo, Pinot Grigio, Sangiovese, Barbera, Vermentino, Lambrusco, and Prosecco. If you're up for something a little adventurous, the Franciacorta region is stunningly beautiful, criminally underrated, and produces some truly fabulous sparkling wines.
Don't be afraid to try something new
Thanks to its international status, Italian food is easily approachable for most tourists. However, if you are one who likes to try things that are a little out of the ordinary, Italy still has plenty of options for you to choose from. With a long history of using as much of an ingredient as they can, Italians have found a way to make even the strangest of foods taste absolutely amazing.
One I'm particularly fond of is lampredotto, a Tuscan sandwich of bovine stomach that's been cooked with a bunch of aromatics, and served on Tuscan bread with green sauce. Other regional fare from around Italy includes casu marzu (maggot cheese from Sardinia), cortella (an Umbrian stew of lamb offal), pajata (Roman rigatoni mixed with calf intestine), and blood cake, which has variations thor hgi out the country.
Overall, eating in Italy is pretty easy. There are rules to follow for sure, and you will certainly run into more than a few opinionated Italians on your trip. However, regardless of the meal you are eating, enjoying a meal in Italy is a tremendous, flavorful affair that is sure to make you want to return again and again. It certainly has for me.