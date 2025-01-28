Here's What Tourists Should Expect Their Meals To Be Like In Italy

I can't think of anyone who has never once dreamed of dining in Italy. Home to some of the most iconic, mouthwatering foods in the entire world, Italy is perhaps the first place people think of when deciding what European country has the best food. Whether you're just kicking off your Italian vacation in Rome, or are secreting away to one of Italy's lesser known islands, you can rest certain in knowing that there is always going to be something good to eat in this amazing country.

This list is going to take a more personal approach. I lived in Florence, Italy for 6 months in 2015 as part of my university's study abroad program. During those months I saw Florence's best attractions, explored the city's hidden gems, and ate enough food to be able to impart some Italian cultural knowledge to travelers who may only be staying for a week or two.

This knowledge, combined with information gathered from other trusted sources, have created a list of what tourists should expect their meals to be like in Italy. We could very easily spend days discussing the fine details of Italian food culture. Unfortunately, we don't have time for that. So, contained within is the essential information you need in order to make your trip to Italy as enjoyable, and flavorful, as possible.