Alaska's 'Little Norway' Is A Quaint Town With Vibrant Beauty And Endless Outdoor Adventures
Some U.S. towns, like Alys Beach in Florida, have a European flair to attract visitors for a luxury getaway. However, some U.S. towns were actually influenced by European immigrants, giving some lesser-known areas a charm for diverse cultures to thrive. The latter is true for one Pacific Coast city, laying down a Norwegian footprint in Alaska. Petersburg is nicknamed America's "Little Norway" due to its long-standing history of Scandinavian settlers who anchored in America to better their lifestyle and provide for their families.
The small town sits on one of the many islands on the southern archipelago of the mainland. According to the city's Economic Development Council's website, it covers just over 3,800 square miles out of the state's some 570,000 square miles. Being just a small slice of paradise, you'd think you'd have to go the extra mile to get here, but there is an airport in town, where commercial airlines and smaller chartered planes transport passengers. Another way to explore the island is by boarding an Alaskan cruise, as some itineraries have a port of call here. The landscape alone is a magnificent sight to see, and the city's culture makes visitors feel as though they left the United States without a passport.
The town's history and cultural festivities
Petersburg boasts an astonishing mountainous landscape surrounded by water and peppered with vibrant-colored buildings. While the city resembles parts of Norway with its stunning narrow valley views similar to Norway's underrated towns, that's not the only reason it adopted the nickname after the European country. The community has enlivened the culture for centuries making it a unique place to visit.
As per the city's website, its past dates back 2,000 years, and the land was initially used for hunting and fishing. In the late 1890s, Peter Buschmann, a Norwegian immigrant, came to Petersburg and noticed that the icy landscape could benefit his fishing endeavors. He built the Icy Strait Packing Company cannery, a sawmill, and a dock, creating a life for his family, which was the beginning of the Scandinavian population concentrated in this area around the early 1900s.
In 1912, Norwegian ancestors built Sons of Norway Hall, which gave the community a reprieve and a place to celebrate its heritage. In 1984, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. For the Scandinavian population, this little piece of home helps generations learn about the city's past and how their culture impacted the U.S. They celebrate important dates, like Norway's Constitution Day (Syttende Mai) and the Little Norway Festival. Every year in May, participants dance in the streets, wear traditional Norwegian attire, play carnival games, and feast on traditional cuisine.
Things to do in Little Norway
Alaska is known for its outdoor adventures among glaciers, lakes, and wildlife, and when you come to Petersburg, you'll do exactly that! Since "Little Norway" is known for its fishing (commercial and recreational), much of the tourism revolves around the activity. You can spend the day with an expert Alaskan captain who can take you around the area. About 20 miles across the waterway from the island is the LeConte Glacier — the very one that Buschmann found perfect and useful for packing his fish — and you can sightsee the landmark by boat. Petersburg is also known for its magnificent whale-watching tours, where you might also spot sea lions along the way.
On land, you can go hiking on scenic trails and book a room at a lodge to witness the northern lights in the evenings between late August and mid-April. During the daytime, you can shop around the town's mom-and-pop stores and find the perfect souvenir to take home.
Make sure to grab a bite and try the city's local cuisine. One of the most highly-rated spots in town happens to be a bakery named The Salty Pantry, which is quite interesting for a place that zeroes in much of its activities on fishing. Though, for Scandinavian cuisine, Inga's Galley has tasty meat and seafood items. So, you'll not only leave the island reminiscing on mountain trails and wildlife viewings, but you'll do so with a satisfied appetite!