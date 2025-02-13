Alaska's 'Little Norway' Is A Quaint Town With Vibrant Beauty And Endless Outdoor Adventures

Alaska is known for its outdoor adventures among glaciers, lakes, and wildlife, and when you come to Petersburg, you'll do exactly that! Since "Little Norway" is known for its fishing (commercial and recreational), much of the tourism revolves around the activity. You can spend the day with an expert Alaskan captain who can take you around the area. About 20 miles across the waterway from the island is the LeConte Glacier — the very one that Buschmann found perfect and useful for packing his fish — and you can sightsee the landmark by boat. Petersburg is also known for its magnificent whale-watching tours, where you might also spot sea lions along the way.

On land, you can go hiking on scenic trails and book a room at a lodge to witness the northern lights in the evenings between late August and mid-April. During the daytime, you can shop around the town's mom-and-pop stores and find the perfect souvenir to take home.

Make sure to grab a bite and try the city's local cuisine. One of the most highly-rated spots in town happens to be a bakery named The Salty Pantry, which is quite interesting for a place that zeroes in much of its activities on fishing. Though, for Scandinavian cuisine, Inga's Galley has tasty meat and seafood items. So, you'll not only leave the island reminiscing on mountain trails and wildlife viewings, but you'll do so with a satisfied appetite!