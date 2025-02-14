The World's Salmon Capital Is A Coastal Alaskan City With A Lively Downtown Surrounded By Idyllic Beauty
Salmon lovers know there's nothing quite like the taste of fresh, wild-caught Alaskan salmon. But did you know that a love of salmon could lead you to one of the most fascinating travel destinations in North America? Salmon are at the heart of an Alaskan coastal city where their annual return is a spectacle. Visiting Alaska is otherworldly, with its towering mountains, icy fjords, and a ferry route, known as the Alaskan Coastal Highway, connecting off-the-beaten-path towns steeped in Indigenous culture and natural wonder. One stop along the route stands out as the world's salmon capital.
That place is Ketchikan. Here, salmon runs yield over 100 million pounds of fish each year, fueling not only the local economy, but also a deep cultural connection to the land and sea. Located on Revillagigedo Island along the Inside Passage, Ketchikan is a vibrant waterfront city lined with colorful buildings perched against steep forested hills. Its downtown brims with historic charm, while its ties to Indigenous culture run deep — this is especially evident in the world's largest collection of standing totem poles. Through it all, the salmon remain at the heart of Ketchikan's story, shaping its past, sustaining its present, and offering visitors a true taste of the Last Frontier.
A Salmon Walk through downtown Ketchikan
As an island city, ferries are a way of life in Ketchikan. To reach downtown from the Ketchikan International Airport, you'll need to hop on an airport ferry — a quick, scenic ride across the Tongass Narrows. Before that, daily Alaska Airlines flights from Seattle and seasonal Delta Airlines flights in the summer will take you to Ketchikan's airport. Ketchikan is also a major stop on the Alaska State Ferry system, which connects coastal cities. If you prefer to arrive by sea, an Inside Passage cruise has the best Alaskan cruise itinerary for smooth sailing.
Once you step off the ferry, you're minutes from downtown. A 10-minute drive will take you to the Tongass Historical Museum, a great starting point to learn about the city's history and community. The museum sits near Creek Street, a picturesque boardwalk on wooden pilings over Ketchikan Creek. Today, it's lined with restaurants and shops, but it was once a rowdy red-light district. Beyond its colorful past, Creek Street is also the start of one of the best ways to experience Ketchikan on foot. The Ketchikan Salmon Walk is a 1.5-mile loop that follows the creek, offering insight into the life cycle of salmon and connecting visitors to key landmarks.
Along the way, you'll see the salmon ladder, where fish leap upstream to reach their spawning grounds, the Schoenbar Trail, a peaceful path in Alaska's temperate rainforest, and the Totem Heritage Center. This is home to a remarkable collection of 19th-century totem poles and artifacts that honor the Indigenous peoples who have thrived here for centuries.
Totem poles and towering fjords
The Totem Heritage Center is just the beginning of Ketchikan's totem pole legacy. For an even deeper dive, head to Totem Bight State Historical Park, an 11-acre site set within the Alaskan rainforest. Totem poles hold immense cultural significance for the Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian peoples, who have lived around Ketchikan for centuries because they were drawn to the area's rich salmon runs. These intricate carvings tell stories, commemorate history, and honor important figures.
For more totem pole sightings, Saxman Totem Park, just a few miles south of downtown, boasts the largest collection of free-standing totems in the world. Visitors can explore the park for just $5, with guided tours also available. Another fascinating stop is Potlatch Park, which features five traditional Native Alaskan clan houses, a towering 42-foot totem pole, and a collection of antique cars.
But Ketchikan isn't just about history — it's also surrounded by some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in Alaska. A boat tour or floatplane excursion will take you to Misty Fjords National Monument, one of Alaska's most majestic mountain fjords. Kayakers can glide through the calm waters of Orca Cove, where dense rainforest meets the sea, and orcas, bald eagles, and sea lions are common sights. For those who prefer to explore on foot, the 5-mile Deer Mountain Trail winds through spruce forests and across wooden bridges, leading to panoramic views of the islands below. Like the salmon that always return home, you might find yourself drawn back to this unforgettable corner of Alaska.