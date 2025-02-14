The World's Salmon Capital Is A Coastal Alaskan City With A Lively Downtown Surrounded By Idyllic Beauty

As an island city, ferries are a way of life in Ketchikan. To reach downtown from the Ketchikan International Airport, you'll need to hop on an airport ferry — a quick, scenic ride across the Tongass Narrows. Before that, daily Alaska Airlines flights from Seattle and seasonal Delta Airlines flights in the summer will take you to Ketchikan's airport. Ketchikan is also a major stop on the Alaska State Ferry system, which connects coastal cities. If you prefer to arrive by sea, an Inside Passage cruise has the best Alaskan cruise itinerary for smooth sailing.

Once you step off the ferry, you're minutes from downtown. A 10-minute drive will take you to the Tongass Historical Museum, a great starting point to learn about the city's history and community. The museum sits near Creek Street, a picturesque boardwalk on wooden pilings over Ketchikan Creek. Today, it's lined with restaurants and shops, but it was once a rowdy red-light district. Beyond its colorful past, Creek Street is also the start of one of the best ways to experience Ketchikan on foot. The Ketchikan Salmon Walk is a 1.5-mile loop that follows the creek, offering insight into the life cycle of salmon and connecting visitors to key landmarks.

Along the way, you'll see the salmon ladder, where fish leap upstream to reach their spawning grounds, the Schoenbar Trail, a peaceful path in Alaska's temperate rainforest, and the Totem Heritage Center. This is home to a remarkable collection of 19th-century totem poles and artifacts that honor the Indigenous peoples who have thrived here for centuries.