One Of France's 'Most Beautiful Villages' Is A Coastal Paradise With Dreamy Postcard-Worthy Views

Windswept on the eastern tip of the Cotentin peninsula in Normandy, Barfleur is an authentic port village on the English Channel, boasting fresh seafood, a quaint harbor, and a fascinating history. The city was originally a Viking settlement and became Normandy's main port until King Edward III of England burned it to the ground in the 14th century, ushering in the Hundred Years War. In the 1800s, the port as it stands today was rebuilt with charming, low-slung granite buildings. In fact, the village's architectural beauty was lauded with its inclusion in Les Plus Beaux Villages de France, a collection of the 180 most beautiful villages in France.

Barfleur again played an important role in wartime during World War II when it was occupied by the Germans until liberation by the Americans in 1944. Today, in-the-know travelers venture to this remote point on the peninsula to enjoy some of the region's famous mussels, visit the town's historic structures, sail and fish on the English Channel, and head to nearby beaches. Barfleur is a worthy addition to a Normandy road trip, which should also include the rocky fairytale island of Mont St. Michel and Honfleur, the picturesque port town beloved by artists.

The treasures of Barfleur still feel like a secret because the village is blissfully secluded. However, it is still accessible from Paris and other European cities. The Caen–Carpiquet Airport is about an 80-minute drive away, and Paris is a five-hour drive or train ride. The best time to visit Barfleur is between June and September when temperatures hover around the mid-60 degrees Fahrenheit.