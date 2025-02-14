The Columbia Gorge's Best-Kept Secret Is A Sun-Drenched Town With Wineries, Music & Scenic Trails

The Willamette Valley may be the Oregon wine region of choice for those in the know, but The Dalles has its own thriving wine scene with more than 30 wineries in the area. Locals know it as the Columbia Gorge. With its long growing season, it is quickly becoming known as an up-and-coming wine region. Not that wine growing in the region is new: The Sunshine Mill Artisan Plaza and Winery has been operating in The Dalles for over a century, producing some of the finest Pinot Noir and Viognier.

The bars of The Dalles aren't just a hub to enjoy a glass of the area's delicious wine (among other beverages). They also offer some of the best points of entry to local culture. Downtown is known for its music scene, with musicians performing in local bars almost every night. The waterfront Bargeway Pub is especially highly rated, with outdoor concerts taking place against the stunning backdrop of the Columbia River. There are also frequent outdoor performances at places such as The Dalles Art Center, which also serves as an exhibition space.

Other can't-miss attractions include the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, a 54-acre riverfront site that covers 11,000 years of Oregon history, including the Lewis and Clark Trail and the Oregon Trail. There is also a theater on-site, as well as the Columbia River Trading Co., which focuses on local arts and crafts. Visit the city in April to attend the famous Northwest Cherry Festival and celebrate the area's production of sweet cherries with a parade, live music, a market, and family-friendly activities.