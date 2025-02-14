Minnesota's 'Hidden Hiking Gem' Is A Serene River Island Outside St. Paul Full Of Natural Beauty

Urban hikes offer something that city dwellers desperately need — the chance to get out in nature and disconnect from all the trappings of the modern world. One of Minnesota's best city treks can be found on a tiny island only a 15-minute drive from Downtown St. Paul and less than 20 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. In fact, this hidden hiking gem is so under the radar that many Minnesotans have never heard of it.

Set at the juncture of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, in Fort Snelling State Park, Pike Island is a peaceful getaway for Twin Cities folks seeking a taste of the outdoors. The island is small — less than 1.5 miles long and 0.25 miles wide — but offers a 3.9-mile hiking loop. And the best part? Only hikers and walkers are allowed, so you don't have to worry about bikes. Plus, there are plenty of benches, so pack a book and enjoy a serene afternoon.

Despite the island's small size, it occupies a significant place in Indigenous history. According to the native Dakota, the island is the birthplace of their people. Between the mid to late 1800s, Pike Island was also a cultural and commerce center where native people traded and made connections. This tiny bit of land is named after Zebulon Pike, the lieutenant who acquired the island on behalf of President Thomas Jefferson. Nowadays, Pike Island is an uncrowded escape that will soon climb to the top of your Twin Cities travel bucket list.